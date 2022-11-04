Read full article on original website
The numbers are in: Don't put too many attachments on your Modern Warfare 2 guns
Maxing out your gun in the newest Call of Duty may not be the best way to go.
Modern Warfare 2 players are falling in love with a new anti-camping tool
If you hate campers, you're going to love this.
Modern Warfare 2’s 1.08 update is now live, and it’s a hefty 50 GB download on Xbox for some reason
A new update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 went live last night, potentially ushering in some big-time changes to the successful FPS from Activision. MW2 is off to a raucous start as the fastest-selling Call of Duty game in history, but it has its fair share of issues. It’s now one week after launch and players are getting frustrated with bugs, issues with progression, crashing problems, and a slow and confusing UI.
God of War Ragnarök reviewer sent death threats for giving game a lower score
At long last, God of War Ragnarök is almost here. Tomorrow (9 November) Kratos and his lad will be landing on PlayStation consoles, and there’s a reason why people are so excited. Upon the reviews going live, it very quickly became apparently that the majority of critics adored...
Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival is for those who take their anime openings seriously
Taiko no Tatsujin is a funny little franchise. I can’t think of any other series which has a soundtrack consisting of hits from both Hatsune Miku and Mozart, and I’m so glad it does. The drumming game’s roots go back to Japanese arcades in the early 2000s, where players could thwack a physical (fake) taiko drum to a variety of songs. While these arcade machines still exist today (and playing on one of them someday is genuinely on my bucket list), there’s also been a number of home console releases over the years - perfect for refining those drumming and rhythm skills from the comfort of your sofa.
PS5 Getting New Ninja Turtles Game
PS5 users are getting a new Ninja Turtles game. Right now on PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One users can enjoy Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge from developer Tribute Games and publisher Dotemu Games. After coming to these platforms back in June, the game is making the next-gen jump to PS5 on November 15. And if you already own the game on PS4, the PS5 version is a free update. Unfortunately, this free upgrade isn't that meaningful because the two versions are identical according to Tribute Games.
Modern Warfare 2 Battle Pass Release Date Information
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's battle pass is coming soon, and players are looking forward to its release date. From the pricing to the battle pass progression, here's everything you need to know about the Battle Pass' release date. When Is Modern Warfare 2 Battle Pass Coming Out?. The...
Call of Duty player treks to Activision HQ to complain about Modern Warfare 2 ban
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II fully released on PC and consoles last week, and despite there being loads of love for the game shared online, it’s seemingly not been smooth sailing for everyone. PC Gamer reports that one Reddit user paid a visit to an Activision office in Texas to “speak with an employee” over what they believed was a “wrongful” ban.
Cyberpunk 2077 fans are obsessed with solving the game's last big mystery
Two years on, Cyberpunk 2077 players are still perplexed by one of the game's greatest mysteries, and it starts with the statue on Union Street in the centre of Night City. A fascinating new report from Kotaku breaks it down, explaining that the alphanumeric sequence "FF:06:B5" can be found on the side of the statue. But that's just the beginning.
Microtransaction market is doomed to collapse, says ex Dragon Age dev
Those pesky microtransactions are everywhere these days. They’re detested by almost everyone and yet, they make so much money. You need look no further than Diablo Immortal for proof of that. Earlier this year, the microtransaction-heavy mobile game earnt $24 million in just two weeks. Reports claim that it could actually cost you £88,000 to fully upgrade your character which is a ridiculous number.
New Stranger Things game lets you play as Vecna and murder everyone
Yesterday (6 November) was Stranger Things Day - the anniversary of the date that everyone’s favourite bowl cut-rocking lad Will Byers went missing and dragged into the Upside Down in the events of the show’s first season. In celebration of the day (which sounds a bit weird given...
Sonic Frontiers review: best 3D Sonic in years falls short of greatness
Sonic Frontiers is the best 3D Sonic game in years. But what does that really mean? Looking back over Sonic’s shameful 3D history is about as much fun as being bitten in the face by an angry dog. Yes, Sonic Frontiers is more fun than the likes of Sonic Forces and Sonic ‘06. But so is listening to your nan rank her favourite Emmerdale villains.
Open-world Venom game imagined in Unreal Engine 5 looks amazing
Our distinguished guests of GAMINGbible, YouTuber and developer TeaserPlay has done it again with this brilliant Venom open-world gameplay video. You'll recognise the name as this is the same creator who has whipped up a Wolverine, Hulk, Iron Man and Black Panther concept for your eyeballs to feast upon. Marvel isn't their only remit, as they've also made Red Dead Revolver, Bully, God of War, Silent Hill and more remakes all in Unreal Engine 5. They're a busy bee, in short.
God of War Ragnarök side quests are of Witcher 3 quality, developer teases
We’re in the endgame now - God of War Ragnarök is releasing tomorrow, and I’m sure I speak for everyone when I say that this day can’t pass quickly enough. Following a tidal wive of overwhelmingly positive reviews, it seems like Kratos’ latest adventure is on track to become a new PlayStation favourite.
PlayStation blames gamers 'going outdoors' on 2 million drop in PS Plus subscribers
Earlier this year, Sony completely overhauled PlayStation Plus and I think most of us would consider it a success. If you're a fan of the old ways, Essential retains that exact system but for those who are looking to access a wider Game Pass-style library, Extra and Premium are great additions.
Chaos reigns as a jaw-droppingly unhinged action sequel raises the bar for insanity on streaming
One of the greatest travesties of modern action cinema is that the demented adventures of Jason Statham’s Chev Chelios drew to a close in 2009’s Crank: High Voltage, despite occasional sequel chatter cropping up in the 13 years since the wondrously unhinged second installment emerged to flip the bird at convention.
Harvestella review: a chill farming sim with a grand RPG narrative
As I tend to my crops, I look up at the farm house I call home. It’s delicately assembled in a way only JRPGs know, appearing humble by contrast in a world of ornate design. As I gaze, the soundtrack matches my every emotion, with its gentle strings and soothing woodwind melodies flowing seamlessly into one another, a teasing piano filling in any gaps. In this moment, I am truly at peace.
God of War Ragnarök already one of the highest-rated games of all time
It’s official - God of War Ragnarök is just as good as everyone hoped. Critic reviews went live yesterday afternoon, and the general consensus is that it’s simply a phenomenal game, and everyone should be very excited about it. GAMINGbible’s own Ewan Moore gave Ragnarök a 9/10...
Cathedral and Alwa’s Awakening are unlikely killer apps for Evercade
Since the Evercade family of consoles debuted in 2020, its emphasis has largely been on bringing games of the 1980s and ‘90s - typically 8- or 16-bit, with the odd flash of coin-op quality and 32-bit flair - together on convenient compilation cartridges to enjoy either at home (through the four-player-ready VS system) or on the move with the OG handheld or its imminent successor, the TATE-mode-ready EXP. But in between its assortments of Atari, Namco, Codemasters and Capcom classics have landed curious comings together of modern-made but retro-styled delights, such as sets featuring releases by Morphcat Games and Mega Cat Studios, and a double-header of 21st century Mega Drive productions Xeno Crisis and Tanglewood. And its new two-pack might be the best of the contemporary bunch so far.
Massive Warzone 2 map found in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty fans are feasting well. Last week, Modern Warfare II finally launched - and it’s officially Activision’s most successful Call of Duty launch to date. Fans are loving the new anti-camping tool, plus one new map is getting a ton of love for its creativity. It helps that fan-favourites like Ghost have also made a return. In fact, there’s a lot of Ghost thirst floating around on social media - but that’s an entirely different story.
