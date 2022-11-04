Read full article on original website
Covalent Onboards L2 Blockchain Data as Boba Network Scales
New York, United States, 8th November, 2022, Chainwire. Coinbase Ventures and Binance Labs backed Covalent, a Web3 data provider and Unified API Key creator, announced today a significant milestone with blockchain Layer 2 (L2) scaling solution Boba Network: Covalent will serve as the first data provider to offer full data visibility into all four of Boba’s L2 mainnet and testnet chains across Avalanche, Ethereum, Moonbeam, and BNB chain. This partnership comes at a time when L2 activities within the larger Web3 ecosystem continue to accelerate. A recent report by Covalent tracked a 15 percent rise in the number of API calls from the L2 chains it has indexed.
Fractionalized NFTs and how it paves way for small investors
No doubt, the ardent need to drastically reduce the cost implications of some expensive tokens has led to the introduction of fractionalized NFTs. It is an undeniable fact that some NFTs are highly expensive in today’s market and their expensiveness has overtly hindered the participation of more retail investors in the space. Now, with the possibilities of fractionalized NFTs, new or existing investors can dabble into popular and expensive NFT collections without having to cough out huge funds. Without further ado, this article seeks to orientate everyone who intends to dabble into the space via fractionalized NFTs and the potential benefits awaiting them.
BitDAO community demands proof of funds from Alameda
The drama surrounding FTX-Alameda has taken a new dimension in the early hours of today. Adding to the burning wildfire is BitDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization that asked Alameda to prove that they still hold the 100 million BIT token the firm acquired last year. The request emanated after the BIT token dipped by 20%.
New Fortress Energy underperforms, but claims pole position for LNG
The company missed estimates for third quarter revenue, though it said new developments could make it a world leader in new LNG deliveries.
Former Meta and Pinterest Executive Joins Sequoia-Backed Decentralized Social as COO
Los Angeles, United States, 8th November, 2022, Chainwire. Seasoned tech exec brings deep expertise in business development, partner ecosystems, and go-to-market to DeSo, the leader in blockchain technology for creator content. Key Takeaways. Salil Shah, former Meta, and Pinterest executive, has joined DeSo, a new blockchain platform that has raised...
