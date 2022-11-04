Read full article on original website
brides.com
A Magical Multi-Day Wedding With a Kygo Performance in Puglia, Italy
When Sam Hirschmann and Eli Boskey first met, they were in two very different places in their lives. “I was a California girl who played volleyball at USC and had been working on the trading floor at Bank of America,” Sam recalls. “Eli was an American Israeli who had backpacked New Zealand and Asia and moved to New York City to manage restaurants in hopes of pursuing acting. It was sort of kismet that we both decided at the same time to finally have the courage to go to acting school and pursue a life in the arts.” It’s where their paths crossed, at William Esper Studio in Manhattan.
Martha Stewart gave an update on a possible date with Pete Davidson before presenting his ex Kim Kardashian with an award
The internet wants Martha Stewart to date Pete Davidson. Stewart gave an update before presenting Kim Kardashian with a CFDA Innovation Award.
brides.com
Who Is Oscar Isaac's Wife? 11 Facts About Elvira Lind
Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind first met and started dating in 2012, got married in 2017, and have since become one of Hollywood's biggest power couples. While many may know Issac from his numerous leading roles, Lind is also becoming a well-known figure thanks to the films she has successfully directed.
21 Movies We Still Can't Believe They Actually Made
Did anybody really ask for these misguided movies?
brides.com
Jason Ritter Reveals the Secret to His Successful Marriage With Melanie Lynskey
After marrying Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey two years ago, actor and producer Jason Ritter says he's discovered the key to a successful marriage. In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on Monday, November 7, 2022, the Raising Dion star revealed what he sees as the most unexpected source of marital happiness: growth. “Do the best job you can at listening and being willing to grow and change,” he says.
