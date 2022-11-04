No doubt, the ardent need to drastically reduce the cost implications of some expensive tokens has led to the introduction of fractionalized NFTs. It is an undeniable fact that some NFTs are highly expensive in today’s market and their expensiveness has overtly hindered the participation of more retail investors in the space. Now, with the possibilities of fractionalized NFTs, new or existing investors can dabble into popular and expensive NFT collections without having to cough out huge funds. Without further ado, this article seeks to orientate everyone who intends to dabble into the space via fractionalized NFTs and the potential benefits awaiting them.

