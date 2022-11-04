Read full article on original website
Reader: What Is Old Denver, Anyway?
Erika T. Wurth just launched her new book, White Horse, to raves from around the country. But it hits particularly close to home. "The book is, in a lot of ways, an homage to old Denver as it dies, the Denver that I knew,” says Wurth. In their comments...
A Dozen Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week
This is Election Day, so your first mission is to turn in your ballot (if you haven't already). But after you help get out the vote, get out on the town. November 8 happens to be another free day at the Denver Art Museum, and there's plenty more to do: Denver Arts Week continues through November 12, with deals at venues all over; get the details here.
Denver Weekend Violence: Three Shootings in an Hour, Fourteen-Year-Old Busted
The weather may be cooling, but violence is not. At least six shootings and a stabbing took place across the metro area this past weekend, and all but one of those incidents was within Denver city limits. Three of the shootings appear to have taken place within a single hour, including a killing for which a fourteen-year-old was arrested.
Capitol Hill Apartments Tenants Form Union to Push Back Against Avail Property Management
Once a week, residents of the Capitol Hill Apartments building, at 701 East 14th Avenue, meet in the laundry room to discuss the actions they’d like to see from their building managers, Avail Property Management. To help move Avail along, they've formed the Capitol Hill Apartments Tenants Association, a...
Denver Approves Bonnie Brae Neighborhood's First Marijuana Dispensary
Bonnie Brae Ice Cream is about to get a new neighbor: a marijuana store. The Denver Department of Excise and Licenses has approved a location transfer for Silver Stem Fine Cannabis, which plans to open a dispensary at 2331 East Ohio Avenue, right around the corner from the popular ice cream shop at 799 South University Boulevard.
Social Sightings: The Return of Chocolate Lab and More Openings to Get Excited About
Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is a quick taste of recent food tidbits that goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead. Circumstances beyond his control led to last February's closure of the Chocolate...
Reader: Denver Is Losing Its Old-School Italian Joints
As the temperatures dropped, we found ourselves craving old-school pasta, and shared our list of the best red-sauce joints in Denver. In their comments on the Westword Facebook post, readers serve up plenty of additional suggestions — Randi's? Carl's? Gallo Supper Club? — and many memories. Says Sue:
Judas Priest, Magic Beans and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week
Among the must-see concerts this week are heavy metal purveyors Judas Priest playing the Budweiser Events Center on Thursday, November 10, and local jammers Magic Beans playing a three-night run at Lost Lake Lounge beginning Thursday. Keep reading to find more great shows in Denver this week:. Tuesday, November 8,...
Las Margs and Tooey's Reopen With New Names, Specials and Menu Items
Neighboring businesses Las Margs Tavern and Tooey’s Off Colfax quietly reopened at 1521 Marion Street this summer under different names. Now Park Avenue Tacos and Parker’s, respectively, the two businesses had light makeovers and will soon launch new menus and specials. The name change is a reflection of...
Denver Film Festival Must-See Pick for November 7: Klondike
Again this year, Denver Film Festival artistic director Matt Campbell is offering his must-see picks for each day of the fest — including many flicks that movie lovers might otherwise miss amid the flood of silver-screen goodies. Today he spotlights a selection for November 7: Klondike. Directed by Maryna...
The Venue Is Closing After Five Years
In 2017, Pam and Brett Braun and their friend Everett Dickensheet opened The Venue at 1451 Cortez Street with the vision of creating an ’80s rock club. And for five years, music lovers and bands have called the spot home. But all good things must come to an end,...
