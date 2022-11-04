Read full article on original website
History Made During WWE Crown Jewel Title Match
The new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions made history when they found a way to regain the titles they recently lost. At WWE Crown Jewel on November 5th, the Damage CTRL duo of Dakota Kai & IYO SKY became the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. What was historic...
NJPW Reveals Super Jr. Tag League Line Up
NJPW will have not one but two tag team tournaments happening at once. Starting November 21st, New Japan will host both their heavyweight and junior heavyweight tag team tournaments. Like the G1 Climax, the World Tag League and Super Jr. Tag League are both round-robin tournaments. But whereas the G1...
Tony Khan Confirms Katsuyori Shibata’s Interest In Fighting Top AEW Star In Dream Match
Katsuyori Shibata will face one of AEW’s best wrestlers if Tony Khan gets his way. Katsuyori Shibata made a surprise appearance on the November November 2nd edition of Dynamite. Shibata faced All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy for the title on Rampage, but lost that match. But despite losing to Cassidy,...
AEW Signs Top Free Agent
A top free agent has now seemingly signed their deal to join AEW, weeks after they were already rumoured to have done so. Bandido debuted for All Elite Wrestling on the 28th of September edition of Dynamite in Philadelphia where he challenged ‘The Ocho’ Chris Jericho for the ROH World Title. As ever, the Mexican star was impressive in his outing but failed to defeat Jericho who has vowed to take out everyone ever associated with Ring of Honor.
Full NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over Card Revealed
The card for NJPW x STARDOM’s Historic X-Over has been finalized. Historic X-Over gets its name from the fact that it will be the first-ever full cross-promotional wrestling show with equal representation from both New Japan and STARDOM. The event takes place on November 20th. Previously, STARDOM wrestlers competed...
Alexa Bliss Flaunts New Look Following WWE Crown Jewel
Alexa Bliss had a rough night at Crown Jewel as she lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship but now she seems to be embracing a new look. At Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, Bliss teamed with Asuka to defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team Title against the two women they defeated for the belts on Raw, Damage CTRL’s IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.
Roman Reigns Issues Statement After Crown Jewel Victory
And still! Roman Reigns continues his historic streak as WWE Undisputed Universal Champion!. After World Wrestling Entertainment’s Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, Roman Reigns would take to Twitter from his plane, issuing a statement about his championship victory over Logan Paul in Saudi Arabia. “I guess that one lucky...
Jim Ross Reveals Why Vince McMahon Didn’t Tell Him About Montreal Screwjob
Jim Ross has revealed a surprisingly good-hearted side of Vince McMahon amidst the turmoil of “Montreal”. November 9th, 1997 is perhaps the most infamous date in pro-wrestling history. It was the night that Bret Hart was ‘screwed’ out of the WWE Title under orders from Vince McMahon at Survivor Series 1997. The Screwjob caused immediate upheaval in WWE and changed the course of wrestling history.
WWE Reportedly “Very Pleased” With Crown Jewel
An internal memo has provided some insight into WWE’s business partnership leading to their major shows in Saudi Arabia. Crown Jewel was a mostly back-loaded show with most of the card being average, but the final two matches being impressive. Most praise has gone to Logan Paul for doing way better than expected in the ring and for bringing more non-wrestling fans to the show as new viewers.
WWE Files Trademark For Specialty Match, Former PPV Name
On November 2, 2022, WWE has filed to trademark “TLC: Tables, Ladders, & Chairs” under clothing purposes with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). “Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts.”
Roman Reigns Called Out By SmackDown Newcomer
It’s not a surprise when somebody on the WWE Smackdown roster is looking for a shot at Roman Reigns, who is a marked man due to the championships he holds. The “Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns has been the WWE Universal Champion for nearly 800 days. At WrestleMania 38 in April, Reigns added the WWE Title to his championship collection, which led to the company calling him the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.
Solo Sikoa Responds To The Rock’s ‘Head Of The Table’ Claims
The Bloodline’s enforcer Solo Sikoa has responded to claims made by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson that – not Roman Reigns – is at the Head of the Table. Solo Sikoa, Roman Reigns, The Usos, and The Rock are all a part of the extended Anoa’i wrestling dynasty. Four of those men are still part of WWE whereas The Rock moved on from the company once he found his feet in Hollywood and has since conquered the movie world as well.
Mustafa Ali Fires Back At Braun Strowman’s Controversial Tweet
It appears that we have a real-life beef brewing between Mustafa Ali and Braun Strowman. WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali reacted to a Tweet from “The Monster of all Monsters” Braun Strowman after former champ tweeted:. “Holy hell @TheGiantOmos can you believe we got 47 and reminded the people...
Austin Theory’s Failed MITB Cash-In Achieves First-Ever Record
Though Austin Theory’s Money in the Bank contract cash-in wasn’t successful, it made history all the same!. On the November 7th episode of WWE Raw, Seth Rollins declared that he would bring back the concept of open challenges for the United States Championship, a practice made popular by John Cena during his 2015 reign with the belt. Though Mustafa Ali first interrupted him on the tron, Ali was met with an angry Bobby Lashley backstage and suffered a brutal attack at the hands of the former champion.
Bianca Belair Reveals Incredible Story Behind Crown Jewel Gear
Current WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair has put a spotlight on how she was the one who made her wrestling outfit that she was wearing during WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, and did so while on the road before the Premium Live Event. In Riyadh, Bianca Belair...
Karrion Kross On What It Will Mean When Roman Reigns Loses
If you ask Karrion Kross, once a top WWE Superstar finally goes down, it’ll create a massive shift in professional wrestling and to that particular wrestler’s career. Kross was making a reference to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, with the “Tribal Chief” being that top star.
Former WWE Writer Critical of Bryan Danielson’s AEW Run
A former member of WWE’s creative team believes that AEW is misusing Bryan Danielson. Freddie Prinze Jr. served as a creative writer in WWE twice, once from 2008 to 2009 and then again between 2010 and 2012. He has been a wrestling fan for a long time and that fandom inspired him to start his Wrestling With Freddie podcast.
Vince McMahon Scrapped ‘Forbidden Door’ Royal Rumble Entrant Ideas
Vince McMahon reportedly wasn’t really keen on some ideas regarding surprise entrants for the men’s Royal Rumble match in the past. The WWE Royal Rumble match debuted in 1988 with Vince McMahon greenlighting the idea that WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson came up with many years ago. The concept of the match would see two guys start in the match and then shortly after that another competitor would join the match until 30 wrestlers were in the match. The only way to eliminate somebody was if you tossed them over the top rope so that both feet hit the floor.
Enzo Amore Recalls Being In Crowd At Survivor Series After WWE Fired Him
Enzo Amore recently explained what was going through his mind when he made a controversial decision. Enzo Amore had a short but memorable run in WWE. for two years, he got some of the biggest reactions on the main roster. His promos, catchphrases, delivery, and mannerisms made him into one of the most eye-catching people in the company.
Update On WWE’s Original Brock Lesnar-Bobby Lashley Plans
The beginning match of World Wrestling Entertainment’s Crown Jewel Premium Live Event was a battle of behemoths between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley, which was the second time in WWE history that the two have fought each other, with the bout finishing controversially. The rumor mill is now swirling...
