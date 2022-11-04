Read full article on original website
2022 Georgia governor's race: Brian Kemp vs. Stacey Abrams
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is running for a second term and trying to fend off a challenge from Democrat Stacey Abrams in a rematch of their 2018 race. If elected, Abrams, a voting rights advocate and former state lawmaker, would become Georgia's first Black governor and the first Black woman to serve as governor in the U.S.
Tracking Black voter turnout in 2022 midterm elections
Many voter right lawsuits have been filed across the U.S. ahead of the midterms and officials say vigilance is needed to protect Black voting rights across the country. Gerald Griggs, the thirteenth president of the NAACP's Georgia branch joins CBS News Mornings with analysis on if these lawsuits could affect his state.
Georgia Senate candidates make final pitch to voters
The Georgia Senate race between Republican Herschel Walker and Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock remains tight. Both candidates are making their final pitch to voters in a race that could help determine control of the Senate. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion reports.
Georgia Senate race could be headed for runoff election
The Georgia Senate race between Republican Herschel Walker and Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock remains tight, which means it could be heading for a runoff election in December. Polls show that the gubernatorial rematch between Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams is also close. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joins CBS News' John Dickerson to discuss.
Arizona showdowns for Senate and governor play key role for both parties
The governor and Senate races in Arizona are tight ahead of midterm election day. CBS News correspondent Kris Van Cleave is on the ground in the battleground state.
Former President Trump, President Biden hold competing rallies ahead of midterms
Former President Trump teased a major announcement Monday night when he campaigned for Republican candidates in Ohio. Meanwhile, President Biden made his case to voters in Maryland just one day before the midterm elections. Tony Dokoupil has the latest.
Election workers face violent threats in Arizona
Poll workers in Arizona have been facing violent threats and harassment leading up the Election Day. There are also reports of voter intimidation at ballot drop box sites across the state. Arizona Assistant Secretary of State Allie Bones joined John Dickerson on "Prime Time" to discuss safety surrounding the election.
Voters head to the polls in Wisconsin
The tight Wisconsin Senate race comes to a close as voters get ready to head to the polls across the state. Adriana Diaz reports.
Tight Senate race between Fetterman and Oz in Pennsylvania
In Pennsylvania, poling shows Democrat Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz are virtually tied in the polls heading into Election Day. CBS News correspondent Jericka Duncan joins John Dickerson with more from Pittsburgh.
What impact does a Trump endorsement have on GOP candidates?
Former President Donald Trump has endorsed 247 Republican candidates in the midterm elections. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins CBS News to discuss what impact a Trump endorsement has on key races and takes a closer look at the Pennsylvania Senate race.
Arizona races close as Election Day approaches
In Arizona, two of the top races include Republicans who are 2020 election deniers. Both are running tight races against Democratic opponents. Kris Van Cleave has the latest.
DeSantis allies privately express anger over Trump's "DeSanctimonious" jab
Several allies of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, including some who are close to former President Donald Trump, have privately expressed anger and even disgust with Trump for publicly calling his fellow Republican "Ron DeSanctimonious," CBS News reports. They're urging DeSantis, his family and his top aides to move forward with a 2024 presidential bid.
Key Senate race down to the wire in Pennsylvania
One of this year's most closely watched races is for Pennsylvania's open Senate seat. Polls show that Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz are neck and neck. Jericka Duncan reports.
2022 Arizona governor's race: Kari Lake vs. Katie Hobbs
Kari Lake, a Trump-endorsed former TV anchor, and Katie Hobbs, Arizona's Democratic secretary of state, are in a close contest to be the next governor of Arizona. Lake promoted unfounded theories about the 2020 presidential election and has claimed it was stolen from former President Donald Trump. She has said she'll accept the midterm election results if the election is "fair, honest and transparent," but she hasn't committed to accepting the results regardless of outcome.
Election Day in Wisconsin: Sen. Ron Johnson stumps to keep seat
Wisconsin voters are keeping the race for Senate neck and neck as Sen. Ron Johnson faces the state's Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes. CBS News correspondent Adriana Diaz is outside a polling place in Appleton, Wisconsin, with more on turnout there.
Pennsylvania Senate candidates make closing arguments
All eyes will be on Pennsylvania's closely watched Senate race as midterm voting begins Tuesday. The race between Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, and Democrat John Fetterman could tip the balance of power in the Senate. Jericka Duncan reports.
2022 Pennsylvania governor's race: Josh Shapiro vs. Doug Mastriano
Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Republican candidate Doug Mastriano are running to be the next governor of Pennsylvania, to succeed outgoing Gov. Tom Wolf, who is term-limited. Shapiro, 49, has run as a moderate Democrat. On the trail, he's touting his record as an attorney general who has taken...
How "pressured parents" may help determine who prevails in the 2022 midterms
To better understand this year's midterm elections, CBS News has identified key groups of voters whose motivations go beyond party labels. They include "pressured parents," who are concerned about inflation and their children's well-being in the post-pandemic world. CBS News sat down with three parents in the Philadelphia suburbs to...
Parents open up on issues influencing their vote
Caitlin Huey-Burns spoke with "pressured parents" in Pennsylvania about what's driving them to vote. Crime, inflation and abortion access are among their concerns. They could be the difference in the state's high-stakes election.
