WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Friday we are looking at the potential for some strong to severe storms. Hazards on Friday would include hail and damaging winds. However, Friday’s severe weather threat is entirely conditional on the timing of the dryline and cold front. The dryline looks to fire off a few storms in the area around lunchtime. These storms could produce hail and strong wind speeds.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO