texasstandard.org
Election Day in Texas is finally here. Here’s what to watch for.
Nearly a year after announcing his run for Texas governor, Democrat Beto O’Rourke will find out today if Texans are ready for a change in leadership or if incumbent Republican Greg Abbott will keep his seat for another four years. That’s right: Election Day is finally here, and the...
KSAT 12
Don’t jump to conclusions as Tuesday election night results come in
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. This year’s midterms have been tense in Texas: The prohibition of abortion, the school shooting in Uvalde and the ongoing crisis at the border have raised the stakes for many voters. Conspiracy theories and falsehoods about the trustworthiness of elections have made life difficult for election administrators. And control of the U.S. House and Senate are on the line. That could mean a combustible election night. If you’re planning on watching the votes tick in, here are a few things to keep in mind.
KHOU
Texas Elections: Greg Abbott leads Beto O’Rourke in polls as race for Texas governor barrels toward finish line
AUSTIN, Texas — The biggest race in Texas will soon be decided. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and voters will cast their ballots to decide who will be victorious in the race for Texas governor: Republican incumbent Greg Abbott or Democrat Beto O’Rourke. The race has been...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Abbott, O'Rourke Square-Off Tuesday for Texas Governor
After months of campaigning and millions of dollars spent, Texans will decide Tuesday whether Republican Gov. Greg Abbott deserves another four years in Austin or if it's time to usher in change with Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke. Polling throughout the campaign showed Abbott with a lead of 5 to 10...
KHOU
Texas Elections: Incumbent Ken Paxton, Rochelle Garza face off in Texas Attorney General race
HOUSTON — Election Day is right around the corner and the Texas Attorney General's seat is up for grabs. Political newcomer Rochelle Garza is hoping to knock two-term Ken Paxton out of his position, but the battle has proven to be a challenge. Who is Ken Paxton?. Republican Paxton...
Newswest9.com
Low voter turnout leading to questions in Texas
TEXAS, USA — Early voter turnout in Texas was far below what many folks expected heading into the midterms. Turnout in Bexar County, for instance, was down about 20% from 2018. And despite both parties devoting a great deal of attention to South Texas, the Hidalgo County Elections Administrator...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Gov. Greg Abbott to Host Election Night Watch Party in McAllen; Here's Why
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott will hold his election watch party at a venue in McAllen on Tuesday, the last of many visits he’s made to the Rio Grande Valley during his bid for reelection. "I think by showing up here it's also a sign, he's trying to project to...
texasstandard.org
Contentious Texas lieutenant governor’s race is a 2018 rematch
In a recent attack ad from Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick against his Democratic opponent Mike Collier, Patrick accuses Collier of being an extremist candidate: pushing for “open borders,” abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and banning charter schools. The only problem, Collier says, is none of that is true.
texasstandard.org
Today on Texas Standard: Happy Election Day, y’all
Texas Standard is bringing you the latest Election Day updates on-air at 10 a.m. CT and again at 7 p.m. CT for a live special broadcast. Here’s what’s coming up on Texas Standard for Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Listen on your Texas public radio station, or ask your smart speaker to play Texas Standard. Check back later today for updated story links and audio.
fox7austin.com
2022 Midterm Elections: Texas Governor Abbott goes for third term
AUSTIN, Texas - This Election Day, Nov. 8, voters will decide who will serve as Texas’ governor for the next four years. As the chief executive of the state, the governor’s duties include making policy recommendations, signing and vetoing bills passed by the legislature, and appointing the leaders of some state agencies.
Gov. Greg Abbott waited hours to call Texas' top cop the day of Uvalde shooting, lawmaker says
Abbott 'has done absolutely nothing, which is why we're sharing this today,' State Sen. Roland Gutierrez said.
texasstandard.org
Why more Texas districts are canceling classes on Election Day
If you’re waiting to vote until Election Day, you might find that the nearest polling location is at a school. This is nothing new. But something that has changed is the number of schools closing on Election Day due to safety concerns. Madalyn Mendoza explored this for Axios. She...
texasstandard.org
Texas Standard for Nov. 7, 2022: More Texas schools are closed on Election Day
If you’re waiting to vote until Election Day, the nearest polling location may be at a school – that’s nothing new. But something that has changed is the number of schools closing on Election Day due to safety concerns. Here are the stories on Texas Standard for...
fox7austin.com
Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities
AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
Roland Gutierrez Won’t Let Greg Abbott Forget Uvalde
A version of this story ran in the November / December 2022 issue. As he watched a couple load ice chests into their car at a gas station, something didn’t sit right with Roland Gutierrez. The pair were likely on their way to the lake to enjoy the late May sunshine in San Antonio—a normal way to spend the day, he knew. But Gutierrez, the state senator for District 19, couldn’t help thinking how surreal it is that life continues after a tragedy. He was on his way to Uvalde just days after an 18-year-old had opened fire on a classroom at Robb Elementary School, killing 19 students and two teachers.
KWTX
Texas churches violated tax law ahead of Tuesday’s election, experts say
AUSTIN, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who is seeking reelection, have been crisscrossing the state in the lead-up to Tuesday’s election, visiting megachurches and smaller houses of worship packed tight with parishioners. The stops are part of a longstanding...
KSAT 12
Rural Texas is the state’s foundation. And it’s in jeopardy.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Pastor Alan Pollard often looks out the front window of his church and sees a bulky fixture he once thought could help him spread his gospel far and wide. Instead,...
KHOU
Texas attorney general race: Embattled Ken Paxton runs for third term against newcomer Rochelle Garza
AUSTIN, Texas — As the state's top attorney, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has been haunted by accusations of illegal or unethical behavior for most of his time in office. He's been under indictment for securities fraud for seven years. More recently, the FBI began investigating him for abuse of office after eight of his former top deputies accused him of bribery.
