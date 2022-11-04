ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Witcher Unreal Engine 5 remake trailer looks stunning

The Witcher news has been very mixed lately, hasn’t it? Even though this week, fans of the Netflix show have been getting very upset over the announcement that Henry Cavill is being replaced with Liam Hemsworth in season four, just a few days prior, it was confirmed that a full remake of the first Witcher game is in the works - something which people were far happier about.
Open-world Venom game imagined in Unreal Engine 5 looks amazing

Our distinguished guests of GAMINGbible, YouTuber and developer TeaserPlay has done it again with this brilliant Venom open-world gameplay video. You'll recognise the name as this is the same creator who has whipped up a Wolverine, Hulk, Iron Man and Black Panther concept for your eyeballs to feast upon. Marvel isn't their only remit, as they've also made Red Dead Revolver, Bully, God of War, Silent Hill and more remakes all in Unreal Engine 5. They're a busy bee, in short.
God of War Ragnarök review: a stunning finale to Kratos' Norse saga

God of War Ragnarök is everything one could possibly have hoped for from the sequel to 2018’s God of War. It’s faster, smarter, and decidedly more savage than its predecessor. It’s also a frequently heartbreaking meditation on fate - one that is unafraid to put away its weapons, slow down, and reflect on the bloodshed.
Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival is for those who take their anime openings seriously

Taiko no Tatsujin is a funny little franchise. I can’t think of any other series which has a soundtrack consisting of hits from both Hatsune Miku and Mozart, and I’m so glad it does. The drumming game’s roots go back to Japanese arcades in the early 2000s, where players could thwack a physical (fake) taiko drum to a variety of songs. While these arcade machines still exist today (and playing on one of them someday is genuinely on my bucket list), there’s also been a number of home console releases over the years - perfect for refining those drumming and rhythm skills from the comfort of your sofa.
A Cyberpunk: Edgerunners game is in development

The world is seeing a full Cyberpunk 2077 resurgence. Following the release of the excellent Netflix anime, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, as well as some much-needed updates to the game, player numbers have been soaring, and people are actually excited for the Phantom Liberty expansion and sequel. Just in case that wasn’t...
Modern Warfare 2 finally explains how Soap got his nickname

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 just answered one of the series' biggest mysteries: how exactly did Johnny "Soap" MacTavish get his nickname?. Soap is one of the most popular characters in Call Of Duty history. Making his first appearance in the revolutionary Call Of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, Soap would go on to star in a number of Call Of Duty campaigns before his tragic death in Modern Warfare 3.
Netflix subscribers livid as fan favourite series cancelled, left on cliffhanger

News broke that Netflix has chosen to cancel Fate: The Winx Saga and fans are all worked up because the second season ended on a cliffhanger that will now never be resolved. Fate: The Winx Saga is an adaptation of Winx Club, the animated series that aired on Nickelodeon in the early '00s, for young adults. It's set in a world where magical creatures are real, and fairies enrol at a school called Alfea in order to hone their powers and fight against the threat of the Burned Ones.
Microtransaction market is doomed to collapse, says ex Dragon Age dev

Those pesky microtransactions are everywhere these days. They’re detested by almost everyone and yet, they make so much money. You need look no further than Diablo Immortal for proof of that. Earlier this year, the microtransaction-heavy mobile game earnt $24 million in just two weeks. Reports claim that it could actually cost you £88,000 to fully upgrade your character which is a ridiculous number.
New Stranger Things game lets you play as Vecna and murder everyone

Yesterday (6 November) was Stranger Things Day - the anniversary of the date that everyone’s favourite bowl cut-rocking lad Will Byers went missing and dragged into the Upside Down in the events of the show’s first season. In celebration of the day (which sounds a bit weird given...
Yu-Gi-Oh player makes 3D battles real, fulfilling childhood dream

Konami’s Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise may have burst onto the scene back in 1996, but it’s still going strong today. Earlier this year, creator Kazuki Takahashi died in an apparent snorkelling accident, prompting an outpouring of love from fans. Many mourned the creator of one of the greatest trading card games of all time but Takahashi’s greatest legacy is Yu-Gi-Oh!’s unwavering popularity.
Cyberpunk 2077 fans are obsessed with solving the game's last big mystery

Two years on, Cyberpunk 2077 players are still perplexed by one of the game's greatest mysteries, and it starts with the statue on Union Street in the centre of Night City. A fascinating new report from Kotaku breaks it down, explaining that the alphanumeric sequence "FF:06:B5" can be found on the side of the statue. But that's just the beginning.
Gears Of War Netflix adaptation already perfectly cast by series creator

This feels too good to be true. Netflix has announced that they’re teaming up with The Coalition on a Gears Of War film - and that’s not all. To celebrate the franchise’s 16th anniversary, the duo are also co-creating a Gears Of War adult animated series, with “the potential for more series to follow”. If you’re a seasoned fan of the franchise, you’ll know that we’ve been fed promises of a film adaptation for 15 years so the fact that this is finally happening is huge.
New Mass Effect 5 teaser confirms Liara return

Yesterday marked N7 Day and it was a rather special edition as Mass Effect turned 15 years old. To celebrate, I confessed to the internet that I keep getting friendzoned in-game. One day, those relationship trophies will be mine, mark my words. More importantly though, BioWare dropped a fresh teaser for Mass Effect 5. We know a new instalment is on the way, but it’s been quite a long time since the initial teaser trailer and poster were released.
The Witcher 4 is being directed by a CDPR veteran

In recent days, all eyes have been fixed on Henry Cavill when it comes to talking about The Witcher franchise. In case you missed it, Cavill has chosen to depart the Netflix series with Liam Hemsworth taking on the role of Geralt of Rivia in the fourth season. In the days since, fans have been petitioning against the move in addition to trying to work out exactly what’s gone on.
