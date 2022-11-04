ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

First Coast News

Jags take down the Raiders 27-20 🏈

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars played host to the Las Vegas Raiders in an AFC showdown Sunday at TIAA Bank Field. The boys took home the win 27-20, ending a five game losing streak. The Jaguars came into today's game at 2-6, while the Raiders came in at...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Tom Brady becomes the first NFL QB to ever throw for 100,000 passing yards

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady and the Buccaneers may be trapped in a middling season, but the 45-year-old QB is still setting records. Brady became the only quarterback in NFL history to throw for 100,000 career passing yards when he hit Leonard Fournette in the flat for a 16-yard pick up in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, according to WFXT-TV.
Chicago Tribune

Week 9 recap: QB Justin Fields makes NFL history in the Chicago Bears’ 35-32 loss to Miami Dolphins

The Chicago Bears defense struggled to slow the Miami Dolphins and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle for nearly three quarters Sunday at Soldier Field, but it finally came up with stops on three consecutive drives late in the game. However, a Bears offense that had been humming most of the game couldn’t come up with a winning drive as the Dolphins hung on for a 35-32 victory. ...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Is Matt Ryan making his way back to the Atlanta Falcons?

When the Atlanta Falcons traded Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts, it felt like a win-win for both sides. The Falcons got an extra draft pick and cleared up their finances, while the Colts felt like they finally got their franchise quarterback. We are just eight weeks into the NFL...
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars S Rayshawn Jenkins in concussion protocol after Week 9

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins is in the concussion protocol after suffering a head injury in a Week 9 win against the Las Vegas Raiders. On Monday, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson told reporters that tight end Evan Engram, running back Travis Etienne Jr., and tight end Chris Manhertz all suffered minor injuries, but Jenkins is the only one that’s too concerning.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

