Read full article on original website
Related
KEPR
Data shows many voters still haven't turned in their ballots in Washington state
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Just over 36% of King County ballots for the 2022 General Election have been returned as of 5 p.m. Monday, according to the Secretary of State. There are 1,383,742 registered voters in the state's largest county, and 510,829 ballots were returned as of Monday evening. The deadline to vote for the midterms is 8 p.m. Tuesday.
KEPR
Study underway for new drug aimed to prevent Alzheimer's disease
SEATTLE, Wash. — We could be on the cusp of a landmark development in the fight against Alzheimer's disease. Researchers are investigating a drug that might protect people who are at risk. If it works, it may prevent Alzheimer's from ever taking hold. Spencer Beard enrolled in the drug...
KEPR
Lynnwood man pleads guilty to calling businesses in 4 states threatening Black customers
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A Lynnwood man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Seattle Monday to making interstate threats to multiple businesses and a hate crime: interference with a Federally Protected Activity. According to U.S. Attorney Nick Brown, 37-year-old Joey George admitted in his plea agreement that he made...
KEPR
Key races to watch in Washington state as early election results released
WASHINGTON — Election Day has wrapped up in Washington state, but it will still be weeks before results are certified due to mail-in voting in our state. However, early results released from the Secretary of State's Office show how some of the key races in Washington are starting to shape up.
KEPR
Republican Tiffany Smiley pushes for votes in Washington ahead of Election Day
TUMWATER, Wash. — Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley made her final push before Election Day at campaign stops in the South Sound. Smiley greeted supporters at a stop in Tumwater Monday morning, sending a message to voters. “I will work with anyone to deliver results for you here in Washington...
KEPR
UW Sleep Experts say Daylight Savings can be harmful to health
Tri-Cities Wash. — Today, as we all set our clocks back for standard time, a growing number of the population are looking to get rid of Daylight-Savings entirely. Sleep Experts say, that setting the clocks back for Fall, doesn't tend to have much of an impact as most get an extra hour of sleep this morning. However when we get to Spring Forward, leaders at UW Medicine say, "It's like dosing the entire population with an hour of permanent jet lag."
KEPR
Washington's North Cascades Highway closed for remainder of season
NEWHALEM, Wash. — Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) have closed the North Cascades Highway, or SR 20, after crews assessed and determined conditions were unfit for travel. WSDOT made the announcement Tuesday, just a day after the region experienced its first major snowfall of the...
KEPR
Student shot at Ingraham High School in north Seattle dies, person in custody
SEATTLE, Wash. — A student who was injured in a shooting at Ingraham High School in north Seattle Tuesday morning has died, according to officials. One person is in custody in connection with the deadly shooting. “I needed you to know we are dealing with a death,” Seattle Mayor...
KEPR
Wind from the west levels Snohomish County tree line knocking out power to 200,000
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — On Nov. 4, an atmospheric river brought record rain, flooding rivers, and an impressive rain shadow over downtown Seattle. It was immediately followed by a destructive wind event that had the highest impact over Snohomish and Island counties. The powerful west wind acted like hurricane force and changed the tree line and landscape!
KEPR
Snoqualmie Pass collecting foot and a half of snow early Monday
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Before hitting the road to Snoqualmie Pass this time of the year, it’s important to be prepared for anything the cold weather brings. “Almost 95% of time we close I-90 it is due to unprepared drivers, so going too fast for conditions, not obeying the traction tire requirements, and not being prepared and not having the vehicle required,” Washington State's Department of Transportation's (WSDOT) Meagan Lott said.
KEPR
Vigil held at Seattle's Ingraham High for student who was shot to death
There will be no school Wednesday or Thursday at Ingraham High School as the investigation continues into what led to one person opening fire on a student at the north Seattle school. It is still unclear if the shooter was a student and if they knew the victim. A vigil...
KEPR
Single ticket sold in California wins record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing...
KEPR
Seattle Make-A-Wish sends 5-year-old to Disney World after intense cancer battle
SEATTLE (KOMO) — It's not every day you get to see a wish come true. For passengers aboard Alaska Airlines Flight 16 to Orlando on Tuesday morning, that's exactly what they saw — magic. 5-year-old Maeve McNelis was diagnosed with neuroblastoma when she was 18 months old. Since...
KEPR
Pierce County deputies searching for suspects who stole $1,500 worth of product from Ulta
SOUTH HILL, Wash. — Pierce County deputies are asking the community for help finding two suspects who they said stole $1,500 worth of fragrances from Ulta Beauty recently. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said the incident occurred at the makeup and beauty store located at 16908 Meridian East in South Hill. Deputies did not specify the date of the incident in their Facebook post.
KEPR
SR 18 reopens after 2 semitruck collisions; pickup driver in custody on DUI suspicion
State Route 18 is open again after being blocked between much of Hobart and Preston as a result of a pair of semitruck collisions Wednesday morning. At 6:35 a.m., Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper Rick Johnson said a "minor" crash occurred between a semitruck and a pickup truck heading east near Issaquah/Hobart, causing a fire.
Comments / 0