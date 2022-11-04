ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Insider: If Clayton Kershaw pitches in 2023, it's 'a two-team conversation'

The last time baseball fans saw Kershaw on the diamond, he was pitching in Game 2 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres, a series the Dodgers lost. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner will turn 35 in March and has battled numerous arm injuries but has still proven to be an elite hurler when on the mound.

