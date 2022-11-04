Read full article on original website
Blowing Snow, Single-Digit Lows Expected In SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says snow is headed for southeast Wyoming later this week, followed by single-digit low temperatures this weekend. ''Our next cold front begins to move into the area Wednesday. Look for the front to move into Carbon County by Rawlins Wednesday afternoon, with rain/snow developing behind the front. This front will shift east through the overnight hours Wednesday, with just about everyone seeing chances for snow by Thursday morning. For folks in the northern Nebraska Panhandle and Niobrara County (Lusk), it could become quite windy with heavy snow in your area Wednesday night into Thursday. We may need to issue winter headlines up your way for that timeframe. Very cold temperatures behind the front with morning lows in the single digits for Friday and Saturday. Stay tuned!''
90 MPH Wind, Several 80+ Gusts Recorded In SE Wyoming Saturday
If you think Saturday was a windy day in southeast Wyoming even by the windblown standards of the Cowboy State, you are right. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a wind gust of 90 miles an hour was recorded southeast of Horse Creek. At least four other...
Cheyenne NWS Warns Of Possible Winter Storm For SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says that while it's uncertain how severe the local impacts might be at this point, there is a possibility that a winter storm could blast southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle late Wednesday and Thursday. The agency posted the following on its...
Snow, Wind, Sub-Zero Wind Chills Likely In SE Wyoming This Week
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says that while it's still not clear whether a winter storm will hit southeast Wyoming later this week, the overall chances of accumulating snow, wind, and cold weather seem to be increasing. That's according to a post on the agency's website:. ''Snow,...
80 mph Winds Possible Today in SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says winds of up to 80 miles per hour are possible through today in southeast Wyoming. The agency issues a message this morning that included the following. Peak Wind gusts measured so far range from 65 to 78 mph across Wind Prone...
Final Wyoming High School Volleyball Standings in 2022
The 2022 high school volleyball season has concluded. Kelly Walsh, Mountain View, Burns, and Riverside won state championships in the four classifications. Here are the final standings for this fall. 4A Northwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) Kelly Walsh 34-1, 6-0 (10-0) Cody 25-4, 4-2 (8-2) Rock Springs 15-20,...
District-Wide Crack Seal Project To Begin
Crews with Z and Z Seal Coating, Inc. and the Wyoming Department of Transportation are starting a district-wide crack sealing project Tuesday, November 8th, weather permitting, according to a release by WYDOT earlier today. Crews will start with Wyoming Highway 230 at mile markers 33-42 Tuesday afternoon. Various road sections...
Who Broke The Powerball? Probably Not Wyoming
We're not going to break our retirement plan, I mean come on. That's a Colorado move. If you're one of the probably millions of people waiting to find out that you didn't win the Powerball, you'll have to wait a little longer. It's looking like we'll get the numbers this morning, but the draw was postponed last night due to "security issues" with one of the states in collecting money. It would happen during the biggest Powerball draw ever. I mean, we have $1.9 Billion on the line!
Wyoming High School Football Standings: Nov. 6, 2022
Ten weeks of the prep football season in the Cowboy State are in the books. Only the championship games are left, which means ten more teams have their final record for this season. These are the standings for all the games played through Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Teams are listed...
Strong Winds Causing Travel Restrictions on Interstates 80 and 25
Extremely strong winds have prompted WYDOT to close stretches of Interstates 80 and 25 to light, high-profile vehicles today [Nov. 5]. That's according to the agency's Wyoming Road and Travel website. According to the website, as of 11 a.m. I-25 was closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Casper to the Colorado state line.
18+ Things Locals LOVE to HATE About Wyoming Winters
Winter has arrived in Wyoming with gusto. The storm that hit yesterday brought a few inches of snow plus plenty of ice to create a traffic nightmare on Pershing here in Cheyenne, though other parts of the state only got a nice dusting. With the return of snow, I found...
Snow, Winds Of Up To 80 MPH Expected In SE Wyoming Next Few Days
Southeast Wyoming is bracing for a blast of winter weather followed by very strong winds, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency has issued a Winter Weather Advisory starting today for much of the region, including Laramie, Rawlins, and Casper. 3-5 inches of snow is expected at lower elevations under that advisory, with up to a foot of snow possible at higher elevations.
Gordon, seeking reelection, points to Wyoming improvements
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Following a first term fraught with a double dose of crises — the COVID-19 pandemic and crash in oil prices that combined knocked the wind out of Wyoming’s economy — Republican Gov. Mark Gordon is asking voters to give him four more years. He faces a little-known Democrat, Theresa Livingston, of Worland, a U.S. Air Force veteran and retired educator and U.S. Bureau of Land Management employee. Gordon faced criticism in the pandemic’s first year for public health restrictions that many in his party considered intrusive and heavy-handed, stirring talk he would face a serious primary challenge. After lifting the restrictions in 2021 and shoring up his appeal to right-leaning voters on issues including abortion, he didn’t.
UPDATE: I-80 At Pine Bluffs Now Open, Roads Still Slick
UPDATE 7:10 a.m.; Interstate 80 eastbound at Pine Bluffs is now open after being closed for several hours. But slick road conditions and black ice remains hazards across much of the state at this hour. You can access the latest WYDOT Road and Travel report here. In the wake of...
Five Inches Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming, 12 in Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of south-central and southeast Wyoming for Thursday. The current warning area includes Laramie, but not Cheyenne. But the agency also says the advisory could be extended eastward by Thursday to an area including Cheyenne and the rest of the extreme southeast corner of the state.
Wyoming Ranks in the Top 10 for ‘Most Charitable States’
There is one thing that Wyoming is known for, and that's how much we take care of our own. Every year, the Equality State ranks near the top of the list for being the most charitable. A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed the "Most Charitable States...
What Is Wyoming’s Most Popular Cryptid Character?
Well, well, well, even though the calendar flipped over to November, we still have some spooky topics left over to discuss. That's right, move over Mariah Carey, all we want for Christmas is to know what Wyoming's favorite cryptid is. The website Creelighting did a deep dive into the most...
Law Enforcement to Crack Down on Drunk Drivers During Border War
One of college football's oldest rivalries will take place this Saturday, Nov. 12, when the Wyoming Cowboys travel to Fort Collins to tangle with the Colorado State Rams in the 114th edition of the Border War. In an effort to keep traveling football fans safe, law enforcement agencies from across...
Cheyenne Holiday Lights Tour To Kick Off Next Month
If you just can't wait for the holiday spirit to take you over like Scrooge after being kidnapped by ghosts, then good news! The 2022 Holiday Lights Tour is set to kick off next month with holiday cheer. When Does The Holiday Lights Tour Start In Cheyenne. Mark your calendars...
65 MPH Gusts Expected to Blast Portions of I-80 Tonight-Wednesday
Wind gusts up to 65 mph are expected to blast portions of Interstate 80 in southeast Wyoming tonight through Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. High Wind Warnings are in effect for much of Carbon County from 9 p.m. this evening to 6 p.m. Wednesday. URGENT...
