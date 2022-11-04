When Sam Hirschmann and Eli Boskey first met, they were in two very different places in their lives. “I was a California girl who played volleyball at USC and had been working on the trading floor at Bank of America,” Sam recalls. “Eli was an American Israeli who had backpacked New Zealand and Asia and moved to New York City to manage restaurants in hopes of pursuing acting. It was sort of kismet that we both decided at the same time to finally have the courage to go to acting school and pursue a life in the arts.” It’s where their paths crossed, at William Esper Studio in Manhattan.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO