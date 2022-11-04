Read full article on original website
Springsteen and Mellencamp Honor Jerry Lee Lewis at Rock Hall
Bruce Springsteen and John Mellencamp closed out the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony with a rollicking tribute to the recently departed Jerry Lee Lewis, performing the rock 'n' roll pioneer's "High School Confidential" and "Great Balls of Fire." The rockers were backed by Zac Brown Band...
John Lennon’s Advice for Jimmy Iovine Before Elton John Session
Jimmy Iovine recalled the advice John Lennon gave him before a recording session with Elton John after the teenage fledgling producer admitted he was terrified of the work ahead. In a new interview with Variety, label boss and entrepreneur Iovine described Lennon as a generous person who took him under...
Dolly Parton Says Steve Perry Will Sing on Her Upcoming Rock LP
Dolly Parton said Steve Perry will appear as a guest on her upcoming rock album. Earlier this year, the country legend said if she was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, she would begin work on an album of rock music. "I’m not expecting that I’ll get in," she said back in February, "but if I do, I'll immediately, next year, have to put out a great rock 'n' roll album – which I've wanted to do for years, like a Linda Ronstadt or Heart kind of thing. So this may have been just a God-wink for me to go ahead and do that."
Dave Grohl Makes Surprise Rock Hall Appearance With Lionel Richie
Dave Grohl took an unexpected guest turn on the Commodores' classic “Easy” during Lionel Richie's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Richie’s first song of the evening was “Hello,” the 1983 hit single off his second solo album, Can’t Slow Down. As he moved on to “Easy,” Grohl joined him on stage, much to the delight of the crowd in attendance. They stayed largely true to the original, as Grohl faithfully delivered the song’s iconic solo. Then Grohl and Richie stood face to face performing the chorus that followed.
Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor Battling Stage Four Cancer
Former Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor was unable to join the group during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony after suffering a setback in his battle with cancer. Robert Downey Jr. introduced the group, and then Duran Duran performed three classic songs. Members of the group then...
Listen to Guns N’ Roses’ New Version of ‘November Rain’
Guns N’ Roses have released their updated version of the classic hit, “November Rain.”. Completed for the upcoming Use Your Illusion box set, the new rendition features a 50-piece orchestra, arranged and conducted by film and television composer Christopher Lennertz. The track was mixed by Steven Wilson, who has also remixed albums by King Crimson, Jethro Tull, Yes, Rush, Roxy Music, Black Sabbath and Kiss.
Judas Priest Stages Muscular Rock Hall Reunion With Ex-Members
Judas Priest members past and present joined forces onstage at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, commemorating the band's induction via the Musical Excellence Award. Their active lineup — singer Rob Halford, bassist Ian Hill, drummer Scott Travis and guitarist Richie Faulkner played alongside former guitarist K.K....
Dolly Parton Leads Rock Hall ‘Jolene’ Jam With Rob Halford and More
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Dolly Parton performed her signature hit "Jolene" at Saturday's induction ceremony, leading an all-star ensemble that included fellow inductees Rob Halford, Pat Benatar, Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon, Eurythmics' Annie Lennox and many more. Backed throughout her performance by Zac Brown Band, Parton...
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Induction Ceremony’s Best Photos
The class of 2022 has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and we’ve got the pictures to prove it. It was a star-studded night in Los Angeles as the Hall’s newest members accepted their honors. Duran Duran, Judas Priest, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Eurythmics, Carly Simon, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Eminem were among the artists inducted. With the exception of Simon, who sent a letter of acceptance which was read by Sara Bareilles, all of them attended and performed at the event.
Leslie Phillips, ‘Carry On’ star, voice of Sorting Hat in ‘Harry Potter,’ dies at 98
Leslie Phillips, the British actor best known for his roles in the bawdy “Carry On” comedies and as the voice of the Sorting Hat in the “Harry Potter” movies, has died. He was 98.
Bono Launches ‘Stories of Surrender’ Book Tour in New York City
Bono launched his Stories of Surrender book tour this evening in New York City, in support of his new memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story. The U2 singer appeared on stage at the Beacon Theatre to rapturous applause before launching into a condensed version of "City of Blinding Lights," backed by a trio of musicians.
Watch Donovan and Robert Plant Perform ‘Season of the Witch’
Donovan joined Robert Plant onstage at the Wexford Spiegeltent Festival in Ireland, where they performed Donovan's "Season of the Witch." The seasonally appropriate song has often appeared in Plant's sets over the past two decades. Most recently, he performed the song on Halloween night at his concert in Dublin. Donovan's appearance, however, marked the first time Plant performed the classic song with its writer.
Ritchie Blackmore Couldn’t Get Inspired by Deep Purple at the End
Ritchie Blackmore explained why he couldn’t get inspired by the music Deep Purple was making at the end of his tenure. He quit while the band was on tour in 1993, and effectively abandoned the rock genre at the same time, focusing instead on Blackmore’s Night, his medieval group featuring wife Candice Night. Despite a brief return to live rock with a new Rainbow lineup in 2016, he’s remained committed to music in the style of the 14th and 15th centuries.
Rock’s 20 Biggest Comeback Albums
Becoming a successful artist is difficult. Remaining on top forever is downright impossible. Careers naturally ebb and flow, as acts do everything possible to make the highs last as long as possible. The most common evolution sees a star's popularity slowly decline, eventually landing somewhere between the “legacy act” to “whatever happened to” range. There are, however, those artists who have enjoyed success, then gone through creative and/or commercial valleys, only to return once more to the top.
Top 10 Moments From the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction
From surprise appearances to all-star singalongs to moving acceptance speeches, this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony was packed with once-in-a-lifetime moments. Inductees included Carly Simon, Judas Priest, Duran Duran, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Eminem. But many other legends —...
Metallica Celebrates Megaforce Years With 1984-Themed Set
Metallica performed songs from their first two albums on Sunday night at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla. The performance was dedicated to Jonny and Marsha Zazula, two central figures of the metal scene who were among the first to hear Metallica's demo tape, No Life 'Til Leather, and who played a significant role in helping to get 1983's Kill 'Em All and 1984's Ride the Lightning released.
Alanis Morissette Explains Why She Canceled Rock Hall Performance
Alanis Morissette explained why she didn't perform at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony last weekend. According to reports, the singer and songwriter was scheduled to perform Carly Simon's "You're So Vain" with Olivia Rodrigo following Simon's induction. Instead, singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles inducted Simon and sang Simon's...
Sammy Hagar: ‘It Ain’t Just One Guy’ Blocking Van Halen Tribute
Sammy Hagar dispelled rumors that a single former Van Halen member is holding up the long-discussed tribute concert for Eddie Van Halen. "It ain't just one guy,” Hagar declared during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation. “Alex Van Halen and I don't talk.”. Hagar went on to...
Pat Benatar Delivers Classic Hits at Hall of Fame Induction
New honorees Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo took the stage at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony to perform hits from their long and influential career. They opened with a brief but muscular snippet of 1988's "All Fired Up," pairing it with 1983's "Love is a Battlefield." Benatar's first Top 25 single "Heartbreaker" followed, providing the night's biggest singalong yet.
30 Years Ago: Rage Against the Machine Delivers Dynamic Debut
It’s appropriate that Rage Against the Machine released their debut album on Election Day in 1992. After all, the powerful group soon became the political-minded voice to a generation of rock fans – not that they ever expected to succeed. “We knew the band’s politics were radical,”
