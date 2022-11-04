Tri-Cities Wash. — Today, as we all set our clocks back for standard time, a growing number of the population are looking to get rid of Daylight-Savings entirely. Sleep Experts say, that setting the clocks back for Fall, doesn't tend to have much of an impact as most get an extra hour of sleep this morning. However when we get to Spring Forward, leaders at UW Medicine say, "It's like dosing the entire population with an hour of permanent jet lag."

TRI-CITIES, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO