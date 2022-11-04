Read full article on original website
The Witcher Unreal Engine 5 remake trailer looks stunning
The Witcher news has been very mixed lately, hasn’t it? Even though this week, fans of the Netflix show have been getting very upset over the announcement that Henry Cavill is being replaced with Liam Hemsworth in season four, just a few days prior, it was confirmed that a full remake of the first Witcher game is in the works - something which people were far happier about.
God Of War goes to Egypt in stunning Unreal Engine 5 trailer
By this time next week, those of us who have pre-ordered God Of War Ragnarök will have it in our hands. That’s a thought that brings me immense joy. Word is that God Of War Ragnarök will take 70 hours if you’re looking to see all the game has to offer so if you’re planning a November hibernation, God Of War Ragnarök has got you covered.
God of War Ragnarök side quests are of Witcher 3 quality, developer teases
We’re in the endgame now - God of War Ragnarök is releasing tomorrow, and I’m sure I speak for everyone when I say that this day can’t pass quickly enough. Following a tidal wive of overwhelmingly positive reviews, it seems like Kratos’ latest adventure is on track to become a new PlayStation favourite.
Will God of War Ragnarök be on Game Pass?
God of War Ragnarök launches on Nov. 9 - but will it be on Xbox Game Pass?. As one of this year's most anticipated titles, God of War Ragnarök is set to launch on Nov. 9. The game will continue the story of Kratos and Atreus from 2018's God of War, one of Sony's biggest AAA titles to grace the PlayStation 4. Plenty of players are eager to get their hands on pre-order copies of the game, and Sony has made a number of different variants available: Standard, Digital Deluxe, Collector's and Jotnar Editions.
Modern Warfare 2 fans praise game's 'creative' new map
One of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's multiplayer maps is being lauded as the "most creative" map ever, with players raving about the range of possibilities it lends to combat encounters. It's not only the multiplayer that the Call of Duty community is head over heels for. The campaign...
New Stranger Things Game Announced For VR With A Twist
Netflix has announced a new Stranger Things video game, and in this one, you play as the villain. Stranger Things VR is a new virtual reality "psychological horror/action" game coming to VR platforms in 2023. You play as Vecna, the villain from Season 4, and can use their special spooky...
Everything on Toho's New Godzilla Movie - Release Date, Director, Plus More
Japanese film company Toho said a new movie in the Godzilla film franchise will be released next year. The news was announced on the famous character's official Twitter account during the 2022 "Godzilla Day" celebrations. Godzilla is a huge, destructive, fictional sea monster, or kaiju, empowered by nuclear radiation, that...
A Monster Hunter mobile game is being developed
The developers of Call of Duty: Mobile and Pokémon Unite are working on Monster Hunter next
‘Gears of War’ escapes development hell with official Netflix announcement
There was a time in the not-so-distant past where the news of big-screen adaptations of video games resulted in a collective sigh of dread, and there’s a time in the not-at-all-distant present where such news results in a collective sigh with a near-perfect balance of enthusiasm and apprehension. Indeed, for every Arcane, there’s a Netflix adaptation of Resident Evil.
Mythic Quest: Danny Pudi and Naomi Ekperigin explain season three’s big changes
If you’ve been ignoring Mythic Quest, you’ve been missing out on one of the best TV shows of the last several years. Apple TV+ has been producing some of the highest-quality TV around, from the unsettling psychological thriller Severance to the beautifully heartwarming Ted Lasso. Mythic Quest, a comedy set in a video game studio, is no exception. Expertly written, painfully accurate, and performed to perfection by a powerhouse ensemble cast, it’s a show everyone - especially gamers - should be watching.
Daniel Kaluuya to play a Spider-Man in upcoming movie
If you’re not hyped for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, you definitely should be. The sequel to 2018’s phenomenal Into the Spider-Verse is coming next year, and will see Miles Morales team up with a whole new bunch of Spidey friends from across the multiverse. Shameik Moore and Hailee...
God of War Ragnarök already one of the highest-rated games of all time
It’s official - God of War Ragnarök is just as good as everyone hoped. Critic reviews went live yesterday afternoon, and the general consensus is that it’s simply a phenomenal game, and everyone should be very excited about it. GAMINGbible’s own Ewan Moore gave Ragnarök a 9/10...
What took James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ 13 years to make?
How to watch the official trailer for James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way of Water.’ James Cameron discussed why the ‘Avatar’ sequel took so long to make.
More Lord of the Rings movies are coming, teases Warner Bros. boss
Last month, the first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power came to a close, and based on its ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s safe to say that while critics had a lot of love for it, fans weren’t nearly as convinced. You win some, you lose some.
Mass Effect 5 Teaser Shows Mysterious Piece of Concept Art on N7 Day - IGN Daily Fix
On today’s IGN The Daily Fix:For N7 Day, BioWare has teased the next Mass Effect game with a piece of concept art that appears to be of a mass relay being built or rebuilt. A video of the concept art that slightly moves was released on Twitter alongside a short message from BioWare. In a new ad about the PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller’s features, Final Fantasy XVI was briefly shown with a disclaimer at the bottom seemingly confirming how long the title will be an exclusive PlayStation 5 game.
I keep getting friend zoned in every Mass Effect game
I’ll admit, Mass Effect isn’t a series that brings me nostalgia because I’m a pretty new fan. After years of wondering why the internet was so obsessed with Garrus I decided to dive into the series earlier this year. As I do with most games, a short while in, I ventured over to my PlayStation’s trophy section to take a peek at what I should be looking to achieve during my playthrough. Very rarely am I a completionist, but I do like to at least try and earn as many trophies as possible - and one in particular caught my eye.
God of War Ragnarok: The First 17 Minutes of Gameplay (4K)
God of War Ragnarok is here! Check out the gripping opening moment of the brand new adventure. Captured in Favor Resolution mode on PS5. Join Kratos and Atreus on a mythic journey for answers before Ragnarök arrives. Together, father and son must put everything on the line as they journey to each of the Nine Realms in God of War Ragnarök, the brutal and epic sequel in the action franchise.
Harvestella review: a chill farming sim with a grand RPG narrative
As I tend to my crops, I look up at the farm house I call home. It’s delicately assembled in a way only JRPGs know, appearing humble by contrast in a world of ornate design. As I gaze, the soundtrack matches my every emotion, with its gentle strings and soothing woodwind melodies flowing seamlessly into one another, a teasing piano filling in any gaps. In this moment, I am truly at peace.
Nacon RIG headphones review: 500 and 800 series offer clear pros and cons
Despite over a decade spent working in the music industry, I’m not someone who usually cares about having the very best headphones for my listening experience. And that’s largely carried over into gaming, where a simple and staggeringly cheap pair of in-ears has served me just fine on many a Switch-accompanied commute. But as the winter days darken and spending more time under a blanket with the Xbox on becomes increasingly appealing, I figure: why not check out some of these proper gaming headsets? Step forward Nacon, with a pair of RIG-brand cans to check out and spill some words about.
Warzone 2 is making big changes to Loadout Drops
With all the hype surrounding Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’s release, it’d be understandable if you forgot that Warzone 2.0 is set to release in just over a week’s time, on 16 November. The free-to-play battle royale title is a sequel to Warzone (obviously) and will feature an enormous new map called Al Mazrah.
