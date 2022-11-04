Read full article on original website
First Monkeypox-Related Death of New Jersey ResidentMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Construction Crooks Rob Concrete from Bronx BizBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
10 Places to Spend Christmas Alone in the USBecca CNew York City, NY
Fourteen items Costco is discontinuing this fall including popular name-brand items and tasty treats
COSTCO fans have been crushed to learn several of their beloved products will soon be discontinued and taken off the shelves. Luckily, The U.S. Sun has compiled a list of 14 products that will soon get the boot from the warehouse, thanks to YouTube shopping gurus, and a list from the blog Eat This Not That.
IHOP Announces Their New Holiday Menu
IHOP is embracing winter flavors like ginger, apple and red currant Pack up your pumpkin spice because winter flavors are here at IHOP. On Nov. 1, the breakfast chain announced plans to roll out new seasonal dishes and drinks. Rather than classic holiday flavors like peppermint, IHOP is serving up ginger, apple and red currant. The menu updates consist of one food item and three drinks, all of which highlight those seasonal flavors. Gingersnap apple French toast, gingersnap milkshake, gingersnap hot chocolate and red passionfruit splasher are available at...
TEXAS Pizzeria Is Catching Heat for Its Jeffrey Dahmer Pizza
There's been a lot of talk about how it's insensitive to dress up as Jeffrey Dahmer for Halloween. eBay even banned the sale of Dahmer costumes last week. But plenty of people are still doing it anyway because the Netflix show is so popular. Now this . . . A...
Whataburger Chili Cheese Fries Now Available
There was speculation about this earlier this month when Whataburger launched their new Chili Cheese Burger, but the Lone Star State's favorite burger chain just made it official with the addition of Chili Cheese Fries to the menu. Check out the company's official description for the all-new Whataburger Chili Cheese...
Parents Shamed For Wanting To Name Baby After Favorite Fast Food Chain
When it comes to naming a child, some parents use the opportunity to pay homage to something meaningful to them, perhaps a beloved relative or a significant location in their lives. One set of parents plan to do that as well, except the thing they will honor with their child's name is their favorite fast food chain, Taco Bell.
Hollywood Heartbreak! Olivia Culpo Admits She Was 'Left With No Sense Of Identity' After Nick Jonas Dumped Her
Olivia Culpo is digging up heartbreak from her past.During the premiere episode of the model's new TLC show, The Culpo Sisters, the 30-year-old was persuaded to open up about her previous relationship with Nick Jonas — and admitted she would rather not.“Do I have to talk about that?” Culpo, 30, asked producers regarding her doomed relationship with the 30-year-old pop sensation. “I did date Nick and that was a very formative experience for me.”OLIVIA CULPO, AIMEE SONG & TEZZA BARTON ATTEND SUNSET-INSPIRED L’AGENCE NYFW SPRING/SUMMER 2023 SHOW“I moved to L.A. with him. I had no brand, no money and I...
TikTok user entombs bag of Cheetos to be opened in 10,000 years
Meme artist @Sunday.nobody builds $1,200 sarcophagus for cheesy snack ‘for future civilizations to find’
Hostess Holiday Lineup 2022: HoHos, Twinkies, Cupcakes
Hostess Brands is serving up four deliciously sweet Hostess holiday snacks this winter to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. Hostess® fans can enjoy some of their favorite festive treats in holiday- and winter-wonderland-inspired selections of the brand’s classic snacks when they reach store shelves this month.
We Love You, Pa-Pa
I'm sad to share that Chuck---Ladd's dad, my children's grandpa, and my one-of-a-kind father-in-law---passed away Friday morning. I waited a couple of days to share here because we needed to communicate with extended family, take a few breaths, and shed some tears...but since you all have seen photos and read stories about Chuck since the beginning of my blog, I knew I wanted to share with you. He had been declining over the past two months and we knew his time was limited. He died peacefully in his sleep, thank God. After feeling pretty miserable for the past two or three months, he was finally ready to go.
Recycled Crafts
Christmas Bells Cross Stitch Pattern
I know, I know. I was talking just the other day about the need to slow down and savor the time before the holiday season, but it’s also true that if you want to stitch up some holiday decor, you probably need to start now if not sooner. These...
EatingWell
ThePrep: Easy 25-Minute Dinners for the Fall
Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday!. My favorite way to end a busy weekday is either on the couch, watching a show with my husband, or on the phone catching up with my mom or an old friend. However, sometimes dirty dishes and pots get in the way of my post-dinner relaxation. To make sure I have some free time to enjoy these things after dinner, I'll intentionally stick to recipes using a minimal amount of kitchenware to keep cleanup easy.
Shake Shack Unwraps Festive Milkshakes for the Holidays
It’s the most wonderful time of the year...for a festive milkshake!. Shake Shack is launching their seasonal flavors to delight your taste buds just in time for the holidays. “Our trio of returning fan-favorite holiday shakes, now available at Shacks nationwide, includes seasonal flavors sure to get even the...
Philly cheesesteak stuffed shells: a fun twist from a classic sandwich
These Philly cheesesteak stuffed shells are a fun twist based off the classic sandwich that are so quick and easy to make. Kids especially love them, and another plus is that this a meal that they can help make in the kitchen without making a huge mess.
Baked Just Egg Bites
A few years back sous vide eggs became the rage at a particular coffee conglomerate for those of us wanting to cut back on carbs. I was part of that onslaught, opting for the 2-bite breakfast in place of a scone or muffin. They were quite tasty though outrageously expensive for the quantity of food.
Aldi launches super-sized sausage roll in time for Christmas
Aldi has launched a super-sized sausage roll in time for Christmas. The supermarket is taking on Greggs in a bid to win the affections of sausage and pastry lovers. The extra-large version is decorated with a pastry star for a festive touch. Aldi says it makes the "flavoured British delicacy the perfect centrepiece addition to any Christmas Party".
