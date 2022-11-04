Read full article on original website
The richest woman in Dallas donated $55 million this weekAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Beto supporters allegedly assault conservative reporter at rally in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Extreme Weather Forces Cancellation of 300 Flights From DFW AirportLarry LeaseDallas, TX
2022 World Cup Trophy Makes a Stop in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The Hockey Writers
3 New Predators Behind Team’s Turnaround
The five-game West Coast road trip did not start well for the Nashville Predators. However, after a lackluster 7-4 thumping at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers, the Predators rebounded for big wins against the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks. The recent two victories inch the Predators closer to the .500 mark after going 1-5-1 after their two victories to open the season.
KTVZ
Reinhart scores 2, Panthers end trip with 5-3 win over Ducks
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Sam Reinhart had two goals in the third period, Carter Verhaeghe scored for the third straight game and the Florida Panthers beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-3. Brandon Montour had a goal and three assists and Sam Bennett also scored for the Panthers, who finished 2-2 on their four-game trip. Anton Lundell had two assists and Spencer Knight stopped 32 shots to improve to 4-1. Ryan Strome had a goal and an assist, and Adam Henrique and Isac Lundestrom also scored for Anaheim, which had won three of its last four coming in. John Gibson made 41 saves.
KTVZ
Ovechkin passes Howe with No. 787; Coyotes beat Capitals 3-2
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 787th career goal to break Gordie Howe’s record for scoring with one team, but the Arizona Coyotes scored three times in the third period to rally for a 3-2 win against the Washington Capitals. Nick Ritchie had two goals, including the tiebreaker with 36 seconds remaining, and Josh Brown also scored for Arizona, which trailed 2-0 early in the third. Shayne Gostisbehere had two assists and Karel Vejmelka stopped 34 shots. Anthony Mantha had a goal and an assist for Washington, which has lost four straight while giving up a lead in each. Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves.
Husso, Red Wings snap Islanders' 5-game win streak, 3-0
Ville Husso made 26 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings snapped the New York Islanders’ five-game win streak with a 3-0 victory
KTVZ
Boston Bruins rescind contract with Mitchell Miller after NHL deems him ineligible to play in league
The Boston Bruins rescinded their contract with Mitchell Miller Sunday after the National Hockey League deemed him ineligible to join the team due to a bullying incident the player participated in when he was a young teenager. The decision is effective immediately, just days after the Bruins signed Miller to...
NECN
Bruins' Mitchell Miller ‘Not Eligible' for NHL at This Point, Says Gary Bettman
Bettman: Bruins prospect Mitchell Miller 'not eligible' for NHL at this point originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Bruins didn't consult with the NHL before signing controversial defenseman prospect Mitchell Miller on Friday, according to league commissioner Gary Bettman. Bettman spoke with reporters Saturday at the Global Series...
KTVZ
McNab, longtime NHL forward and Avs broadcaster, dies at 70
DENVER (AP) — Peter McNab, the longtime NHL player who became a familiar voice of the Colorado Avalanche as a broadcaster, has died at age 70. The Avalanche, in a joint statement with Altitude TV, announced his death on social media. McNab released in late summer 2021 that he was battling cancer, but in February he said that it was in remission. McNab was part of the broadcast team when the Avalanche captured their third Stanley Cup last season. The charismatic McNab was with the team every step of the journey since they arrived in town from Quebec before the 1995-96 season.
ESPN
Aho has 3 goals, assist as Hurricanes beat Sabres 5-3
RALEIGH, N.C. -- — Sebastian Aho had three goals and an assist to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Friday night for their fourth straight win. Martin Necas had a goal and two assists, Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored, and Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen each had two assists for the Hurricanes. Antti Raanta made 22 saves.
Yardbarker
Takeaways: LA Kings 1, Blackhawks 2 – Questionable Decision In OT
CHI – Jason Dickinson (4), Assists: Caleb Jones (6), Filip Roos (2) LAK – Blake Lizotte (3), Assists: Arthur Kaliyev (4), Sean Walker (1) CHI – Jonathan Toews (7), Assists: Jake McCabe (3), Andreas Athanasiou (3) Three takeaways from the contest:. Lizotte tallies goal No. 3. Thursday’s...
NHL
Giving credit where credit is due: Robertson ranks 7th in the NHL
Jason Robertson loves to shoot the puck, but even he was surprised a little bit by the career-high 10 shots on goal he had against Edmonton Saturday. Still, the 23-year-old winger, who is a connoisseur of all things hockey offense, said that kind of day is simply a result of his dedication to the art of his craft.
NHL
Heika's take: 'All the guys have contributed' and it's clicking
That timing seems pretty prescient right now. On Saturday Dallas marched into Edmonton and took a 6-2 win over the Oilers. They had a 36-30 advantage in shots on goal, a 62-56 edge in shot attempts, and won the special teams battle against two of the best units in the league.
KTVZ
Hyland scores 24 points, Nuggets beat the Spurs 126-101
DENVER (AP) — Bones Hyland scored 24 points, Nikola Jokic added 21 and the Denver Nuggets shot over 60% from the field in a 126-101 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Michael Porter Jr. added 15 points and Jamal Murray chipped in 13 for the Nuggets, who shot 53 of 87 (60.9%) and remained unbeaten in four games at home this season. Keldon John scored 25 points and Devin Vassell 20 for the Spurs, who lost their third in a row.
KTVZ
Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, 110-102
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102. The Jazz rallied after blowing a 10-point lead in the first half and trailing by six in the third quarter. Paul George scored 34 points, the third time in four games that he topped 30 points, but Los Angeles had its three-game winning streak snapped. George missed shots down the stretch after the Jazz erased the Clippers’ four-point lead. Lauri Markkanen added 18 points and nine rebounds for the Jazz, who are second in the Western Conference.
ESPN
Zetterlund scores 2, Devils beat Flames 4-3 in OT
CALGARY, Alberta -- — Fabian Zetterlund scored his second goal of the game 2:38 into overtime and the New Jersey Devils beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 on Saturday night for their sixth straight win. Nathan Bastian and Miles Wood each had a goal and an assist as New Jersey...
The Hockey Writers
Coyotes Make the Right Decision by Keeping Guenther in the NHL
The Arizona Coyotes are through 11 games this season and have earned themselves nine points, putting them in seventh place in the Central Division, two points behind fifth. While the team hasn’t looked overly impressive in five of their first seven losses, including a recent 7-2 loss to the Dallas Stars, there has been a level of fight in this team. Nick Ritchie has played lights out, and so has Shayne Gostisbehere. Another name that has garnered his own attention, is rookie Dylan Guenther.
ESPN
Avalanche top Blue Jackets 5-1 to sweep Finland series
TAMPERE, Finland -- — Artturi Lehkonen scored in his home country, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1 on Saturday for a sweep of the NHL's two-game series in Finland. Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each had three assists for the Stanley Cup champion Avalanche, who...
ESPN
Golden Knights beat Canadiens 6-4 for 7th straight win
MONTREAL -- — Reilly Smith scored two goals and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Saturday night for their seventh straight win. Jonathan Marchessault and Keegan Kolesar each had a goal and an assist, and Nicolas Hague and Nicolas Roy also scored for the Golden Knights, who have won 11 of 13 to open the season. Adin Hill had 27 saves to improve to 5-0-0.
FOX Sports
Blues take losing streak into matchup with the Bruins
St. Louis Blues (3-6-0, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (10-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues look to stop their six-game slide with a win against the Boston Bruins. Boston had a 51-26-5 record overall and a 28-14-2 record at home last...
FOX Sports
Columbus brings losing streak into matchup with Colorado
Colorado Avalanche (5-4-1, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (3-8-0, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Avalanche -261, Blue Jackets +211; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets will try to break a four-game losing streak when they play the Colorado Avalanche.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for November 6
* The defending Stanley Cup-champion Avalanche will return home with a 6-4-1 (13 points) record after sweeping the Blue Jackets in their 2022 NHL Global Series back-to-back at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland. * Jamie Benn scored the 14th hat trick of the 2022-23 NHL season and seventh since the...
