The Masked Singer: I'm A Celebrity Special — characters, air date and all we know

The Masked Singer: I'm A Celebrity Special is here to celebrate the return of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2022 to the Australian jungle!

To mark the start of the new season, The Masked Singer has had a jungle makeover and the format has been spiced up to blend the two shows together. Four more celebrities will be donning more bonkers costumes and singing their hearts out for the celebrity judging panel and us viewers. Who will be hiding behind the masks this time around?

Here's everything you need to know about The Masked Singer: I'm A Celebrity Special.

When is The Masked Singer: I'm A Celebrity Special on TV?

The Masked Singer: I'm A Celebrity Special is a one-off show and is set to air on ITV and ITV Hub on Sunday, November 6 at 7.30 pm, with the I'm A Celebrity series 22 premiere episode to follow at 9 pm.

Which characters will star in The Masked Singer: I'm A Celebrity Special?

Below you can get a look at each of the four crazy costumes that our mystery celebrity contestants will be donning on the night.

We haven't had too many clues about which celebs could be hiding inside each costume, so you'll have to tune in to see whether you can figure each one out alongside the judges.

Kangaroo on stage in The Masked Singer: I'm A Celebrity Special. (Image credit: Bandicoot TV/ ITV)

Kangaroos are arguably the most iconic Australian animal around, so it's no surprise that there's one jumping onstage for this one-off event. Will we be able to work out who they are, or will this mystery celeb drive the panel hopping mad?

Will they give a FURmidable performance? It's Koala

Koala will keep us guessing on The Masked Singer: I'm A Celebrity Special. (Image credit: Bandicoot TV/ ITV)

There's very little to go off from this cute and cuddly Koala costume, so it's tough to predict which celebrity could be hiding inside right now. All we can hope right now is for their performance to be beary good!

Scurrying into the spotlight, it's Cockroach

Cockroach will be singing his heart out on The Masked Singer: I'm A Celebrity Special. (Image credit: Bandicoot TV/ ITV)

This cockroach has been decked out like a Roman soldier... could that be a potential clue to who's behind the mask? Here's hoping their performance is a classic!

Hoping to turn heads with their vocals, it's Witchetty Grub

A Witchetty Grub as you have never seen one before! (Image credit: Bandicoot TV/ ITV)

Wichetty Grub is one of the many things that's commonly seen on the menu for the infamous eating challenges that the campmates take on I'm A Celebrity. This time, though, they'll be hoping to serve up a stylish performance!

Who is hosting The Masked Singer: I'm A Celebrity Special?

Joel Dommett is back for more fun. (Image credit: ITV)

Joel Dommett is pretty much synonymous with The Masked Singer and The Masked Dancer 's UK editions, so it should come as no surprise that he's back on hand as the regular host for this one-off special.

Joel isn't going to get an easy ride this time around, though! Since there are no bushtucker trials in sight for the special, Joel is being put through his paces. Throughout the episode, our host will have to hunt down the all-important cryptic clues to help the panel work out each character's identity.

Who will be on the judging panel for The Masked Singer: I'm A Celebrity Special?

Who will trying to guess who's behind each of those masks? (Image credit: Bandicoot TV/ ITV)

The judging panel from The Masked Singer UK has been reconvened, so that means Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross are all back in business.

Even though there have been no changes to the main panel, ITV teased that they will be joined by some special guest star panelists on the night, though their identities have been kept secret so far.