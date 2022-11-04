ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch

Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
Shakira’s Ex Gerard Piqué Retires From Soccer Nearly 5 Months After Their Split: Watch

Shakira‘s ex, Gerard Piqué, 35, shocked fans on Nov. 3 when he took to Twitter and Instagram to share a video (WATCH HERE) where he announced his retirement from soccer after playing the sport for nearly 20 years. “Culers, us he de dir una cosa,” he captioned his posts. Gerard continued to narrate the video where he revealed that the match between FC Barcelona and UD Almería on Nov. 5 will be his final one. “The last few weeks, months, lots of people have been talking about me. Until now, I haven’t said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about me,” he said. “Now is the time to bring this journey to its end. I’ve always said that there would not be any other team after Barca. And that’s how it will be.”
10 thoughts from memorable weekend of Premier League action

TheScore examines the most important developments and discusses the biggest talking points from another thrilling weekend in England's top flight. It was a cagey affair at Stamford Bridge. But, as has been the case so often this season, Arsenal emerged victorious, further cementing their credentials as Premier League title contenders with a dominant performance in Sunday's London derby against Chelsea.
Barcelona bid farewell to emotional Pique with win over Almeria

Barcelona enjoyed a 2-0 win over Almeria on Saturday but the night belonged to defender Gerard Pique's who was playing his last game at the Camp Nou after he announced he will retire from soccer when LaLiga breaks for the World Cup next week. Barca, who won with second-half goals...
Salah helps Liverpool recover from EPL malaise with clutch display vs. Spurs

London, Nov 6, 2022 (AFP) - Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-1 on Sunday to maintain their hex over the London club, returning to winning ways after two consecutive Premier League defeats. Jurgen Klopp's men started the match 10 points behind fourth-placed Spurs, with questions growing over...
World No. 1 Alcaraz out for rest of season with abdominal tear

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz will miss the rest of the season after sustaining an abdominal muscle tear while playing at the Paris Masters. The Spanish teenager pulled out during a second-set tiebreaker against fellow 19-year-old Holger Rune in their quarterfinal on Friday. Following medical exams, the U.S. Open champion posted details of his injury on Saturday.

