Washington State

KEPR

Study underway for new drug aimed to prevent Alzheimer's disease

SEATTLE, Wash. — We could be on the cusp of a landmark development in the fight against Alzheimer's disease. Researchers are investigating a drug that might protect people who are at risk. If it works, it may prevent Alzheimer's from ever taking hold. Spencer Beard enrolled in the drug...
SEATTLE, WA
KEPR

UW Sleep Experts say Daylight Savings can be harmful to health

Tri-Cities Wash. — Today, as we all set our clocks back for standard time, a growing number of the population are looking to get rid of Daylight-Savings entirely. Sleep Experts say, that setting the clocks back for Fall, doesn't tend to have much of an impact as most get an extra hour of sleep this morning. However when we get to Spring Forward, leaders at UW Medicine say, "It's like dosing the entire population with an hour of permanent jet lag."
TRI-CITIES, WA
KEPR

Washington's North Cascades Highway closed for remainder of season

NEWHALEM, Wash. — Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) have closed the North Cascades Highway, or SR 20, after crews assessed and determined conditions were unfit for travel. WSDOT made the announcement Tuesday, just a day after the region experienced its first major snowfall of the...
WASHINGTON STATE
KEPR

Snoqualmie Pass collecting foot and a half of snow early Monday

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Before hitting the road to Snoqualmie Pass this time of the year, it’s important to be prepared for anything the cold weather brings. “Almost 95% of time we close I-90 it is due to unprepared drivers, so going too fast for conditions, not obeying the traction tire requirements, and not being prepared and not having the vehicle required,” Washington State's Department of Transportation's (WSDOT) Meagan Lott said.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
KEPR

Pierce County deputies searching for suspects who stole $1,500 worth of product from Ulta

SOUTH HILL, Wash. — Pierce County deputies are asking the community for help finding two suspects who they said stole $1,500 worth of fragrances from Ulta Beauty recently. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said the incident occurred at the makeup and beauty store located at 16908 Meridian East in South Hill. Deputies did not specify the date of the incident in their Facebook post.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

