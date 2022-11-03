ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

PowerSchool Holdings (PWSC) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates

PowerSchool Holdings (PWSC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this provider of cloud-based software for...
NASDAQ

FS KKR Capital (FSK) Q3 Earnings Meet Estimates

FS KKR Capital (FSK) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.73 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.64 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this business development company would...
NASDAQ

BRP Group (BRP) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

BRP Group (BRP) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.18 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.17 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.88%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Lyft (LYFT) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates

Lyft (LYFT) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 37.50%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ

Qiagen (QGEN) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Qiagen (QGEN) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.45 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.58 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 17.78%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ

3 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy in November and Hold for Decades

Finding a quality business that pays a stable and growing dividend is a task in and of itself. But to find a company that is also a good value and has long-term growth prospects adds an additional layer of complexity. Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP), and Chevron...
NASDAQ

3 Rock-Solid Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

It's time to seriously consider investing in dividend growth stocks if you haven't already. There's a real possibility that a recession is on the way -- and guess which stocks tend to outperform during recessions? The answer -- according to investment firm Goldman Sachs -- is the stocks of companies that consistently increase their dividends.
NASDAQ

Titan International (TWI) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Titan International (TWI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.54 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.49 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.20%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 25%....
NASDAQ

TripAdvisor (TRIP) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates

TripAdvisor (TRIP) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.28 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.39 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.16 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -28.21%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ

Ready Capital (RC) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Ready Capital (RC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.46 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.64 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -4.35%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

ICU Medical (ICUI) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

ICU Medical (ICUI) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.75 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 24.11%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Superior Group (SGC) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates

Superior Group (SGC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.27 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.12 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.51 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 125%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Perdoceo Education (PRDO) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.29 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.45 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 34.48%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.25 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.12 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.78 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
NASDAQ

Masonite (DOOR) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Masonite (DOOR) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.53 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.51 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.99 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.80%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ

Argo Group (ARGO) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates

Argo Group (ARGO) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.13 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.91 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ

American States Water (AWR) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

American States Water (AWR) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.69 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.70 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.76 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.43%. A...
NASDAQ

Fathom Holdings (FTHM) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Fathom Holdings (FTHM) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.38 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.36. This compares to loss of $0.24 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.56%....
NASDAQ

Shockwave Medical (SWAV) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Shockwave Medical (SWAV) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.92 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.68 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 35.29%. A quarter...

Comments / 0

Community Policy