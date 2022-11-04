Read full article on original website
Related
Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch
Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
Gerard Pique Announces Retirement From Soccer After Shakira Split: ‘I Will Pass My Love for Barca to My Children’
Leaving it all on the field! Gerard Piqué announced that he is retiring from soccer less than four months after his split from longtime partner Shakira. "The last few weeks, months, lots of people have been talking about me. Until now, I haven't said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about […]
Shakira’s Ex Gerard Piqué Retires From Soccer Nearly 5 Months After Their Split: Watch
Shakira‘s ex, Gerard Piqué, 35, shocked fans on Nov. 3 when he took to Twitter and Instagram to share a video (WATCH HERE) where he announced his retirement from soccer after playing the sport for nearly 20 years. “Culers, us he de dir una cosa,” he captioned his posts. Gerard continued to narrate the video where he revealed that the match between FC Barcelona and UD Almería on Nov. 5 will be his final one. “The last few weeks, months, lots of people have been talking about me. Until now, I haven’t said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about me,” he said. “Now is the time to bring this journey to its end. I’ve always said that there would not be any other team after Barca. And that’s how it will be.”
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Man United chase two potential Cristiano Ronaldo replacements with January move likely
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Ten Hag has replacements...
Erik Ten Hag Explains Decision To Give Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Captaincy v Aston Villa
Erik Ten Hag has explained why Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United’s captain against Aston Villa.
ESPN
Gareth Bale after helping LAFC win MLS Cup: I seem to have a knack for scoring in finals
Gareth Bale acknowledged he seems to have a knack for scoring in finals after he became the first player to score in Champions League and MLS Cup finals when helping LAFC to win Major League Soccer's championship for the first time on Saturday. Bale headed in a dramatic equalizer in...
Sporting News
Brazil World Cup squad player reactions: Neymar, Antony, Richarlison and others share emotional videos after being named to roster
The dreams of 26 Brazilian players came true on November 7 when Tite revealed his final squad for the 2022 World Cup. While a number of the players named have featured at previous tournaments, another appearance remains just as special. For those making their World Cup debut, meanwhile, the emotions...
theScore
10 thoughts from memorable weekend of Premier League action
TheScore examines the most important developments and discusses the biggest talking points from another thrilling weekend in England's top flight. It was a cagey affair at Stamford Bridge. But, as has been the case so often this season, Arsenal emerged victorious, further cementing their credentials as Premier League title contenders with a dominant performance in Sunday's London derby against Chelsea.
ESPN
Barcelona bid farewell to emotional Pique with win over Almeria
Barcelona enjoyed a 2-0 win over Almeria on Saturday but the night belonged to defender Gerard Pique's who was playing his last game at the Camp Nou after he announced he will retire from soccer when LaLiga breaks for the World Cup next week. Barca, who won with second-half goals...
theScore
Salah helps Liverpool recover from EPL malaise with clutch display vs. Spurs
London, Nov 6, 2022 (AFP) - Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-1 on Sunday to maintain their hex over the London club, returning to winning ways after two consecutive Premier League defeats. Jurgen Klopp's men started the match 10 points behind fourth-placed Spurs, with questions growing over...
theScore
World No. 1 Alcaraz out for rest of season with abdominal tear
Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz will miss the rest of the season after sustaining an abdominal muscle tear while playing at the Paris Masters. The Spanish teenager pulled out during a second-set tiebreaker against fellow 19-year-old Holger Rune in their quarterfinal on Friday. Following medical exams, the U.S. Open champion posted details of his injury on Saturday.
VIDEO: Gerard Pique leaves Camp Nou pitch in tears after final substitution
A visibly emotional Gerard Pique left the Camp Nou pitch for the final time against Almeria.
Comments / 2