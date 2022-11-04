ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

2022 Georgia governor's race: Brian Kemp vs. Stacey Abrams

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is running for a second term and trying to fend off a challenge from Democrat Stacey Abrams in a rematch of their 2018 race. If elected, Abrams, a voting rights advocate and former state lawmaker, would become Georgia's first Black governor and the first Black woman to serve as governor in the U.S.
Tracking Black voter turnout in 2022 midterm elections

Many voter right lawsuits have been filed across the U.S. ahead of the midterms and officials say vigilance is needed to protect Black voting rights across the country. Gerald Griggs, the thirteenth president of the NAACP's Georgia branch joins CBS News Mornings with analysis on if these lawsuits could affect his state.
Georgia Senate candidates make final pitch to voters

The Georgia Senate race between Republican Herschel Walker and Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock remains tight. Both candidates are making their final pitch to voters in a race that could help determine control of the Senate. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion reports.
Georgia Senate race could be headed for runoff election

The Georgia Senate race between Republican Herschel Walker and Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock remains tight, which means it could be heading for a runoff election in December. Polls show that the gubernatorial rematch between Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams is also close. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joins CBS News' John Dickerson to discuss.
Election workers face violent threats in Arizona

Poll workers in Arizona have been facing violent threats and harassment leading up the Election Day. There are also reports of voter intimidation at ballot drop box sites across the state. Arizona Assistant Secretary of State Allie Bones joined John Dickerson on "Prime Time" to discuss safety surrounding the election.
2022 Arizona governor's race: Kari Lake vs. Katie Hobbs

Kari Lake, a Trump-endorsed former TV anchor, and Katie Hobbs, Arizona's Democratic secretary of state, are in a close contest to be the next governor of Arizona. Lake promoted unfounded theories about the 2020 presidential election and has claimed it was stolen from former President Donald Trump. She has said she'll accept the midterm election results if the election is "fair, honest and transparent," but she hasn't committed to accepting the results regardless of outcome.
Florida COVID-19 death toll continues to mount

- More than 82,500 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in early 2020, while the number of newly reported cases remains relatively low. According to data released by the state Department of Health, as of last Thursday, the state had a reported 82,541 deaths. That was up from 82,176 reported deaths two weeks earlier and up from 81,661 deaths in numbers released on October 7.
