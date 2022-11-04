Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kdll.org
With most precincts reporting, Ruffridge and Bjorkman lead in central peninsula races
With over 96 percent of all precincts reporting statewide, Republican candidates Justin Ruffridge, of Soldotna, and Jesse Bjorkman, of Nikiski, are leading by a few hundred votes in their State House District 7 and State Senate District D races, respectively, while Republican incumbents are leading in races on the southern Kenai Peninsula.
In preliminary results, Democrats appear likely to flip two Alaska Senate seats
Moderate Republicans and Democrats appeared likely to win several seats in the Alaska Senate from more conservative Republican incumbents and challengers Tuesday night, increasing the odds that the Alaska Senate will be controlled by a bipartisan coalition in January. If Election Day trends hold, Democrats would gain two seats from the Senate’s current makeup. Of […] The post In preliminary results, Democrats appear likely to flip two Alaska Senate seats appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
Everything on Tuesday’s ballot for Mat-Su voters
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - In the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, two assembly seats and five Mat-Su Borough School District School Board seats are up for grabs on the Nov. 8 ballot. Current assembly member Tim Hale is seeking another term representing District 1. The lifelong Alaskan has served on the assembly for the last three years, and has worked to reduce the mill rate, funded the future of the Joneseville Shooting Range, and protected the Second Amendment.
alaskasnewssource.com
Gubernatorial candidates head into final stretch
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An enthusiastic crowd cheered on Gov. Mike Dunleavy as he took the stage at a Republican Party event at the Anchorage Baptist Temple Sunday. In an interview afterward, the republican candidate said he felt his chances for re-election were good. “Look back over the last four...
alaskapublic.org
Dozens of first-time Alaska legislative candidates are trying to make their mark before Election Day
As the sun set over Turnagain Arm, Caroline Storm trudged through unshoveled snow to knock on doors in a middle-class South Anchorage neighborhood tucked between two highways. “Let’s try Peggy and Hannah,” she said, looking at an app on her phone that lists registered voters and addresses. Storm rapped on the window of an older, corner house. A few seconds later Peggy Baker stepped into the chilly Arctic entry and Storm launched into her spiel.
alaskapublic.org
Scenes from Election Day morning in Anchorage
It’s Election Day in Alaska. At rush-hour in Anchorage Tuesday morning, candidates and their supporters gathered at busy street corners for last-minute sign waving, hoping to reach voters before polls close at 8 p.m. Here are scenes from across town:
How many have voted so far in Alaska? About 22% of expected election turnout
On Friday, the mid-afternoon line to vote at Anchorage’s Gambell Street polling location stretched out the door and into the sunny, chilly day. Voters had to wait a good half hour to get to a ballot. As of Saturday, 62,847 Alaskans had already voted in the Nov. 8, 2022...
Candidates illegally electioneering at polls: Democrats Mary Peltola, Bill Wielechowski, Ted Eischeid
The Creekside Elementary School polling location in Muldoon election workers responded to complaints this morning about campaigns that were illegally electioneering right in front of the school entrance. A 250-foot string was taken by election workers to measure the distance, and the campaign signs for Mary Peltola for Congress, Bill...
kinyradio.com
Coast Guard Sector Anchorage awarded Rear Admiral Bennett "Bud" Sparks Award
Coast Guard Sector Anchorage was awarded the 2021 Rear Adm. Bennett "Bud" Sparks award for the under 100 reservist assigned category, Nov. 5. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nate Littlejohn.) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Coast Guard Sector Anchorage awarded the 2021 Rear Adm. Bennett "Bud" Sparks...
Mayor Bronson adds new section to hiring criteria for city, to allow applicants to use volunteer and other experience
It’s a move away from the absolute college degree requirement some jobs at the Municipality of Anchorage. On Tuesday, Mayor Dave Bronson announced that nontraditional work experience will be considered during the hiring process. People can have the skills to do a job, but not have the usually required college degree. Some professions, such as lawyers, certified public accountants, and engineers, still require degrees and certifications, but in many jobs, people can develop skill sets various ways.
Two pivotal East Anchorage races could determine control of Alaska House
In East Anchorage, there are two races for the Alaska House of Representatives that feature two candidates – a Democrat and a Republican – and no incumbents. Both were relatively close in the August primary. And both could determine which caucus controls the House when the legislative session begins in January in Juneau. In House […] The post Two pivotal East Anchorage races could determine control of Alaska House appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Passing: Bill Sheffield, former governor of Alaska
Former Gov. Bill Sheffield has passed. He died at his home in Anchorage after an extended illness at the age of 94. William Jennings Sheffield Jr. was the fifth governor of Alaska, from 1982 to 1986. A Democrat, Sheffield was born on June 26, 1928 in Spokane, Wash. He built and owned hotels under Sheffield Enterprises, eventually owning 19 hotels, which he sold to Holland America. Those hotels are now known as Westmark.
Anchorage Zen Community seeks awareness sitting in silence
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — For more than three decades, members of the Anchorage Zen Community have gathered in unusual venues -- from a busy strip mall to a converted garage -- with the same intention: simply to sit and meditate in silence. Nomadic no more, they have found stillness...
alaskasnewssource.com
One of the only known Alaska Holocaust survivors dies at 93
Fred Mane was 10 years old when his parents were taken to a concentration camp. He escaped Germany and made his home in Alaska for 70 years. He died last week and was buried in Anchorage. Alaska Republicans hold “get out the vote” rally. Fast Cast, Nov. 7,...
alaskasnewssource.com
It was a bazaar Saturday in Anchorage
The day's headlines from Alaska's News Source. Winds diminish, but cold temperatures linger as a new storm takes arrives into Southwest on Sunday. Scattered power outages remain but overall improving conditions heading into Sunday. Fast Cast, Nov. 5, 2022. Updated: Nov. 5, 2022 at 5:57 PM AKDT. The day's headlines...
akbizmag.com
Alaska Communications Promotes Chief Technology Officer
Alaska Communications promoted Mark Ayers to Chief Technology Officer. In that role, Ayers leads information technology, planning and construction strategy, engineering design and execution, and helps set network vision. Ayers joined the Anchorage-based telecom at the start of 2022 after working for twenty years at cross-town rival GCI. Ayers is...
kinyradio.com
Alaska Businesswoman indicted on tax evasion and filing false tax returns
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - An indictment was unsealed charging an Alaska businesswoman with tax evasion and filing false tax returns that underreported income from the business she owned. The indictment charges that from approximately 2014 through 2018, Tina H. Yi, of Nome and Anchorage, evaded approximately $1.5 million in federal...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Anchorage to Fairbanks
If you've ever dreamed of experiencing Alaska's monumental energy and love the outdoors, this is the road trip for you. This road trip provides beautiful wilderness hiking opportunities, world-class fishing, and a chance to experience the natural light show of the Northern Lights. The 360-mile road trip from Anchorage to...
alaskalandmine.com
Review: Alaska Daily, Season One – Episode 5: “I Have No Idea What You’re Talking About, Eileen”
(Warning: this article contains spoilers about Season One of ABC’s Alaska Daily) Alaska Daily’s newest breakout star is a ferret. The show opens with reporter Claire cheerily walking into the newsroom clutching a clear backpack. Inside the backpack is her son’s ferret, Harry Hairy Potter. She’s taking it to her son’s school for show-and-tell after lunch. Five bucks Hairy disapparates before the second commercial break.
alaskasnewssource.com
Eagle River woman dies in scuba accident in Whittier
WHITTIER, Alaska (KTUU) - A Eagle River woman died in Whittier on Sunday following an incident during a scuba diving excursion, according to a Whittier police report. A companion of 45-year-old Sara Mason of Eagle River called to report Mason had stopped breathing in the water at 12:08 p.m. Sunday, according to Whittier police. Officers arrived on the scene at Smitty’s Cove four minutes later and performed CPR on Mason until paramedics arrived on the scene.
Comments / 3