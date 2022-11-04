Since the Evercade family of consoles debuted in 2020, its emphasis has largely been on bringing games of the 1980s and ‘90s - typically 8- or 16-bit, with the odd flash of coin-op quality and 32-bit flair - together on convenient compilation cartridges to enjoy either at home (through the four-player-ready VS system) or on the move with the OG handheld or its imminent successor, the TATE-mode-ready EXP. But in between its assortments of Atari, Namco, Codemasters and Capcom classics have landed curious comings together of modern-made but retro-styled delights, such as sets featuring releases by Morphcat Games and Mega Cat Studios, and a double-header of 21st century Mega Drive productions Xeno Crisis and Tanglewood. And its new two-pack might be the best of the contemporary bunch so far.

