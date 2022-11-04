WATCH: Woman Astounded When Hen Hatches Double-Digit Chicks

Photo by: rab-bit

A farmer couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw how many baby chicks had hatched recently. According to the hen owner, Kelise Moore, who raises all sorts of livestock like pigs, goats, and chickens, she was at a loss for words when she saw the double-digit chicks.

Her fur-baby family also includes an Ayam Cemani chicken, a rare breed of chicken from Indonesia. Each has a dominant gene that causes it to have black feathers, a black beak, and even black bones and organs.

When Moore’s Ayam Cemani chicken returned from giving birth in the wild, she was curious about how many chicks she had laid.

“How many babies did you have in the wild, mama? How many babies? Can I see?” Moore asks.

She petted the abnormal chicken and lifted its wing. The hen was sitting on her baby chicks. First, Moore was able to scoop out two. Then the counting began.

“There’s two babies… Oh, there’s another one… Oh. My. God… How did you? Holy s***!” she remarked. “How many? Oh my God! Are you kidding me? You’re kidding me.” The baby chicks just appeared to pour out from under the mother hen. After counting the little ones, she concluded there were 13 chicks in total.

After she posted the hilarious video, it racked up over 11.9 million views and 1.8 million likes on TikTok.

“My reaction when I found out I was having triplets,” someone joked later in the comments section. “She made her own baseball team!” another quipped.

“You sounded like the grandma that just knew she was going to have to be financially responsible,” another user added.

“LOL! She just went from oh how sweet with her grandma voice to WHAT WERE YOU THINKING in her momma voice,” someone else commented. Another TikToker joked: “She wanted to fill a carton for the costume picture. She has a dozen!”

Chicken eggs: Why they come in different colors

If you buy your eggs from the grocery store the first time you saw an egg that wasn’t stark white or brown, you might’ve been surprised. But, as it turns out, eggs can come in various colors.

First, it has a lot to do with a chicken’s genetics. Before birth, the birds are given diverse color patterns for purposes like camouflage, protection from predators, and as a way to identify each other. Their eggs usually follow this pattern.

For example, Leghorn chickens typically lay white eggs, Orpington’s lay brown eggs, and Ameraucana lay blue ones. Yet, despite color, all chicken eggs are similar in taste and nutritional composition.

Dr. Gregory Archer, a member of the Department of Poultry Science at A&M, says a chicken’s earlobes often determine its egg color.

“Generally, hens with white earlobes will produce white eggs,” he said. “But all eggs start out white because the shells are made from calcium carbonate. They get their color from the hen’s genetics as the egg forms.”