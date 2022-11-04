The Chicago Bears defense struggled to slow the Miami Dolphins and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle for nearly three quarters Sunday at Soldier Field, but it finally came up with stops on three consecutive drives late in the game. However, a Bears offense that had been humming most of the game couldn’t come up with a winning drive as the Dolphins hung on for a 35-32 victory. ...

