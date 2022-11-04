ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
newschannel6now.com

Community celebrates Veterans Day at parade

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls community gathered downtown to celebrate the Veterans Day parade showing honor and support to those who have served and are still serving in the community. Local high schools ROTC programs also took part in the parade, along with multiple organizations that help...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Quick-thinking neighbor helps douse apartment fire

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Some Wichita Falls apartment residents have a quick-thinking neighbor to thank after they reportedly helped stop a fire. According to Wichita Falls Fire Department assistant fire marshal, Jared Burchett, around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning, the fire department responded to the 1500 block of Trigg Lane for structure fire at the Silent […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

KFDX member recipient of Patsy Baggett Service Award

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County Child Welfare Board is honoring a member of the KFDX family. The board held a luncheon to award its 2022 Patsy Baggett Service Award. This year’s recipient went to our very own Meredith Crowe who works in our sales department. The award honors recipients for work in caring […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Strong storms will develop around lunchtime

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Friday we are looking at the potential for some strong to severe storms. Hazards on Friday would include hail and damaging winds. However, Friday’s severe weather threat is entirely conditional on the timing of the dryline and cold front. The dryline looks to fire off a few storms in the area around lunchtime. These storms could produce hail and strong wind speeds.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Homeless man under bridge pulls knife, jogger pulls gun

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A homeless man who said he lives under the Wichita River bridge at Loop 11 is arrested after police say he pulled a curved-bladed knife on a jogger who then pulled out a handgun and made the suspect back off. Carl Shannon is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Two human smugglers plead guilty

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two Dallas men have pleaded guilty to their charges of human smuggling through Wichita County, and sentenced to their jail time served since their arrests. Ismael Nova-Ortiz pleaded guilty on November 3, 2022 in 89th District Court and was sentenced to his jail time served, 57 days.He was arrested September 8, […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Foster parent arrested for invasive visual recording

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man has been arrested for allegedly video taping a 13-year-old while in the shower. According to the arrest warrant, on Sept. 29, 2022, Wichita Falls Police detectives were examining a cellphone that belonged to William Kent Hathaway for information stemming from an indecency with a child case. Hathaway […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week November 4, 2022

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Crime of the week: Attempted assault on WFPD officer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help to solve an attempted assault on Wichita Falls police. On October 20, someone shot an arrow at Super 9 Liquor, located in the 1700 block of 9th Street. Investigators were reviewing footage when it was shown that a WFPD patrol car was driving by at the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Motorcyclist injured in late-night crash

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — An Electra man was hospitalized after he crashed his motorcycle Wednesday night. According to Texas Department of Public Safety public information officer Sgt. Dan Buesing, on Wednesday, November 2, emergency crews responded to State Highway 240 for a crash. Buesing said the victim was riding his 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he […]
ELECTRA, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Woman arrested for human smuggling

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita County deputy arrested a woman for allegedly trying to smuggle several people. According to the arrest report, Nayeli Virginia Moreno was arrested on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, after a deputy stopped her in a black Ford Expedition for speeding on US 287 near Loop 11. Moreno and her 11 […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

What's the difference between Tornado Watch and Tornado Warning?

DALLAS - With severe storms possible Friday, we wanted to make sure everyone knows the difference between a Watch and Warning when it comes to severe weather. According to the National Weather Service, a Watch means people should be prepared, stay informed, and be ready to act, because severe weather is possible.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFPD investigating death of 3-year-old

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after a 3-year-old child died Thursday morning. Officers responded to the 1400 block of North Rosewood in reference to CPR being done on a child. WFPD officials said the child was eventually taken to United Regional, where they were later pronounced deceased.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Weekend homicide victim identified by LPD

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has released the identity of the victim in a weekend homicide. Louis Lipscomb, 34, was killed around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning at the Aces and Eights bar at 1825 NW Cache Road,. Police say they were called to the business after...
LAWTON, OK
