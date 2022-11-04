ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

walls102.com

Ky officials warn of ‘slick smelly’ chicken guts spill

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials on Friday warned motorists to avoid a portion U.S. Highway 62 where chicken offal spilled along the roadway. Offal is typically made up of all the non-edible portions of a bird, like the feathers, fat, blood, bone, organs and certain parts such as the heads and feet.
CALVERT CITY, KY
KFVS12

Demolition work in Mayfield, Ky. completed; Some streets to reopen

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Demolition work on the Graves County Courthouse and the American Legion Building has completed, according to a contractor for the City of Mayfield. This means some streets in the downtown area could reopen during the day on November 7. With this in mind, motorists should look...
MAYFIELD, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Governor appoints two Paducah residents to boards

Gov. Andy Beshear announced several appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions Friday, including two western Kentucky residents. Dr. Irvin Smith of Paducah is a physician at Healthworks LLC. He will fill the unexpired term through late 2023 of a previous appointee, who resigned from the Kentucky Fire Commission. Susan Guess...
PADUCAH, KY
wkdzradio.com

Bullet Narrowly Missed Children In Hopkinsville

Authorities are investigating after a bullet traveled through a duplex wall on Massey Lane in Hopkinsville Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a bullet came through the wall from a connected duplex with several children along with adults inside. Two 17-year-olds that were in the connected duplex that the bullet reportedly...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
radionwtn.com

Identification Of Murray Prowlers Sought

Murray, Ky.–The Murray Police Department is asking for your help in identifying individuals prowling in neighborhoods. The department has received several complaints of subjects prowling in back yards and even attempting to gain entry into apartments. Murray Police are asking that if you see something say something. If you...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Tigers responds late to win at Butler

MORGANTOWN — Murray High quarterback 40-yard scoring run with about five minutes to go in the fourth quarter gave the Tigers a hard-fought 27-21 win over Butler County Friday night in the first round of the Kentucky Class 2A State Football Playoffs at Butler County Stadium. That score ruined...
MORGANTOWN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Resident Identified As Man Struck By Train

Authorities have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was hit by a train in the area of East 18th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville emergency personnel say 22-year-old Corey Burns was struck by a train in the area of East 18th Street and died from his injuries.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Charged With Indecent Exposure

A Hopkinsville man was charged with indecent exposure after an incident on Riverfront Drive in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for an unknown problem and found 62-year-old Timothy Pettus bleeding from the head after he got into a fight with his ex-girlfriend and fell off the porch.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
99.5 WKDQ

One Small Town in Kentucky Celebrates the Holidays With Santa And a Huge Lights Festival

The pumpkins are all but gone and the holiday season has come in with all the bells and whistles or should we say lights. One Kentucky town knows just how to celebrate. Patti's is located in Grand Rivers, Kentucky about three miles off the interstate. My first experience with Patti's was in high school when I played in the Kentucky Lake soccer tournament. I was hooked after that.
GRAND RIVERS, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Two million dollar ticket sold in Benton; Monday's jackpot $1.9 billion

A record Powerball jackpot grew to an even larger $1.9 billion after no one won the lottery drawing on Saturday night. While no tickets matched all the numbers, two tickets sold in Kentucky matched all 5 white balls, but not the Powerball. One of those was in Benton. According to the Kentucky Lottery, the ticket sold in Benton purchased the Powerplay doubling their prize to $2 million.
BENTON, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Three Graves County inmates face new charges

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Three Graves County inmates currently incarcerated on drug and theft charges face new charges in connection to damage to the Graves County Judicial Center. The three men who were transported from out-of-county jail facilities to the newly open Graves County Judicial Center for a court...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

McCracken, Crittenden schools closed today for flu

McCracken and Crittenden County Schools announced they will be closed today and Monday because of widespread flu. At McCracken County, there will be no classes on Friday and Monday because of illness. There will be no classes on Tuesday in observance of Election Day. The three days will give time to thoroughly clean the buildings to prevent further spread.
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY

