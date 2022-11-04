Read full article on original website
Jags take down the Raiders 27-20 🏈
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars played host to the Las Vegas Raiders in an AFC showdown Sunday at TIAA Bank Field. The boys took home the win 27-20, ending a five game losing streak. The Jaguars came into today's game at 2-6, while the Raiders came in at...
Jaguars 27, Raiders 20: How Did Jacksonville Force a Davante Adams Disappearing Act?
Where did Davante Adams go in the second-half? Josh McDaniels and Doug Pederson had different ideas.
Tom Brady becomes the first NFL QB to ever throw for 100,000 passing yards
TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady and the Buccaneers may be trapped in a middling season, but the 45-year-old QB is still setting records. Brady became the only quarterback in NFL history to throw for 100,000 career passing yards when he hit Leonard Fournette in the flat for a 16-yard pick up in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, according to WFXT-TV.
Week 9 recap: QB Justin Fields makes NFL history in the Chicago Bears’ 35-32 loss to Miami Dolphins
The Chicago Bears defense struggled to slow the Miami Dolphins and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle for nearly three quarters Sunday at Soldier Field, but it finally came up with stops on three consecutive drives late in the game. However, a Bears offense that had been humming most of the game couldn’t come up with a winning drive as the Dolphins hung on for a 35-32 victory. ...
Dolphins-Bears: The Five Biggest Plays
Breaking down the five plays that most decided the outcome in the Miami Dolphins' 35-32 victory against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field
Is Matt Ryan making his way back to the Atlanta Falcons?
When the Atlanta Falcons traded Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts, it felt like a win-win for both sides. The Falcons got an extra draft pick and cleared up their finances, while the Colts felt like they finally got their franchise quarterback. We are just eight weeks into the NFL...
Derrick Henry Picks Nick Chubb As the Best RB in the NFL
The Titans tailback leads the entire NFL in rushing yards.
Jaguars S Rayshawn Jenkins in concussion protocol after Week 9
Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins is in the concussion protocol after suffering a head injury in a Week 9 win against the Las Vegas Raiders. On Monday, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson told reporters that tight end Evan Engram, running back Travis Etienne Jr., and tight end Chris Manhertz all suffered minor injuries, but Jenkins is the only one that’s too concerning.
NFL Week 9 top plays: Jets shock Bills, Vikings escape; follow Seahawks-Cards
Week 9 of the NFL season is in full swing, and there's plenty to look forward to after a wild trade deadline that shook up rosters across the league, with 20 players traded at or near the cutoff this past Tuesday. Here are the top plays from Sunday's action!. Cardinals...
Jaguars 27, Raiders 20: 5 Observations on Travis Etienne, Trevor Lawrence and More
What did this week's win over the Raiders mean for the Jaguars and Travis Etienne?
NFL Analysts Name Bears' Justin Fields Top Playmaker of the Week
NFL analysts name Fields top playmaker of the week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ex-NFL players Michael Irvin and Ryan Clark lost their breath on stage on First Take, as they dubbed the top three playmakers of Week 9 in the NFL. Who did they name their top playmaker...
Report: Buccaneers Leonard Fournette Frustrated with Lack of Carries
The Buccaneers’ starting running back is reportedly not happy.
New York Jets DT Sheldon Rankins out 4-6 weeks: 3 ways the Jets can go about replacing him
Following yesterday’s big division win at home, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh stated that an injury update would be provided on defensive tackle, Sheldon Rankins today. Unfortunately, for Rankins and the Jets, the news is not great. Rankins, who had to leave yesterday’s game with an elbow...
Prisco's NFL Week 9 picks: Commanders stun Vikings; Saints upset Ravens; Bucs beat Rams to snap skid
I did it. I finally did it. That's the only way you can describe a week where I went 7-0 with my best bets as part of the Pick Six Podcast, 8-7 against the spread with my expert picks and 11-4 straight up. That's right. My best bets were undefeated,...
