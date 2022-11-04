Read full article on original website
Local businesses plan Black Friday Weekend Extravaganza
Our Place Eatery and Spirits is teaming up with Out of the Box Parties to hold a weekend shopping event this November.
Wichita County to become new Mesonet weather site
Wichita County will soon be the place for a facility that will help with weather data.
Community celebrates Veterans Day at parade
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls community gathered downtown to celebrate the Veterans Day parade showing honor and support to those who have served and are still serving in the community. Local high schools ROTC programs also took part in the parade, along with multiple organizations that help...
Quick-thinking neighbor helps douse apartment fire
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Some Wichita Falls apartment residents have a quick-thinking neighbor to thank after they reportedly helped stop a fire. According to Wichita Falls Fire Department assistant fire marshal, Jared Burchett, around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning, the fire department responded to the 1500 block of Trigg Lane for structure fire at the Silent […]
KFDX member recipient of Patsy Baggett Service Award
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County Child Welfare Board is honoring a member of the KFDX family. The board held a luncheon to award its 2022 Patsy Baggett Service Award. This year’s recipient went to our very own Meredith Crowe who works in our sales department. The award honors recipients for work in caring […]
Strong storms will develop around lunchtime
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Friday we are looking at the potential for some strong to severe storms. Hazards on Friday would include hail and damaging winds. However, Friday’s severe weather threat is entirely conditional on the timing of the dryline and cold front. The dryline looks to fire off a few storms in the area around lunchtime. These storms could produce hail and strong wind speeds.
Homeless man under bridge pulls knife, jogger pulls gun
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A homeless man who said he lives under the Wichita River bridge at Loop 11 is arrested after police say he pulled a curved-bladed knife on a jogger who then pulled out a handgun and made the suspect back off. Carl Shannon is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon […]
Two human smugglers plead guilty
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two Dallas men have pleaded guilty to their charges of human smuggling through Wichita County, and sentenced to their jail time served since their arrests. Ismael Nova-Ortiz pleaded guilty on November 3, 2022 in 89th District Court and was sentenced to his jail time served, 57 days.He was arrested September 8, […]
Foster parent arrested for invasive visual recording
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man has been arrested for allegedly video taping a 13-year-old while in the shower. According to the arrest warrant, on Sept. 29, 2022, Wichita Falls Police detectives were examining a cellphone that belonged to William Kent Hathaway for information stemming from an indecency with a child case. Hathaway […]
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week November 4, 2022
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
Woman accuses boyfriend of texting other women, then stabs him
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman who was arrested three years ago in a capital murder investigation is now in jail after a stabbing on Humphreys Street last night, Nov. 1, 2022. Police responded to the 900 block of Humphreys around 8:45 p.m. The victim told police he had been stabbed in his […]
Crime of the week: Attempted assault on WFPD officer
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help to solve an attempted assault on Wichita Falls police. On October 20, someone shot an arrow at Super 9 Liquor, located in the 1700 block of 9th Street. Investigators were reviewing footage when it was shown that a WFPD patrol car was driving by at the […]
Motorcyclist injured in late-night crash
BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — An Electra man was hospitalized after he crashed his motorcycle Wednesday night. According to Texas Department of Public Safety public information officer Sgt. Dan Buesing, on Wednesday, November 2, emergency crews responded to State Highway 240 for a crash. Buesing said the victim was riding his 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he […]
Woman arrested for human smuggling
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita County deputy arrested a woman for allegedly trying to smuggle several people. According to the arrest report, Nayeli Virginia Moreno was arrested on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, after a deputy stopped her in a black Ford Expedition for speeding on US 287 near Loop 11. Moreno and her 11 […]
Tornado Watches and Thunderstorm Warnings issued for parts of Texoma
At 2:13 p.m., November 4, 2022, A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Wichita Falls expected to last until 3 p.m. WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Most of Texoma and DFW can expect severe storms through most of Friday. According to KFDX Meteorologists Michael Bohling and Noah Trombley, counties can expect to see half-dollar to ping-pong-size […]
Hirschi High School staff member arrested for reportedly injuring a student
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Hirschi High School staff member has been arrested for reportedly injuring a student. According to the arrest affidavit, on Nov 01, 2022, an on-duty Wichita Falls ISD officer was called to the principal’s office for a school employee, Jeremiah Taylor. Taylor, according to the report, escorted a student to the […]
What's the difference between Tornado Watch and Tornado Warning?
DALLAS - With severe storms possible Friday, we wanted to make sure everyone knows the difference between a Watch and Warning when it comes to severe weather. According to the National Weather Service, a Watch means people should be prepared, stay informed, and be ready to act, because severe weather is possible.
Gov. Abbott makes last push with campaign stop in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With early voting wrapping up this evening and election day just four days away. Governor Greg Abbott returned to his roots today in one last push for votes.That’s as two recent polls show he has a double -digit lead. “The winner and loser on election night is not going to be […]
WFPD investigating death of 3-year-old
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after a 3-year-old child died Thursday morning. Officers responded to the 1400 block of North Rosewood in reference to CPR being done on a child. WFPD officials said the child was eventually taken to United Regional, where they were later pronounced deceased.
Weekend homicide victim identified by LPD
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has released the identity of the victim in a weekend homicide. Louis Lipscomb, 34, was killed around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning at the Aces and Eights bar at 1825 NW Cache Road,. Police say they were called to the business after...
