ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOWB AM 1290

Blowing Snow, Single-Digit Lows Expected In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says snow is headed for southeast Wyoming later this week, followed by single-digit low temperatures this weekend. ''Our next cold front begins to move into the area Wednesday. Look for the front to move into Carbon County by Rawlins Wednesday afternoon, with rain/snow developing behind the front. This front will shift east through the overnight hours Wednesday, with just about everyone seeing chances for snow by Thursday morning. For folks in the northern Nebraska Panhandle and Niobrara County (Lusk), it could become quite windy with heavy snow in your area Wednesday night into Thursday. We may need to issue winter headlines up your way for that timeframe. Very cold temperatures behind the front with morning lows in the single digits for Friday and Saturday. Stay tuned!''
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Cheyenne NWS Warns Of Possible Winter Storm For SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says that while it's uncertain how severe the local impacts might be at this point, there is a possibility that a winter storm could blast southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle late Wednesday and Thursday. The agency posted the following on its...
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

80 mph Winds Possible Today in SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says winds of up to 80 miles per hour are possible through today in southeast Wyoming. The agency issues a message this morning that included the following. Peak Wind gusts measured so far range from 65 to 78 mph across Wind Prone...
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Final Wyoming High School Volleyball Standings in 2022

The 2022 high school volleyball season has concluded. Kelly Walsh, Mountain View, Burns, and Riverside won state championships in the four classifications. Here are the final standings for this fall. 4A Northwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) Kelly Walsh 34-1, 6-0 (10-0) Cody 25-4, 4-2 (8-2) Rock Springs 15-20,...
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

District-Wide Crack Seal Project To Begin

Crews with Z and Z Seal Coating, Inc. and the Wyoming Department of Transportation are starting a district-wide crack sealing project Tuesday, November 8th, weather permitting, according to a release by WYDOT earlier today. Crews will start with Wyoming Highway 230 at mile markers 33-42 Tuesday afternoon. Various road sections...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Who Broke The Powerball? Probably Not Wyoming

We're not going to break our retirement plan, I mean come on. That's a Colorado move. If you're one of the probably millions of people waiting to find out that you didn't win the Powerball, you'll have to wait a little longer. It's looking like we'll get the numbers this morning, but the draw was postponed last night due to "security issues" with one of the states in collecting money. It would happen during the biggest Powerball draw ever. I mean, we have $1.9 Billion on the line!
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming High School Football Standings: Nov. 6, 2022

Ten weeks of the prep football season in the Cowboy State are in the books. Only the championship games are left, which means ten more teams have their final record for this season. These are the standings for all the games played through Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Teams are listed...
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Snow, Winds Of Up To 80 MPH Expected In SE Wyoming Next Few Days

Southeast Wyoming is bracing for a blast of winter weather followed by very strong winds, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency has issued a Winter Weather Advisory starting today for much of the region, including Laramie, Rawlins, and Casper. 3-5 inches of snow is expected at lower elevations under that advisory, with up to a foot of snow possible at higher elevations.
CASPER, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Gordon, seeking reelection, points to Wyoming improvements

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Following a first term fraught with a double dose of crises — the COVID-19 pandemic and crash in oil prices that combined knocked the wind out of Wyoming’s economy — Republican Gov. Mark Gordon is asking voters to give him four more years. He faces a little-known Democrat, Theresa Livingston, of Worland, a U.S. Air Force veteran and retired educator and U.S. Bureau of Land Management employee. Gordon faced criticism in the pandemic’s first year for public health restrictions that many in his party considered intrusive and heavy-handed, stirring talk he would face a serious primary challenge. After lifting the restrictions in 2021 and shoring up his appeal to right-leaning voters on issues including abortion, he didn’t.
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Five Inches Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming, 12 in Mountains

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of south-central and southeast Wyoming for Thursday. The current warning area includes Laramie, but not Cheyenne. But the agency also says the advisory could be extended eastward by Thursday to an area including Cheyenne and the rest of the extreme southeast corner of the state.
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

What Is Wyoming’s Most Popular Cryptid Character?

Well, well, well, even though the calendar flipped over to November, we still have some spooky topics left over to discuss. That's right, move over Mariah Carey, all we want for Christmas is to know what Wyoming's favorite cryptid is. The website Creelighting did a deep dive into the most...
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Cheyenne Holiday Lights Tour To Kick Off Next Month

If you just can't wait for the holiday spirit to take you over like Scrooge after being kidnapped by ghosts, then good news! The 2022 Holiday Lights Tour is set to kick off next month with holiday cheer. When Does The Holiday Lights Tour Start In Cheyenne. Mark your calendars...
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

KOWB AM 1290

Laramie, WY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT

KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy