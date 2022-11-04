Read full article on original website
Malik Monk adds 24 points off the bench Monday versus Warriors
Malik Monk tallied 24 points (7-16 FG, 3-8 3PT, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 31 minutes of Monday's 116-113 loss to Golden State. Monk proved to be a valuable spark plug off the bench on Monday, playing starter-like minutes while finishing second on the team in scoring. The guard has shown flashes like this early in the year, but he hasn't been able to do it with consistency. He can be left on fantasy waivers in most leagues.
De'Aaron Fox nails game-winner in 37-point performance Saturday
De'Aaron Fox recorded 37 points (14-24 FG, 2-7 3PT, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 40 minutes of Saturday's 126-123 win over the Magic. Fox had a huge scoring night on Saturday capped off by a game-winning three-pointer from near half court. The point guard was playing in his first game back since missing one game with a knee injury, but he didn't seem affected at all, playing a team-high 40 minutes. Expect him to continue to put up big fantasy numbers going forward.
Ben Simmons scores two points in loss to the Mavericks
Ben Simmons totaled two points (1-3 FG), three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in the Nets’ 96-94 loss to the Mavericks on Monday. Simmons scored two points in the Nets’ loss to the Mavericks, failing to produce any real value in the process. He has been a decent fantasy option this season, as he has found a way, on most nights, to put up a tolerable fantasy line. At this point, you are hoping for a breakout scoring performance to help bolster his production, but doing so can be pricy as he is priced a tad too high, given the current state of his game. The risk may only be worth the gamble once he settles into his role and game this season.
Nikola Jokic nearly perfect posting 21-point double-double in win
Nikola Jokic scored 21 points (9-10 FG, 1-1 3P, 2-2 FT) with 10 assists, six rebounds, and two steals across 27 minutes in Denver’s 126-101 win over the Spurs on Saturday. Jokic only missed one shot all night, shooting 90% from the field and 100% from deep and the free throw line en route to yet another double-double on Saturday night. He also did also this in just 27 minutes of Denver’s blowout victory. Jokic continues to offer a great return on his Pick 1.1 price tag.
Josh Hart stuffs the stat sheet in Monday's win over Heat
Josh Hart stuffed the stat sheet for the Trailblazers Monday night, dishing out eight assists, recording two steals, grabbing nine rebounds, and scoring 12 points (3-15 FG, 1-3 3PT, 5-7 FT) in a 110-107 win over the Heat. Fantasy Impact:. Hart capped off a solid night for the Trailblazers by...
Tyler Higbee disappears completely in Sunday loss
Tyler Higbee was nowhere to be found in the Rams 16-13 loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday. He failed to record a single catch. Higbee was targeted once during the game and was seemingly removed from the field during huge portions throughout. It has been quite the fall from grace for Higbee, who had been operating as a top-15 TE over the first few weeks of the season. He now has just 68 measly receiving yards over his last six games and has completely fallen out of the Rams' offensive game plans. Higbee does not warrant holding onto in all but the deepest of PPR fantasy leagues.
Rams D/ST allows game to slip away in waning moments
The Rams D/ST gave up 16 points to the Buccaneers on Sunday while recording just one sack and generating zero turnovers. They also blocked a field goal attempt. The Rams defense did their job for the most part on Sunday, stalling out many of Tom Brady's drives and holding Tampa Bay to four field goal attempts. That is, until Brady went full goat status with just 44 seconds left on the game clock. Brady completed four straight completions and then hit TE Cade Otten for the game winning touchdown with :09 remaining. It was a tale as old as time for the world's greatest. As for the Rams, they now carry a 3-5 record into a Week 10 divisional tilt with Arizona.
Josh Allen (elbow) dealing with 'slight pain' following loss
Josh Allen is reportedly dealing with "slight pain" following a hit he took to his throwing elbow during the final plays in Sunday's loss to the Jets. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Allen took a hit late in the game when Jets DE Bryce Huff seemed to clip him...
Sam Darnold activated by Panthers following Sunday loss
The Panthers have activated QB Sam Darnold, who should see playing time down the stretch of the 2022 season. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Carolina apparently wants to evaluate Darnold for the teams' future prospects. There are more dark times ahead for Carolina, as Darnold will become the third QB to see playing time for the Panthers in 2022. His predecessors Baker Mayfield and PJ Walker have already proven that they are anything but the answer for the team, and now Darnold will get one last shot to ride in as their knight in shining armor. Expectations need to be kept abhorrently low. The Bryce Young/CJ Stroud sweepstakes are officially on.
Mark Ingram II (knee) out Monday
This isn't too surprising after Ingram suffered a sprained MCL in Week 8. He is expected to be out for 3-4 weeks, putting his return around Week 12 or 13. Dwayne Washington slots in as the primary backup behind Alvin Kamara.
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Monday (11/7) PREMIUM
WAS at CHA (CHA -3) O/U: 221. Check out our consensus game odds as well as the odds from each sportsbook at BettingPros >>
Baker Mayfield takes over in second half, throws for two touchdowns Week 9
Mayfield looked good after he took over for PJ Walker in the second half, turning in his first multi-touchdown performance with Carolina. The former Oklahoma Sooner may have done enough with this showing to recapture his QB1 status with the Panthers. The team has a short week as they play on Thursday, so keep an eye on the depth chart leading up to Week 10.
Darren Waller is officially inactive for the Raiders in Week 9
Waller's hamstring injury will now keep the star tight-end out at least another week after being ruled inactive for Week 9. This surely comes as a disappointment to many managers who drafted the Vegas tight-end with a high draft pick, alas owners of Waller will now look to Week 10 and can safely put the tight-end on IR in leagues that will allow it. The Raiders' will now look to Foster Moreau to lead the team at tight-end for Week 9, a game in which he will likely see a high snap count.
Devin Singletary quiet in Bills' Week 9 loss
Singletary is clearly the Bills' lead back, but whether or not that role carries significant fantasy relevance is unknown. Singletary was out carried 9-8 by Josh Allen who also added two rushing TDs himself. With Allen commanding a large portion of the red zone work with both his arm and legs, it is hard for Singletary to have too high of a ceiling. Nonetheless, Singletary has a clear role in one of the league's best offenses, he is a fine RB2 in Week 10 against Minnesota.
Fantasy Football Rest of Season Rankings: Week 10 (2022)
Each week through the NFL season, we’ll look at our rest of season rankings to help you make roster decisions. Below you can find the complete rest of season rankings from several of our experts. Check out the rest of our weekly fantasy football advice >>. With just a...
