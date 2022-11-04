ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
Yahoo!

Starbucks Ground Coffee Is Accused Of Being Contaminated With A ‘Harmful Additive’

Puroast, a coffee company based in High Point, North Carolina, alleges that one particular Starbucks coffee blend contains a potentially harmful additive. Last week, the company filled a complaint with the North Carolina Department of Justice’s Consumer Protection Division, and alleged that Starbucks ‘Dark French Roast’ coffee potassium levels were higher than normal.
HIGH POINT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy