Apple Black Friday deals 2022: Best early discounts on iPads, iPhones and more

Black Friday 2022 is set to be the biggest shopping event of the year and, for some retailers, the event has already started. We’re already seeing deals on the best bits of tech , including TVs , laptops and gaming , but, more importantly, Apple devices.

Although it first started out as a one-day price-cutting event in the US, Black Friday has since flourished into a weekend-long discounting party. Nowadays, it lasts even longer, with some retailers starting the festivities weeks in advance. In fact, John Lewis & Partners , Argos , Currys , Very and AO have all launched early Black Friday deals. Soon enough, we’ll be calling it Black November.

Apple rarely ever takes part in big-ticket sale events, with deals on iPhones , iPads , AirPods and Apple Watches impossible to find at the company itself, but third-party retailers often discount Apple’s portfolio of products throughout the entirety of Black Friday.

Last year, we saw Three offering up stellar contract deals on the Apple iPhone 13 pro and iPhone 13 pro max. There were deals to be found on the Apple Watch series 7 at Currys . Price cuts could be spotted on the AirPods pro at John Lewis & Partners . And there were savings on the 2021 iPad pro and the 2021 MacBook pro at Amazon . Expect Black Friday 2022 to deliver just as many deals on Apple’s latest gadgets.

While most early Apple Black Friday 2022 deals have yet to launch, we’re rounding up the best ones we’ve spotted so far, what products we expect to go on sale and the kind of deals we saw last year.

Best early Apple Black Friday deals 2022

Apple iPhone 14, 128GB, 24-month contract: Was £44.99 per month, now £41.99 per month with a £49.99 up-front cost, Carphonewarehouse.com

You can save £72 over 24 months with this Black Friday deal on the all-new iPhone 14 at Carphone Warehouse. The plan has a £49.99 up-front charge and is provided by iD Mobile, which is part of the Three network. You’ll be able to access unlimited 5G data, wherever it’s available, plus other benefits such as inclusive roaming in 50 countries worldwide.

In our review of the handset , our reviewer said the iPhone 14 might look similar on the outside, but its “internal upgrades, from camera to crash detection, are pretty extraordinary”. They added: “This is a fast and attractive smartphone, featuring Apple’s excellent design and build quality, the now-routine features, such as water resistance and strong screen, and a significantly improved camera.”

Buy now

Apple MacBook air, 13.6in, 2022, 256GB SSD: Was £1,169, now £1,109, Johnlewis.com

John Lewis & Partners has slashed the price of the latest MacBook air with the M2 chip by a healthy £60 this Black Friday. Launched in July this year, it’s thinner and lighter than the previous MacBook air, has a redesigned keyboard and sees the return of a fan-favourite feature: MagSafe charging. “The M2 processor is noticeably faster than the already barnstorming M1 and the battery life remains outstanding,” our writer said in their review of the laptop . “The new MacBook air shines because of its superb light weight and bright display, its great keyboard and fast performance, and its sheer drop-dead glorious design.”

Buy now

Apple iPad pro 11in, 2022, 256GB, wifi with 2nd gen Apple pencil and magic keyboard: Was £1,472, now £1,372, Johnlewis.com

You can save £100 on this early Black Friday bundle deal on the latest and greatest iPad pro, courtesy of John Lewis & Partners. Our writer was full of praise for the new tablet, which was released last month.

“The large iPad pro is especially brilliant (literally, thanks to the mini LED backlighting that brightens everything) and has a super-fast processor that handles everything you throw at it with ease,” they wrote in their review . “Not everybody needs all this power, though the speedy performance benefits everything the tablet does. If you really want the best tablet around, it’s the iPad pro.”

You also get a second-gen Apple pencil with this deal. The device has a neat new feature called ‘hover’, which shows a preview of where it’s about to touch down when the pencil comes near to the screen.

Buy now

Apple MacBook air M1, 2020, 256GB SSD: Was £999, now £879, Very.co.uk

Although it’s a couple of years old now, the MacBook air M1 is still sold by Apple, alongside the new (and more expensive) M2 model (£1,119, Currys.co.uk ). While Apple still charges the original retail price of £999 for the M1 air, Very has sliced off a handy 12 per cent this Black Friday.

This model of MacBook air featured in our round-up of the best high-end laptops for great performance . Our tester said: “The MacBook air is remarkably lightweight and slim, an effect made more appealing thanks to a tapering design – at its thinnest point, it’s 0.41cm thick. But the new version is the first to use Apple’s own silicon instead of an Intel processor. The M1 chip is breathtakingly fast.”

Buy now

Apple iPhone 14 pro leather case with MagSafe: Was £59, now £49, Currys.co.uk

Currys has discounted all of Apple’s MagSafe cases for the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 plus , iPhone 14 pro and iPhone 14 pro max this Black Friday. All of them have been reduced by £10. Winning a spot in our round-up of the best iPhone cases , our writer said: “Apple’s own leather case is solid and reliable and the MagSafe magnet ring inside means the case clicks into place easily and is quick to remove.”

“There’s also a neat visual extra that only happens with Apple’s own MagSafe cases: as you put it on, the home screen flashes in exactly the colour of the case. That means it will briefly show whether you’ve got golden brown, dark cherry, sequoia green, midnight or wisteria,” they added.

Buy now

What is Black Friday?

If you’ve been living under a rock for the past few years and don’t know what Black Friday is, it’s basically the biggest sales event in the calendar year, with retailers slashing prices left and right, giving you the best opportunity to grab a bargain before Christmas.

It originally started across the pond in the US as a one-day event the day after Thanksgiving, but since the UK adopted the sales tradition, we’ve seen it last an entire weekend, finishing on what is now known as Cyber Monday.

Black Friday became a modern retail phenomenon in the mid-2000s when footage of impatient shoppers falling over one another to grab discounted electronics went viral. Since 2005, Black Friday has consistently been the busiest shopping day in the United States.

It grew in popularity when Amazon brought the shopping bonanza to UK shores in the mid-2010s. Now Black Friday is everywhere, making it easier than ever to find a bargain.

When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK?

Black Friday will officially take place on 25 November and end on Monday 28 November, but we’ve been seeing deals start earlier and earlier as years go by, with Currys, Argos and more already having launched their deals in the first week of November.

When will the Black Friday 2022 Apple deals start?

Last year, we saw Apple deals on iPhones , iPads and the Apple Watch dropping as early as 4 November. Retailers have started drip-feeding us deals even earlier this year, with some having launched on 2 November.

As always, we’ll be digging around for the best Apple deals as soon as the Black Friday sales unofficially start and delivering them on a platter right here on this page. Give it a bookmark and you’ll be well-prepared for weeks and weeks of bargain hunting when November rolls around.

What to expect from Apple deals this Black Friday 2022

Last year, many of the Apple products (which had launched that same year) went on sale, so we’ll be expecting to see all of Apple’s most recent gadgets to go on sale this year, too. We will hopefully see some contract deals on the new iPhone 14 pro and iPhone 14 pro max , as well as modest savings on the older iPhone 13 pro .

We’re also hopefully going to see reductions on the older AirPods pro 1st gen and, if we’re lucky, the second-generation AirPods pro as well. Apple Watches are usually discounted on Black Friday too, so we’re expecting to see small discounts on the Apple Watch series 8 and Apple Watch SE , though we’re unsure about the Apple Watch ultra.

The MacBook air and MacBook pro are almost always discounted on Black Friday, so expect the latest M2 models to receive healthy discounts when the sale starts.

What were the best Black Friday Apple deals last year?

Last year, we saw the Apple MacBook pro (£1,729, Amazon.co.uk ), get a sizeable £100 discount. At the time, it was the latest and greatest MacBook pro with the then-new M1 Pro chip and launched only a month prior.

A new MacBook pro and MacBook air with an M2 chip were released earlier this year, and we’re expecting some discounts on these new models.

We also saw a reduction on the Apple AirPods pro with the MagSafe charging case (£199, Johnlewis.com ), taking them down to £185. Apple is no longer officially selling this model, so we’re expecting the first generation and the second generation AirPods pros, which have only just launched, to go on sale.

Currys had a cool £20 saving on the Apple Watch series 7 (£359, Currys.co.uk ). At the time, the watch was only a few months old, so we’re also hoping to see discounts on the Apple Watch series 8 this year, though we’re unsure if the Apple Watch ultra will get the same treatment.

