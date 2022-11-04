Read full article on original website
Will Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 include a Zombies mode?
Another year means another Call of Duty game, this time bringing a sequel to the 2019 title. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is an intense adventure that takes place across cities and mountainous open areas. With the game’s release, players have already jumped into the campaign and multiplayer to discover all that the new title has to offer.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2’s physical disc isn’t actually big enough to hold Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
In classic Call of Duty fashion, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will require a ton of storage space. However, the physical disc may not even carry the game’s data, and is almost completely useless. How useless? It only comes with 72 MB worth of data printed on it.
Classic CoD map Rust makes a surprise appearance in Modern Warfare 2
The original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare trilogy featured some of the most beloved maps in the franchise’s history—and it looks like one of them has returned with the newest CoD title. A Modern Warfare 2 player on Reddit spotted an oil rig in the background of one...
Modern Warfare 2 fans praise game's 'creative' new map
One of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's multiplayer maps is being lauded as the "most creative" map ever, with players raving about the range of possibilities it lends to combat encounters. It's not only the multiplayer that the Call of Duty community is head over heels for. The campaign...
God Of War Ragnarok Leak Has The Team Apologizing And Beyond Furious
Sometimes leaks can be exciting, giving fans confirmation that a long-anticipated game is actually in development. Gamers were thrilled to see leaked development footage of "GTA 6," for example, because it confirmed that the game was making progress towards something resembling a playable game. However, other times leaks just spoil the fun for everyone. For instance, that "GTA" leak robbed Rockstar of the chance to announce the project on its own terms. Another example would be when major story details and cutscenes from "The Last of Us Part 2" leaked online, spoiling the game for excited players. Now, leaks of "God of War Ragnarok" seem to be appearing ahead of its release, but fans might be surprised to find out why.
God of War Ragnarok: First Trailer vs. Final Gameplay
Check out the differences between God of War Ragnarok’s first trailer and the final gameplay!. This God of War Ragnarok trailer was the first time we saw actual gameplay, as the initial teaser was just a logo. Since the trailer was released in 4K 30 fps, I recorded the gameplay under Ragnarok’s “Favor Resolution” graphical mode in 4K, also at 30 fps. Ragnarok also includes frame rates up to 60 and even 120 fps on PS5, but we tried to match that initial trailer as much as possible. As you can see, much of the coloring and lighting has changed over the past year, often for the better! This footage is mostly from cutscenes, and I tried to keep it as spoiler-free as possible.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 smashes record for 'top-selling opening weekend ever'
It’s been a hugely successful release week for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - and it won’t surprise anybody that sales are massively up compared to last year’s rather underwhelming Vanguard. Fans have been hailing the “incredible” campaign, plus the return of classic killstreak rewards.
Modern Warfare 2 already overhauling central feature following fan feedback
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's user interface and user experience systems will soon be completely changed, so put that paracetamol back in the packet, because the headaches will be history. User interface (UI) refers to what you use to interact with the game, like a mouse and keyboard, a...
Modern Warfare 2's most-requested feature not coming till 2023
Just as we suspected, Modern Warfare II has succeeded in impressing fans - far more so than last year’s underwhelming Vanguard. The release of MWII marks Activision’s most successful Call of Duty launch ever. Fans are praising the “incredible” campaign, one particularly creative map and most of all, the new anti-camping tool.
How long is God of War Ragnarok? Main story length & side content rundown
God of War Ragnarok is filled to the brim with expansive locations, a hefty dose of side content, hidden collectibles, and of course, an epic main storyline. But just how long does it take to see and do everything in the latest chapter of Kratos’ saga? Here’s what you need to know.
Worst Maps in Call of Duty History
This Call of Duty list is here to break down, reflect and chronicle some of the most absolute abysmal maps to ever debut in the popular multiplayer shooter franchise. With the series' 19th mainline title having now made its debut in Modern Warfare II, here's a breakdown of the worst maps in Call of Duty history.
Modern Warfare 2 players are racking up thousands of XP in seconds through a hilarious exploit
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer has been out for just under a week, but players have already stumbled across a genius exploit that allows them to earn thousands of XP in a matter of seconds. It's worth noting before we dive in that this could be patched out...
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 soundtrack could be delayed due to staff conflict
THE composer of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 soundtrack has stepped away from the role following ongoing disputes with the audio director. Sarah Schachner is a seasoned video games composer, who has worked on series such as Assassin’s Creed and Anthem. She has also been working on...
Will God of War Ragnarök be on Game Pass?
God of War Ragnarök launches on Nov. 9 - but will it be on Xbox Game Pass?. As one of this year's most anticipated titles, God of War Ragnarök is set to launch on Nov. 9. The game will continue the story of Kratos and Atreus from 2018's God of War, one of Sony's biggest AAA titles to grace the PlayStation 4. Plenty of players are eager to get their hands on pre-order copies of the game, and Sony has made a number of different variants available: Standard, Digital Deluxe, Collector's and Jotnar Editions.
Starfield: Everything we know about Bethesda's next RPG
All the details we've got about Starfield, Bethesda's space RPG coming in 2023.
Many Destiny 2 Players on PS5 Are Playing the Wrong Version of the Game
Destiny 2 developer Bungie has told players who experience the shooter on PlayStation 5 that they might be playing the "wrong" version of the game. Since the PS5 launched at the end of 2020, many who use Sony's latest console have found themselves getting confused about which version of various games to download that appear across both PS5 and PS4. And while Sony has started doing a better job of labeling each respective platform, it looks like this hasn't prevented Destiny 2 players from upgrading their own version of the game just yet.
Microtransaction market is doomed to collapse, says ex Dragon Age dev
Those pesky microtransactions are everywhere these days. They’re detested by almost everyone and yet, they make so much money. You need look no further than Diablo Immortal for proof of that. Earlier this year, the microtransaction-heavy mobile game earnt $24 million in just two weeks. Reports claim that it could actually cost you £88,000 to fully upgrade your character which is a ridiculous number.
‘Call of Duty: Mobile’ developer is creating a new ‘Monster Hunter’ game
Capcom has announced that a new Monster Hunter mobile game is in development at TiMi Studio Group. In a statement released today (November 8), Capcom confirmed that a Monster Hunter mobile game is currently in development at TiMi and will “reproduce the hunting actions that define the Monster Hunter series,” while offering a “new game experience unique for mobile devices and phones.”
Harvestella review: a chill farming sim with a grand RPG narrative
As I tend to my crops, I look up at the farm house I call home. It’s delicately assembled in a way only JRPGs know, appearing humble by contrast in a world of ornate design. As I gaze, the soundtrack matches my every emotion, with its gentle strings and soothing woodwind melodies flowing seamlessly into one another, a teasing piano filling in any gaps. In this moment, I am truly at peace.
Cathedral and Alwa’s Awakening are unlikely killer apps for Evercade
Since the Evercade family of consoles debuted in 2020, its emphasis has largely been on bringing games of the 1980s and ‘90s - typically 8- or 16-bit, with the odd flash of coin-op quality and 32-bit flair - together on convenient compilation cartridges to enjoy either at home (through the four-player-ready VS system) or on the move with the OG handheld or its imminent successor, the TATE-mode-ready EXP. But in between its assortments of Atari, Namco, Codemasters and Capcom classics have landed curious comings together of modern-made but retro-styled delights, such as sets featuring releases by Morphcat Games and Mega Cat Studios, and a double-header of 21st century Mega Drive productions Xeno Crisis and Tanglewood. And its new two-pack might be the best of the contemporary bunch so far.
