Bartlesville, OK

Davyre Duty
2d ago

is really a shame in this world you can have your own things and not have someone else to mess with them. I had a storage unit in Henrietta Oklahoma for many years, then all of a sudden I start getting breaking into. they took so much stuff I threw up my hands and said I give up I gave away threw away whatever and stop using that storage unit people like them make me sick.

news9.com

2 Teens Arrested After Shots Fired In Tulsa

Two 15-year-old males have been arrested after multiple shots were fired Saturday night in Tulsa, according to authorities. Tulsa police said they responded to reports of juveniles pointing firearms in the parking lots near South Memorial Drive and East 71st Street. Witnesses on the scene followed the suspects to the...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Sand Springs Man Sentenced For Gas Station Beating

A Sand Springs man is headed to federal prison for 15 years for robbing a gas station and brutally beating the owner. Cameran Breazeale went into A&S Fuels in Sand Springs in July 2021. Federal prosecutors say surveillance video shows Breazeale beating the victim and knocking him to the floor,...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
KTUL

TPD searches for man accused of threatening store clerk with knife

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Robbery Detectives are trying to identify a man who they say was involved in a robbery and multiple larcenies at home improvement stores. Officers said the man loaded up a cart at a store near 9th and Elgin, then headed to the door. A clerk tried to stop him and police said he pulled out a knife and said, "I don't want to hurt you."
TULSA, OK
kggfradio.com

Minor Arrested For Felony

A 15-year-old Independence minor is arrested for felony Criminal Damage. Monday Independence Police were dispatched to the Independence High School for a report of damaged property. After an investigation officers arrested the young male teen for Felony Criminal Damage to Property. Reports of the arrest have been sent to the prosecutor for review.
news9.com

Police: 2 Arrested In Bartlesville For Possession Of Drugs

Bartlesville Police said they've seized a lot of illegal drugs and arrested two people in a warrant sweep. The Community Impact Team served search warrants and arrested Jessica Montgomery and Zachery Blasdel last week, officers said. Officers said they seized four and a half pounds of meth, as well as...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Incident at Saint Francis Hospital leads to car crash on front lawn, reports of shots fired

TULSA, Okla. — Saint Francis Hospital security are investigating a car crash on their property in south Tulsa. Saint Francis Public Information Officer Lynn Casey confirmed to FOX23 that a man was escorted out of the hospital’s main entrance by security after causing problems. After being escorted out, Casey said the man drove his car on the hospital’s front lawn.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

New Head of Tulsa DEA Office Talks On Rise Of Fentanyl, Meth in Tulsa

The new head of the Drug Enforcement Agency in Tulsa says they are seeing more meth and fentanyl in the area than ever before. He says it's a constant battle to keep the drugs off the streets. DEA Resident Agent in Charge Kevin Pino says people are using about anything they can think of to get drugs into Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

New Fire Hydrants And Flu On the Rise.

The Osage Co. Commissioners met Monday for their weekly meeting and approved a quote for $9,200 for four fire hydrants for the Pershing Fire Department. In a health update, Covid numbers are continuing to fall across the county but Flu numbers are starting to see a rise. District Two Commissioner...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
People

Okla. Dad Who Killed 6 Kids Wore Gun on Hip 'All the Time' — Even While Playing Basketball: Neighbor

"What was really unusual was the man of the house wore a gun all the time," former neighbor Shawn Kucera told KOKI-TV. "He had a pistol on his hip all the time" A former neighbor of the Oklahoma couple accused of murdering their six young children in a murder-suicide said the family father was noticeably controlling. Speaking with KOKI-TV, Shawn Kucera said that he used to live across the street from the Broken Arrow, Okla., home where Brian Nelson, 34, and Brittney Nelson, 32, killed their family. When news...
BROKEN ARROW, OK

