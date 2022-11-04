ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alaska Beacon

In preliminary results, Democrats appear likely to flip two Alaska Senate seats

Moderate Republicans and Democrats appeared likely to win several seats in the Alaska Senate from more conservative Republican incumbents and challengers Tuesday night, increasing the odds that the Alaska Senate will be controlled by a bipartisan coalition in January. If Election Day trends hold, Democrats would gain two seats from the Senate’s current makeup. Of […] The post In preliminary results, Democrats appear likely to flip two Alaska Senate seats appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Everything on Tuesday’s ballot for Mat-Su voters

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - In the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, two assembly seats and five Mat-Su Borough School District School Board seats are up for grabs on the Nov. 8 ballot. Current assembly member Tim Hale is seeking another term representing District 1. The lifelong Alaskan has served on the assembly for the last three years, and has worked to reduce the mill rate, funded the future of the Joneseville Shooting Range, and protected the Second Amendment.
PALMER, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Gubernatorial candidates head into final stretch

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An enthusiastic crowd cheered on Gov. Mike Dunleavy as he took the stage at a Republican Party event at the Anchorage Baptist Temple Sunday. In an interview afterward, the republican candidate said he felt his chances for re-election were good. “Look back over the last four...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

Dozens of first-time Alaska legislative candidates are trying to make their mark before Election Day

As the sun set over Turnagain Arm, Caroline Storm trudged through unshoveled snow to knock on doors in a middle-class South Anchorage neighborhood tucked between two highways. “Let’s try Peggy and Hannah,” she said, looking at an app on her phone that lists registered voters and addresses. Storm rapped on the window of an older, corner house. A few seconds later Peggy Baker stepped into the chilly Arctic entry and Storm launched into her spiel.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

Scenes from Election Day morning in Anchorage

It’s Election Day in Alaska. At rush-hour in Anchorage Tuesday morning, candidates and their supporters gathered at busy street corners for last-minute sign waving, hoping to reach voters before polls close at 8 p.m. Here are scenes from across town:
ANCHORAGE, AK
Must Read Alaska

Mayor Bronson adds new section to hiring criteria for city, to allow applicants to use volunteer and other experience

It’s a move away from the absolute college degree requirement some jobs at the Municipality of Anchorage. On Tuesday, Mayor Dave Bronson announced that nontraditional work experience will be considered during the hiring process. People can have the skills to do a job, but not have the usually required college degree. Some professions, such as lawyers, certified public accountants, and engineers, still require degrees and certifications, but in many jobs, people can develop skill sets various ways.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Alaska Beacon

Two pivotal East Anchorage races could determine control of Alaska House

In East Anchorage, there are two races for the Alaska House of Representatives that feature two candidates – a Democrat and a Republican – and no incumbents. Both were relatively close in the August primary. And both could determine which caucus controls the House when the legislative session begins in January in Juneau. In House […] The post Two pivotal East Anchorage races could determine control of Alaska House appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Must Read Alaska

Passing: Bill Sheffield, former governor of Alaska

Former Gov. Bill Sheffield has passed. He died at his home in Anchorage after an extended illness at the age of 94. William Jennings Sheffield Jr. was the fifth governor of Alaska, from 1982 to 1986. A Democrat, Sheffield was born on June 26, 1928 in Spokane, Wash. He built and owned hotels under Sheffield Enterprises, eventually owning 19 hotels, which he sold to Holland America. Those hotels are now known as Westmark.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

One of the only known Alaska Holocaust survivors dies at 93

Fred Mane was 10 years old when his parents were taken to a concentration camp. He escaped Germany and made his home in Alaska for 70 years. He died last week and was buried in Anchorage. Alaska Republicans hold “get out the vote” rally. Fast Cast, Nov. 7,...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

It was a bazaar Saturday in Anchorage

The day's headlines from Alaska's News Source. Winds diminish, but cold temperatures linger as a new storm takes arrives into Southwest on Sunday. Scattered power outages remain but overall improving conditions heading into Sunday. Fast Cast, Nov. 5, 2022. Updated: Nov. 5, 2022 at 5:57 PM AKDT. The day's headlines...
ANCHORAGE, AK
akbizmag.com

Alaska Communications Promotes Chief Technology Officer

Alaska Communications promoted Mark Ayers to Chief Technology Officer. In that role, Ayers leads information technology, planning and construction strategy, engineering design and execution, and helps set network vision. Ayers joined the Anchorage-based telecom at the start of 2022 after working for twenty years at cross-town rival GCI. Ayers is...
ANCHORAGE, AK
kinyradio.com

Alaska Businesswoman indicted on tax evasion and filing false tax returns

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - An indictment was unsealed charging an Alaska businesswoman with tax evasion and filing false tax returns that underreported income from the business she owned. The indictment charges that from approximately 2014 through 2018, Tina H. Yi, of Nome and Anchorage, evaded approximately $1.5 million in federal...
ANCHORAGE, AK
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Anchorage to Fairbanks

If you've ever dreamed of experiencing Alaska's monumental energy and love the outdoors, this is the road trip for you. This road trip provides beautiful wilderness hiking opportunities, world-class fishing, and a chance to experience the natural light show of the Northern Lights. The 360-mile road trip from Anchorage to...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskalandmine.com

Review: Alaska Daily, Season One – Episode 5: “I Have No Idea What You’re Talking About, Eileen”

(Warning: this article contains spoilers about Season One of ABC’s Alaska Daily) Alaska Daily’s newest breakout star is a ferret. The show opens with reporter Claire cheerily walking into the newsroom clutching a clear backpack. Inside the backpack is her son’s ferret, Harry Hairy Potter. She’s taking it to her son’s school for show-and-tell after lunch. Five bucks Hairy disapparates before the second commercial break.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Eagle River woman dies in scuba accident in Whittier

WHITTIER, Alaska (KTUU) - A Eagle River woman died in Whittier on Sunday following an incident during a scuba diving excursion, according to a Whittier police report. A companion of 45-year-old Sara Mason of Eagle River called to report Mason had stopped breathing in the water at 12:08 p.m. Sunday, according to Whittier police. Officers arrived on the scene at Smitty’s Cove four minutes later and performed CPR on Mason until paramedics arrived on the scene.
WHITTIER, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy