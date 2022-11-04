Read full article on original website
Seoul House of Tofu
If you’re looking for Korean food in a slightly more upscale setting than Tofu Ya, head to Seoul Garden. They also excel in the sundubu combo department, but the prices are slightly higher and the banchan aren’t quite as exciting. Head here instead of Tofu Ya for a sit-down meal with friends where you’ll drink plenty of beer and soju while inhaling tofu stew and sweet, salty meat.
Arbor
The latest from the restaurant group behind Absinthe Brasserie and Arlequin Wine Merchant is the fast-casual spot Arbor in Hayes Valley. This all-day burger and sandwich joint is also pumping out healthy-ish salad bowls topped with things like grilled garlic butter shrimp, falafels, and more. Even though this place is a quick-eats spot that’ll likely make your already Very Efficient Day even more efficient, the food ranges from pretty good to just OK, including tomato-onion-jam-filled smashburgers, buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches, excellent curly fries, mac and cheese, and an underwhelmingly dry eggplant gratin. Because we’re in a neighborhood with high-end luggage and performance apparel stores, this place looks like a simple yet curated Pinterest board, filled with cane walls, light wood, and peach-y paint. If you have some time to spare, head to the garden patio, shared with their sister bottle shop next door, for wine and spritzes.
Burmese Kitchen
On weeknights when you’d rather fold 100 fitted sheets than pull out a frying pan and cook dinner, the answer is always Burmese Kitchen. It’s easy to walk in and get a table, and Burmese soups, noodles, and meat and seafood entrées are great across the board. Getting the springy garlic noodles loaded with crunchy fried garlic and pork on your table is non-negotiable. The tea leaf salad is just the right amount of funky and spicy. And the tender bone-in chicken coconut curry is an onion-y dream. Sit among the cheery orange walls and umbrellas hanging overhead and know that this spot will save you any time your weekly dose of cooking dread hits.
Cafe Nhan
The intersection of Passyunk and Snyder is an international restaurant row of sorts. There’s Little Morocco, Little Sicily Pizza, Mediterranean Cafe, and La Llorna Cantina. Lucky for us, there’s also Cafe Nhan, a cozy family-owned restaurant serving up Vietnamese comfort food like beef phở, oxtail phở, and incredibly crispy and delicious chicken wings. But the Bún Bò Huế Đặc Biệt, packed with marinated beef brisket, pigs feet, steamed pork roll and housemade blood cubes is a must-try—a noodle soup unlike any other. The spicy, pungent flavors of star anise, fish sauce, annatto seeds and Sichuan chili is balanced by the strong lemongrass broth. Order a limeade or Thai tea to keep your core temperature down.
Yellow Moto Pizzeria
Taking the place of the old Flour + Water Pizzeria (which is set to reopen in North Beach in winter 2023) is Yellow Moto Pizzeria. Name aside, not much else inside the Mission spot has changed, except for the motorcycle-themed makeover and a new menu of cocktails. You can expect a similar lineup of about 11 red and white pies, each one with a chewy crust you should repeatedly dunk in a side of their creamy house ranch. Pretty standard topping combinations include sausage and smoked mozzarella, and garlic with mushrooms and taleggio—they’re nice and well-balanced, but won’t necessarily be the most exciting pizzas you’ve had all year. What is exciting are the mozzarella sticks, stuffed with gooey cheese that oozes out like molten lava. And just like its predecessor, Yellow Moto Pizzeria is a reliable spot for small group hangs over a few pies—plus ricotta meatballs, and thick soft serve with rainbow sprinkles.
Max's Es-Ca
When you walk into Max’s Es-Ca, you’ll feel like you’re at a dinner party being thrown by a friend who just read three Martha Stewart books about hosting. Do you want to sit at a table for six even though you’re only a party of two? Are you in the mood for a burger at dinner even though it’s only supposed to be available for lunch? Does some bacon sound good in the bacon-less spinach fettuccine? The team at this Italian spot on Staten Island will accommodate any reasonable request—and the food here is really good.
Daisy's Dream
Daisy’s Dream is a vendor in the Urban Hawker food hall that specializes in Peranakan cuisine, and they’ve got the best bowl of laksa in Midtown. The sour soup base very obviously contains a lot of shrimp paste, but there’s enough coconut to balance it out. If you want a less involved (aka less liquid) lunch, get the nasi lemak with a side of meatballs to go and pick at the crispy pink hunks of meat and whole school of fried anchovies as you walk through the chaos outside.
Ox & Tiger
The proliferation of tasting-menu spots over the last few years has been pretty staggering. Ox & Tiger is one that’ll make you wonder “Why haven’t I gotten here sooner?” Last year, the former pop-up took over a space near Union Square, and it’s been turning out the city’s most exciting six-course dinner ever since. The eight-seat place is intimate and run by a two-person team who prepare, serve, and reveal their personal connection to each dish like they’re your closest friends. Grilled strip loin is topped with peanut sauce and served next to a beautiful panko-crusted fried eggplant. Salmon tataki and a creamy coconut mango sauce arrive alongside a bagoong tare-topped seared green mango. A mashup of Japanese and Filipino flavors, the menu changes often, but the dishes always taste genuinely different and new. There’s really no excuse not to get here.
Pho Saigon Vietnamese Restaurant
If you’re too busy checking out the tacky garb at Masquerade Costume Store (no, it’s not a Spirit Halloween), you might just miss Pho Saigon. The small restaurant has been a staple of the Riverview Plaza for years, serving up huge bowls of phở and all the fixins’, broken rice platters, smoothies and Vietnamese coffee. One of our favorite meals is the rare steak phở, along with sides of the tender shrimp and pork summer rolls and the always-perfectly-crisp pork spring rolls. When it’s cold outside, it’s the ideal way to start the day.
Pecorino
According to Pecorino's Instagram, this San Vicente spot invented cacio e pepe, and we're pretty sure that's not true. Here's what we know: Pecorino's food ranges from relatively simple to quite fancy, and the menu’s high prices don’t discriminate. The cheapest thing, a light vegetable soup, is $12, and their “quick light lunch” menu starts at a steep $38. But we don’t leave Pecorino angrily waving our wallets in the air because the food is actually good. There’s a warm cannellini bean salad with generous amounts of bottarga, an excellent amatriciana with al dente bucatini, and a beautiful parchment-baked sole filet topped with potato and zucchini slices that resemble fish scales (like we said, pretty fancy). Our only major complaint is that Pecorino gets really sleepy in a sea of sleepy restaurants. It's the type of restaurant you go to dine alone with your thoughts or with someone who is hard of hearing. The soft jazz playing gets drowned out by the noise of clinking cutlery. On the bright side, there's free parking in the back.
Grou Coffee + Cowork
Grou is a coffee shop/coworking space hybrid near Merrick Park. They serve espresso and drip coffee from the nearby Per’La and provide an assortment of tarts, pastries, and desserts sourced from local restaurants and bakeries. Grou also has an adjacent coworking space with eight private offices, but it’s only accessible for $30 an hour and it’s far from luxurious. Unless you’re desperate, work from the cafe and outdoor tables, which are comfortable enough and cost $0 an hour. Just make sure your laptop is fully charged because there aren’t many outlets to choose from.
Xiang La Hui
It can be a tough gig opening up a Sichuan restaurant in the same neighborhood as Chengdu Taste and Sichuan Impression, but Xiang La Hui has proven it’s possible. While the menu has plenty of overlap with its famous brethren, XLH stands out for its high quality ingredients and balanced use of spice. Take the Chongqing-style fried chicken, which arrives as a mountain of thick boneless chicken chunks cooked in fragrant spices and doused in red chiles, or the boiled fish soup, which comes with juicy, hand-sized filets of tilapia floating in a briney, pickled vegetable broth. The dining room is also fairly upscale, making it a good option to take your parents when they come visit.
Emmy Squared
Brooklyn-based pizzeria Emmy Squared has stepped into the kitchen at Santa Monica Brew Works, serving their signature sheet pan pizzas as well as a damn good burger from the brewery's kitchen space. It's certainly not the only place in LA where you can combine pepperoni cups and fresh-hopped IPAs, but these tasty Detroit-style pies make this taproom on Colorado Ave. a whole lot more fun than most other breweries in town right now.
El Chile Café Y Cantina
El Chile is a popular sit-down Tex-Mex spot on Manor Rd, probably known best for their margaritas, fajitas, and puffy tacos. There’s an excellent shaded patio that looks out over a less-trafficked street, so you don’t have to worry too much about road noise drowning out the sound of your waiter asking you if you’re sure that you’d like a third margarita. But as much as we love their mole, tacos, and sizzling platters, our favorite part is starting a meal with their grilled pineapple salmon ceviche. You can probably figure out most of the components from the name, but the ingredient you might not have guessed is mezcal, which adds a smoky element to the dish, plus a bit of rich sweetness from the grilled pineapple and peppers.
Sweet Laurel Bakery
This bright pink Pacific Palisades bakery sells grain-free, dairy-free, refined sugar-free, keto, and paleo cakes and pastries (yes, they're all of those things). Espresso drinks and herbal teas are also available with your baked goods if you want to take a moment to enjoy your sweet treat in peace. Sign...
Pocha
Pocha is a Mexican spot on York Blvd that blends flavors from both sides of the border, along with lots of hot pink and messages of female empowerment on the walls. You come here for a mix of traditional dishes and some creative spins that actually work: freshly charred elote with crema and cotija cheese, shrimp ceviche with Persian cucumbers and toasted sesame oil, and an ingenious creation called la burrita. It's a burrito made with a thin crepe that's incredibly fluffy, delicious, and light enough to contemplate ordering a second one. Go with the braised brisket as your protein option because it's tender and juicy, or try one of Pocha's vegan options, too.
Savoy Kitchen
You’ll find everything from creamy mushroom pastas to shrimp pizza to escargot on the menu at this classic spot on Valley Blvd., but what they’re known for is their Hainan chicken. So much so, in fact, it’s painted along the side of the parking garage: “Famous Hainan Chicken since 1982.” The dish itself is pretty simple. You won’t find any accouterments or bone broths here, but instead a simple presentation of moist poached chicken, rice, and three sauces. The ginger garlic spread here is particularly garlicky—ask for extras.
Magnolia Cafe
In the second year of my Communication major, I panicked about graduating without any “tangible” skills and did what every college student does to make themselves feel marketable: I picked up a Business minor. That ended up being almost a complete waste of time, but I did add a few business-y phrases to my repertoire that I pull out in casual conversation to seem very smart. One of them is this:
Koyn
Koyn is a restaurant with two moods. There’s the light and relaxing upstairs dining room where you'll find groups of friends catching up over rock shrimp, while you catch a glimpse of yellowtail being sliced in front of the stunning sushi counter. Downstairs is where you’ll find a moody, black and red den that says “seduce me with sashimi”. That’s enough reason to come to this upmarket Japanese spot in Mayfair, but the other—and most important—is that wherever you're sitting, the food is so pretty you won’t want to eat it and satisfying once you do. From the golden crispy rice topped with minced tuna and a zingy jalapeño, to the seaweed-wrapped spicy salmon roll that we immediately ordered a second round of—the dishes here are all the things you’ve heard of before, just done extremely well.
Zelman Meats
Whoever's job it is to calculate the average price of a steak in Knightsbridge must have had a tough day at work when Salt Bae set up shop. But if you’re looking for something in the area on the more, erm, reasonably priced end of the spectrum, head to Zelman Meats. At this halal steak restaurant on the top floor of Harvey Nichols, you can get a sharing platter with every cut of meat for £42.50 per person. Order the lobster croquettes and some triple-cooked chips on the side, and focus the rest of your stomach space on the meat. The red booths are comfy, there's a drawing of a cow on the wall in case you need help picking which cut to get, and you'll leave this laid-back spot extremely satisfied.
