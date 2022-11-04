Read full article on original website
God of War Ragnarök side quests are of Witcher 3 quality, developer teases
We’re in the endgame now - God of War Ragnarök is releasing tomorrow, and I’m sure I speak for everyone when I say that this day can’t pass quickly enough. Following a tidal wive of overwhelmingly positive reviews, it seems like Kratos’ latest adventure is on track to become a new PlayStation favourite.
The Witcher Unreal Engine 5 remake trailer looks stunning
The Witcher news has been very mixed lately, hasn’t it? Even though this week, fans of the Netflix show have been getting very upset over the announcement that Henry Cavill is being replaced with Liam Hemsworth in season four, just a few days prior, it was confirmed that a full remake of the first Witcher game is in the works - something which people were far happier about.
God of War Ragnarök already one of the highest-rated games of all time
It’s official - God of War Ragnarök is just as good as everyone hoped. Critic reviews went live yesterday afternoon, and the general consensus is that it’s simply a phenomenal game, and everyone should be very excited about it. GAMINGbible’s own Ewan Moore gave Ragnarök a 9/10...
Open-world Venom game imagined in Unreal Engine 5 looks amazing
Our distinguished guests of GAMINGbible, YouTuber and developer TeaserPlay has done it again with this brilliant Venom open-world gameplay video. You'll recognise the name as this is the same creator who has whipped up a Wolverine, Hulk, Iron Man and Black Panther concept for your eyeballs to feast upon. Marvel isn't their only remit, as they've also made Red Dead Revolver, Bully, God of War, Silent Hill and more remakes all in Unreal Engine 5. They're a busy bee, in short.
God of War Ragnarök review: a stunning finale to Kratos' Norse saga
God of War Ragnarök is everything one could possibly have hoped for from the sequel to 2018’s God of War. It’s faster, smarter, and decidedly more savage than its predecessor. It’s also a frequently heartbreaking meditation on fate - one that is unafraid to put away its weapons, slow down, and reflect on the bloodshed.
God of War Ragnarök reviewer sent death threats for giving game a lower score
At long last, God of War Ragnarök is almost here. Tomorrow (9 November) Kratos and his lad will be landing on PlayStation consoles, and there’s a reason why people are so excited. Upon the reviews going live, it very quickly became apparently that the majority of critics adored...
God of War Ragnarök has a talking squirrel, and fans are already obsessed
The internet is very excited for God of War Ragnarök, and for good reason. Hype levels were already through the roof as we inched closer to release, but things have been taken to the next level since the many perfect and near-perfect review scores got published. At the time...
Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival is for those who take their anime openings seriously
Taiko no Tatsujin is a funny little franchise. I can’t think of any other series which has a soundtrack consisting of hits from both Hatsune Miku and Mozart, and I’m so glad it does. The drumming game’s roots go back to Japanese arcades in the early 2000s, where players could thwack a physical (fake) taiko drum to a variety of songs. While these arcade machines still exist today (and playing on one of them someday is genuinely on my bucket list), there’s also been a number of home console releases over the years - perfect for refining those drumming and rhythm skills from the comfort of your sofa.
A Cyberpunk: Edgerunners game is in development
The world is seeing a full Cyberpunk 2077 resurgence. Following the release of the excellent Netflix anime, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, as well as some much-needed updates to the game, player numbers have been soaring, and people are actually excited for the Phantom Liberty expansion and sequel. Just in case that wasn’t...
Modern Warfare 2 finally explains how Soap got his nickname
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 just answered one of the series' biggest mysteries: how exactly did Johnny "Soap" MacTavish get his nickname?. Soap is one of the most popular characters in Call Of Duty history. Making his first appearance in the revolutionary Call Of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, Soap would go on to star in a number of Call Of Duty campaigns before his tragic death in Modern Warfare 3.
Far Cry: Rise of the Revolution announced, will bring back Giancarlo Esposito
Far Cry 6 certainly wasn’t the success story Ubisoft were hoping for. The game failed to earn a single Game of the Year nomination - which makes the release of the recent Game of the Year Edition all the more awkward. The problem is, Far Cry 6 is very...
Netflix subscribers livid as fan favourite series cancelled, left on cliffhanger
News broke that Netflix has chosen to cancel Fate: The Winx Saga and fans are all worked up because the second season ended on a cliffhanger that will now never be resolved. Fate: The Winx Saga is an adaptation of Winx Club, the animated series that aired on Nickelodeon in the early '00s, for young adults. It's set in a world where magical creatures are real, and fairies enrol at a school called Alfea in order to hone their powers and fight against the threat of the Burned Ones.
Microtransaction market is doomed to collapse, says ex Dragon Age dev
Those pesky microtransactions are everywhere these days. They’re detested by almost everyone and yet, they make so much money. You need look no further than Diablo Immortal for proof of that. Earlier this year, the microtransaction-heavy mobile game earnt $24 million in just two weeks. Reports claim that it could actually cost you £88,000 to fully upgrade your character which is a ridiculous number.
New Stranger Things game lets you play as Vecna and murder everyone
Yesterday (6 November) was Stranger Things Day - the anniversary of the date that everyone’s favourite bowl cut-rocking lad Will Byers went missing and dragged into the Upside Down in the events of the show’s first season. In celebration of the day (which sounds a bit weird given...
Yu-Gi-Oh player makes 3D battles real, fulfilling childhood dream
Konami’s Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise may have burst onto the scene back in 1996, but it’s still going strong today. Earlier this year, creator Kazuki Takahashi died in an apparent snorkelling accident, prompting an outpouring of love from fans. Many mourned the creator of one of the greatest trading card games of all time but Takahashi’s greatest legacy is Yu-Gi-Oh!’s unwavering popularity.
Cyberpunk 2077 fans are obsessed with solving the game's last big mystery
Two years on, Cyberpunk 2077 players are still perplexed by one of the game's greatest mysteries, and it starts with the statue on Union Street in the centre of Night City. A fascinating new report from Kotaku breaks it down, explaining that the alphanumeric sequence "FF:06:B5" can be found on the side of the statue. But that's just the beginning.
Gears Of War Netflix adaptation already perfectly cast by series creator
This feels too good to be true. Netflix has announced that they’re teaming up with The Coalition on a Gears Of War film - and that’s not all. To celebrate the franchise’s 16th anniversary, the duo are also co-creating a Gears Of War adult animated series, with “the potential for more series to follow”. If you’re a seasoned fan of the franchise, you’ll know that we’ve been fed promises of a film adaptation for 15 years so the fact that this is finally happening is huge.
New Mass Effect 5 teaser confirms Liara return
Yesterday marked N7 Day and it was a rather special edition as Mass Effect turned 15 years old. To celebrate, I confessed to the internet that I keep getting friendzoned in-game. One day, those relationship trophies will be mine, mark my words. More importantly though, BioWare dropped a fresh teaser for Mass Effect 5. We know a new instalment is on the way, but it’s been quite a long time since the initial teaser trailer and poster were released.
The Witcher 4 is being directed by a CDPR veteran
In recent days, all eyes have been fixed on Henry Cavill when it comes to talking about The Witcher franchise. In case you missed it, Cavill has chosen to depart the Netflix series with Liam Hemsworth taking on the role of Geralt of Rivia in the fourth season. In the days since, fans have been petitioning against the move in addition to trying to work out exactly what’s gone on.
Doctor Who getting 'Hollywood makeover' as part of Disney deal, says insider
In case you missed it, last week, alongside the re-appearance of David Tennant as the 14th Doctor (who will be blessing our screens with his presence during the 60th anniversary specials in November 2023), it was also confirmed that the BBC is partnering with Disney to bring Doctor Who to Disney+.
