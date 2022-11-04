Read full article on original website
Davyre Duty
2d ago
is really a shame in this world you can have your own things and not have someone else to mess with them. I had a storage unit in Henrietta Oklahoma for many years, then all of a sudden I start getting breaking into. they took so much stuff I threw up my hands and said I give up I gave away threw away whatever and stop using that storage unit people like them make me sick.
4
Rogers County Deputies, Claremore PD Officer Cleared In Shooting That Killed Burglary Suspect
The Roger's County Sheriff says his deputy and two Claremore police officers have been cleared of wrongdoing after shooting and killing a burglary suspect. Investigators say the suspect had escaped custody last month, broke into houses, and led police on a chase before charging at officers. "His hands were folded...
No Shots Fired In Armed Carjacking Leading To Multiple Arrests On BA Expressway
Tulsa Police said three people are in custody Sunday night after an armed carjacking led to a crash on the Broken Arrow Expressway. TPD said this began at about 5:50 p.m. when the suspect asked the victim for a ride from Broken Arrow. Police said one of the suspects, who...
Federal Prosecutor Explains Next Steps In Catalytic Converter Theft Investigation
The US Attorney for the Tulsa area spoke Friday about the multimillion-dollar catalytic converter bust that sent 13 Oklahomans to jail in a nationwide investigation. US Attorney Clint Johnson said it all started about nine months ago with crucial information from Tulsa Police. He said TPD first came to his...
Alleged carjacking turns chase ending on Broken Arrow Expressway
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating after an alleged carjacking ended with a police chase on the Broken Arrow Expressway. According to Tulsa Police, the victim said one of the suspects asked for a car ride in Broken Arrow. When the two reached 51st and Yale, the victim...
news9.com
2 Teens Arrested After Shots Fired In Tulsa
Two 15-year-old males have been arrested after multiple shots were fired Saturday night in Tulsa, according to authorities. Tulsa police said they responded to reports of juveniles pointing firearms in the parking lots near South Memorial Drive and East 71st Street. Witnesses on the scene followed the suspects to the...
news9.com
Sand Springs Man Sentenced For Gas Station Beating
A Sand Springs man is headed to federal prison for 15 years for robbing a gas station and brutally beating the owner. Cameran Breazeale went into A&S Fuels in Sand Springs in July 2021. Federal prosecutors say surveillance video shows Breazeale beating the victim and knocking him to the floor,...
KTUL
TPD searches for man accused of threatening store clerk with knife
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Robbery Detectives are trying to identify a man who they say was involved in a robbery and multiple larcenies at home improvement stores. Officers said the man loaded up a cart at a store near 9th and Elgin, then headed to the door. A clerk tried to stop him and police said he pulled out a knife and said, "I don't want to hurt you."
KTUL
Tulsa man arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl using Pokemon box
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man is in jail Friday after being accused of trafficking fentanyl in a stolen vehicle. The Tulsa Police Helicopter found a stolen Honda CR-V in the parking lot of the Sleep Inn just before 7 p.m. Thursday. When officers responded, they found that...
news9.com
Tulsa Police Helicopter Helps Officers Recover Stolen Car With Fentanyl Inside
Tulsa Police say their helicopter helped them identify a stolen vehicle with fentanyl inside on Thursday evening. According to police, the TPD helicopter spotted the vehicle in the parking lot of the Sleep Inn near East 33rd Street and South Memorial Drive at around 7 p.m. Police say they then...
U.S. Attorney says Tulsa police tipped them off to dramatic rise in catalytic converter thefts
TULSA, Okla. — Federal authorities say local law enforcement played an important role in spurring a federal investigation into an alleged catalytic converter theft ring spanning multiple states. U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson for the Northern District of Oklahoma said that when people hear about a catalytic converter theft ring,...
Saint Francis Hospital security fires at car, Tulsa Police search for suspect
TULSA, Okla. — Saint Francis Hospital security are investigating a car crash on their property in south Tulsa. Hospital officials say there was an incident at the main entrance of the hospital with a man who ended up driving his car onto the property’s front lawn. Tulsa Police...
kggfradio.com
Minor Arrested For Felony
A 15-year-old Independence minor is arrested for felony Criminal Damage. Monday Independence Police were dispatched to the Independence High School for a report of damaged property. After an investigation officers arrested the young male teen for Felony Criminal Damage to Property. Reports of the arrest have been sent to the prosecutor for review.
news9.com
Police: 2 Arrested In Bartlesville For Possession Of Drugs
Bartlesville Police said they've seized a lot of illegal drugs and arrested two people in a warrant sweep. The Community Impact Team served search warrants and arrested Jessica Montgomery and Zachery Blasdel last week, officers said. Officers said they seized four and a half pounds of meth, as well as...
Osage County Sheriff’s Office searching for thief stealing from residents’ mailboxes
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — The Osage County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify the person they think is responsible for multiple mailbox thefts in the area. The thief was captured on video driving a white truck, pulling up to mailboxes and taking what was inside. If you can...
Incident at Saint Francis Hospital leads to car crash on front lawn, reports of shots fired
TULSA, Okla. — Saint Francis Hospital security are investigating a car crash on their property in south Tulsa. Saint Francis Public Information Officer Lynn Casey confirmed to FOX23 that a man was escorted out of the hospital’s main entrance by security after causing problems. After being escorted out, Casey said the man drove his car on the hospital’s front lawn.
news9.com
New Head of Tulsa DEA Office Talks On Rise Of Fentanyl, Meth in Tulsa
The new head of the Drug Enforcement Agency in Tulsa says they are seeing more meth and fentanyl in the area than ever before. He says it's a constant battle to keep the drugs off the streets. DEA Resident Agent in Charge Kevin Pino says people are using about anything they can think of to get drugs into Tulsa.
“I don’t want to have to hurt you:” TPD searches for serial theft suspect
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are asking for the community’s help to identify a serial theft suspect. Investigators say the suspect held one of his victims at knifepoint. The encounter was caught on surveillance footage. “He pulls his knife from his left pocket area, and holds it in...
Ceramic tiger, golf clubs, dishes all recovered after Tulsa burglary confession
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) says Sean Ware confessed to several burglaries after a wide range of stolen items were found in his home. Officers received a report of a burglary at a home near 15th and Utica on Oct. 15. In that case the victim said tools, keys, NASA coins and other items were stolen when someone broke into the garage.
bartlesvilleradio.com
New Fire Hydrants And Flu On the Rise.
The Osage Co. Commissioners met Monday for their weekly meeting and approved a quote for $9,200 for four fire hydrants for the Pershing Fire Department. In a health update, Covid numbers are continuing to fall across the county but Flu numbers are starting to see a rise. District Two Commissioner...
Okla. Dad Who Killed 6 Kids Wore Gun on Hip 'All the Time' — Even While Playing Basketball: Neighbor
"What was really unusual was the man of the house wore a gun all the time," former neighbor Shawn Kucera told KOKI-TV. "He had a pistol on his hip all the time" A former neighbor of the Oklahoma couple accused of murdering their six young children in a murder-suicide said the family father was noticeably controlling. Speaking with KOKI-TV, Shawn Kucera said that he used to live across the street from the Broken Arrow, Okla., home where Brian Nelson, 34, and Brittney Nelson, 32, killed their family. When news...
