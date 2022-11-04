Kari Lake, a Trump-endorsed former TV anchor, and Katie Hobbs, Arizona's Democratic secretary of state, are in a close contest to be the next governor of Arizona. Lake promoted unfounded theories about the 2020 presidential election and has claimed it was stolen from former President Donald Trump. She has said she'll accept the midterm election results if the election is "fair, honest and transparent," but she hasn't committed to accepting the results regardless of outcome.

