For a limited time, PlayStation has sizably discounted one of the biggest games of 2022 that is available across both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. In a general sense, many of the biggest PlayStation titles of 2022 have yet to really launch. God of War Ragnarok is slated to finally release early next month and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 only just arrived a few days back. When it comes to one annualized franchise, though, the latest entry in the series has now been marked down by a considerable amount only a little more than a month after launch.
At the start of November, Playstation Plus Essential released its monthly lineup of games!
The PSVR 2 costs more than a PS5 console, but I'm worried about something else entirely
The highly anticipated Final Fantasy XVI has seemingly been confirmed to be an exclusive PlayStation 5 game for at least six months. In a new ad about the PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller’s features, Final Fantasy XVI was briefly shown with a disclaimer at the bottom. It reads, “Final Fantasy XVI anticipated Summer 2023. PS5 exclusive for six months.”
It’s an old trope in a lot of dumb sci-fi movies that involve virtual reality: you die in the game, you die in real life. In said movies, characters get trapped in a video game and must play for their lives. If their avatar perishes, so do they. Well,...
Xbox boss Phil Spencer has stated that the Call of Duty series will continue to be available on PlayStation systems, and there is even talk of bringing the sequel to the Nintendo Switch in the future. However, there have been rumors that Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision, publisher of the Call of Duty franchise, will make the popular first-person shooter series Xbox 360-only.
The long-awaited follow up to the stellar God of War (2018) is almost here, and there are a lot of ways to play the game. God of War Ragnarok will be launching simultaneously on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. So whether you're up to date with a PS5 and want to see how Sony Santa Monica has utilized that extra hardware, or if you're still rocking a base model PS4 or even a PS4 Pro, this video should give you an idea as to what you're visually in for. Make sure to sound off in the comments how you'll be enjoying God of War Ragnarok!
It is a common occurrence for manufacturers to offer game consoles below production price to drive market share, with ancillaries yielding revenue, such as accessories, game sales and subscriptions. Typically, production costs fall after a console launch though, as has been the case with the Sony PlayStation 5. Hence, manufacturers should eventually return a profit on game consoles, maintaining profit well into a generation's lifespan.
While the PlayStation Vita is largely considered a failure, it was still home to a number of excellent video games. The handheld system had highly rated games like "Persona 4 Golden," "Rogue Legacy" and "Spelunky," (via Metacritic), many of which boast impressive hour counts, asking players to use their handheld console for well over 100 hours of gameplay, pushing its battery to the limits.
Konami’s Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise may have burst onto the scene back in 1996, but it’s still going strong today. Earlier this year, creator Kazuki Takahashi died in an apparent snorkelling accident, prompting an outpouring of love from fans. Many mourned the creator of one of the greatest trading card games of all time but Takahashi’s greatest legacy is Yu-Gi-Oh!’s unwavering popularity.
Far Cry 6 certainly wasn’t the success story Ubisoft were hoping for. The game failed to earn a single Game of the Year nomination - which makes the release of the recent Game of the Year Edition all the more awkward. The problem is, Far Cry 6 is very...
Just in time for the series' 20th anniversary, the first five "Ratchet and Clank" titles are coming to Playstation Plus.
One of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's multiplayer maps is being lauded as the "most creative" map ever, with players raving about the range of possibilities it lends to combat encounters. It's not only the multiplayer that the Call of Duty community is head over heels for. The campaign...
Taiko no Tatsujin is a funny little franchise. I can’t think of any other series which has a soundtrack consisting of hits from both Hatsune Miku and Mozart, and I’m so glad it does. The drumming game’s roots go back to Japanese arcades in the early 2000s, where players could thwack a physical (fake) taiko drum to a variety of songs. While these arcade machines still exist today (and playing on one of them someday is genuinely on my bucket list), there’s also been a number of home console releases over the years - perfect for refining those drumming and rhythm skills from the comfort of your sofa.
Horizon: Call of the Mountain and Resident Evil 8 are two highly anticipated upcoming PSVR 2 games
It’s been revealed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is now officially the most-successful Call of Duty game, earning $1 billion in revenue in just ten days. It doesn’t beat the all-time record held by Grand Theft Auto V though. This titan of the gaming world earnt the same amount in just three days.
We finally have a price and release date for PSVR2 - can you afford it?
What just happened? Nintendo has shared a preview of its upcoming Black Friday offers. Unlike others that have jumped the shark with Black Friday events that launched a full month early, Nintendo is taking a more traditional and reserved approach with its offerings. The centerpiece of Nintendo's Black Friday sale...
Yesterday marked N7 Day and it was a rather special edition as Mass Effect turned 15 years old. To celebrate, I confessed to the internet that I keep getting friendzoned in-game. One day, those relationship trophies will be mine, mark my words. More importantly though, BioWare dropped a fresh teaser for Mass Effect 5. We know a new instalment is on the way, but it’s been quite a long time since the initial teaser trailer and poster were released.
