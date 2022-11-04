Read full article on original website
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene So Confident of Reelection That She Spent November 3 Campaigning With Trump in IowaToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Iowa this monthKristen WaltersSioux City, IA
Trump says Pence and other ex-Cabinet members would be 'very disloyal' if they ran against him in a 2024 GOP presidential primary
Trump said it would be "very disloyal" if Pence and ex-Cabinet members ran against him in 2024. As the ex-president mulls over a White House bid, he sent a clear message to potential challengers. Mike Pence, Mike Pompeo, and Nikki Haley are thought to be considering their own 2024 bids.
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected. That candidate is Joe O’Dea, the underdog Senate contender in Colorado who is trailing...
Trump supporters at Texas rally strongly oppose Abbott and DeSantis in 2024
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —Supporters of former President Donald Trump opposed the idea of any other Republican candidate running for the White House in 2024. Attendees at Trump's Save America rally in Robstown, Texas, Saturday evening agreed that no other conservative politician could compare to Trump, who was twice impeached by the House before leaving office.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene So Confident of Reelection That She Spent November 3 Campaigning With Trump in Iowa
Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. With campaigning in the November midterm elections almost over, some politicians seem more confident in winning than others. Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis clearly feels that another term is already secured as polls report a 10%+ lead over his Democratic challenger Charlie Crist.
Morning Joe panel shocked after PA Trump voters don't buy MSNBC Jan. 6 account
MSNBC's Morning Joe was shocked by the answers of Pennsylvania voters concerning the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Host Joe Scarborough even described the sentiments as "disturbing to a lot of people" during the show's Monday broadcast. MSNBC's Elise Jordan conducted the focus group of Pittsburgh-area citizens who previously voted for...
Donald Trump makes bizarre statement that ‘some of us have horrible children’ in rally rant about inheritance
Trump says 'some of us have horrible children' during Iowa rally. Donald Trump has taken what appears to be a bizarre swipe at his own brood as he told attendees at an Iowa rally that “some of us have horrible children”. The former president took to the stage...
Trump attorney calls decision to not indict Trump until after midterms a "political hack"
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Covelli Centre on September 17, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images) Alina Habba, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, called the Justice Department's investigation "a political hack" because of a decision not to indict her client before the midterm elections.
Ron DeSantis May Be Reconsidering a Presidential Run Against Trump: Report
Amid reports that Donald Trump could announce his next run for the presidency within the next few weeks, sources tell Vanity Fair the future is less certain for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who was widely rumored to be mulling a run of his own. DeSantis, who was elected Florida governor...
WATCH: Kellyanne Conway predicts Trump will announce 2024 presidential bid 'soon'
Senior counsel to former President Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway, predicted that her former boss will announce a presidential bid for 2024 sooner rather than later. “I think you can expect him to announce soon,” she told attendees at a Thursday event by the Christian Science Monitor. The first woman...
What Trump told Haberman about potential rival for 2024 GOP nomination
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman discusses what former President Donald Trump told her about the political rise of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the possibility of DeSantis running against him for the 2024 GOP nomination.
Pompeo tweets support for DeSantis after Trump chides governor
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted support for fellow rumored 2024 GOP contender Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) after former President Trump nicknamed him “Ron DeSanctimonious” at a Saturday rally. “Not tired of winning. @GovRonDeSantis you’ve proven conservative policies work. Florida is better for it. Vote for...
PHOTOS: Trump rallies for support in Sioux City
Attendees find their seats before the start of a political rally where former President Donald Trump will speak in support of Chuck Grassley, Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City. Stay tuned for more photos.
'I love Trump': Republicans rally for former president in Pennsylvania
He may not be on the ballot in the upcoming US midterm elections, but Donald Trump was still the main draw for Pennsylvania's Republicans Saturday ahead of what they hope will be a "red wave" sweeping control of Congress. The midterms, held two years after the presidential election, are usually seen as a referendum on the current occupant of the White House, and determine control of the House of Representatives and the Senate -- as well as many state governors and other officials.
Mike Franken rallies supporters in Des Moines, aiming for contrast with Donald Trump
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken rallied a crowd of supporters in Des Moines Thursday night, casting his campaign as one that seeks to unite Iowans rather than divide them. He spoke as former President Donald Trump held a rally in Sioux City with Franken's opponent, Republican U.S. Sen Chuck...
Trump considered announcing 2024 presidential run at Oz-Mastriano rally
According to a source familiar with the discussions and in frequent communication with former President Trump, Mr. Trump considered Saturday’s rally in Pennsylvania as a backdrop to announce a run for President in 2024. This source said his advisers urged him not to, saying it could take attention away...
Trump signals 2024 announcement could be imminent
Former President Trump is signaling he could declare a 2024 White House bid soon after the midterm elections. Trump sent his clearest signal yet that he intends to announce a reelection campaign during a rally Thursday night in Iowa, the first caucus state in the GOP primary. “I will very,...
Trump considering launching fresh White House bid after midterm elections-advisers
WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump is considering launching a third bid for the White House this month, three Trump advisers said on Thursday, while Trump himself teased a strong possibility of a comeback during a rally in Iowa later in the day.
Trump kicks off midterm rally blitz in Iowa with familiar string of grievances
It took nearly an hour for Donald Trump to utter the name of the man he’d come to Iowa to support, Senator Chuck Grassley. The veteran Republican, who is seeking a seventh term in the upper chamber, hardly had more than a few minutes to speak on Thursday night alongside the twice-impeached ex-president, who chose instead to spin anecdotes about Mr Grassley’s voice and attack his opponent, retired US Navy Admiral Mike Franken.
Here’s when polls close in Oregon, Washington on Election Day
Here are times when polls close on Election Day in every state and Washington, D.C. All times are listed in local time. Alabama 7 p.m. Alaska 8 p.m. Arizona 7 p.m. Arkansas 7:30 p.m. California 8 p.m. Colorado 7 p.m. Connecticut 8 p.m. Delaware 8 p.m. Florida 7 p.m. Georgia 7 p.m. Hawaii 7 p.m. […]
