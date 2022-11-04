Ben Simmons totaled two points (1-3 FG), three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in the Nets’ 96-94 loss to the Mavericks on Monday. Simmons scored two points in the Nets’ loss to the Mavericks, failing to produce any real value in the process. He has been a decent fantasy option this season, as he has found a way, on most nights, to put up a tolerable fantasy line. At this point, you are hoping for a breakout scoring performance to help bolster his production, but doing so can be pricy as he is priced a tad too high, given the current state of his game. The risk may only be worth the gamble once he settles into his role and game this season.

5 HOURS AGO