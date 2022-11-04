Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City gets ready for winter
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Another year, another winter. With possible snow in the forecast, Rapid City is getting winter ready. Each year icy roads and low visibility cause dangerous situations for South Dakota drivers. “I will say that this is the time of year that where we start...
county17.com
Blustery start to the week leads to increasing snow chances Wednesday night
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Today looks to be the warmest day of the week, but also the windiest with gusts to 65 mph possible. That’s prompted the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, to issue a High Wind Warning in effect through 1 p.m. today. Southeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 60 mph are expected, the warning states.
KEVN
More moisture is possible Saturday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Parts of our area could see some rain and snow tomorrow. Higher elevations of the Big Horns along with the Black Hills will see some snow, with only rain expected for Rapid City and other areas. It will not be a huge snow event with most areas receiving less than an inch. Temperatures tonight will still be very cold with lows in the 20s for a lot of the area. Temperatures tomorrow will be a bit above average with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Most of next week will be below average. Highs to start to the week will be in the 40s, but by the middle of the week we will see highs in the 30s.
KELOLAND TV
Snow falls in the Black Hills
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winter is coming, at least to the Black Hills region as snow has been spotted. These videos, one of which is from Hill City, show snow blowing its way across the region. This cold weather is making its way into the region after relatively...
kotatv.com
Belle Fourche gears up for SODAK 16
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Class “A” and “B” high school volleyball teams will take the court for SODAK 16 matches on Tuesday. The winners qualify for next week’s state tournament. In the “A” ranks 7th seeded Belle Fourche will take on Mobridge-Pollock at the Harding County high school.
KEVN
Diverging diamond interchange expected in spring
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Construction on I-90 and Lacrosse Street started in February of 2021 and is still going on. Currently the west bound on- ramp that closed Nov. 3 is expected to open during the week of Thanksgiving. No other closures are expected once the ramp is reopened and the overall construction project is anticipated to be completed in early spring.
newscenter1.tv
Making the “MOOSE” out of life, Rapid City’s newest visitor is still making the rounds
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Will the moose be joining Rapid City residents for the holidays or will he pack his bags and moose-y on along? The answer to that still remains to be seen. However, our friendly visitor has been spotted a few more times this last week. NC1...
kotatv.com
Hill City coach reflects on first season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Hill City volleyball team had three different coaches during their state-qualifying 2021 season. This year, a former player stepped up to the plate and became a mentor and role model for her girls. Ben Burns spoke to Allie Henderson on how she felt about her first season as the Lady Rangers’ head coach.
kotatv.com
Spearfish park’s ‘rocket ship’ is closed until further notice
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The rocket ship structure at Evans Park in Spearfish is closed until further notice. The structure is currently fenced to keep people off it for the time being. City Administrator Steve Mcfarland said that is due to the structure’s age and condition. Mcfarland wants people to be safe from dangers, such as getting entrapped, entangled, or impaled.
kotatv.com
As early voting ends, counties see a lot of traffic
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Election Day is Tuesday, and Pennington County was ahead of schedule when it came to early voting. According to the Pennington County auditor, as of Monday morning, 18,259 people have voted either by mail or in person. She added that Monday was the last day to cast an absentee ballot.
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: 12-year-old Taylor Poorthunder found safe
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Police Department is asking for help locating 12-year-old Taylor Poorthunder. She was last seen in the 600 block of Latrobe Avenue wearing a red sweatshirt, red camo pants, red shoes, and a red backpack. Anyone with any information about her whereabouts should...
kotatv.com
Rapid City human relations work is recognized
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This week, the National Humanities Alliance invited Rapid City’s Human Relations Commission Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Ambassadors to attend the Alliance Conference in Los Angeles. Officials couldn’t say exactly why Rapid City was one of the three cities invited, however, also participating is Nogales, Ariz. and...
kotatv.com
A Rapid City community bank gave back to the RCPD Youth Outreach program
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Police Department Youth Outreach Team has received items (such as food, toys, and arts and crafts) from Black Hills Community Bank to create trauma kits for area youth. The trauma kits began as an idea a couple of years ago to drop...
kotatv.com
Noem says some SD voters may be ‘taking freedom for granted.’ Voters react
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Candidates in South Dakota are making their final push --- as the 2022 campaign enters the home stretch. In the last week of the campaign, Governor Kristi Noem has been making the assertion that some longtime South Dakota residents may be taking “freedom” for granted, and that is why they’re not voting for her.
kotatv.com
Fossil dissolution study propels student to a Ph.D. program
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A South Dakota Mines student set out to find answers on fossil dissolution rates. Her findings landed her a spot in the paleontology Ph.D. program at the University of Kansas. Erosion due to weather is a constant process on Earth, and rainwater is one of...
newscenter1.tv
Jamie Smith stops for a campaign rally in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Jamie Smith, Sioux Falls Representative and Democratic candidate for governor, stopped in Rapid City Friday to hold a campaign rally at the Labor Temple Building Association. There he was met with about a hundred people for the rally. He focused his speech on the governor...
Black Hills Pioneer
BHSU topples Adams State for 7th win
ALAMOSA, Colo. — Black Hills State University’s football team defeated fellow Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference opponent Adams State 38-7 on Saturday and improved to 7-3 on the season, 5-3 in the conference. “We played with a ton of energy today. The guys were really, really fired up,” said...
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis Rally changing on purpose
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has been changing and it’s on purpose, said city manager Daniel Ainslie. “After the 2016 rally, the city began specifically targeting some younger individuals and a younger market as well as ensuring it was a broader market that we were appealing to,” Ainslie said.
kotatv.com
Communities nationwide play a big role in helping animal shelters
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s National Shelter Appreciation Week and the observance serves to acknowledge the work shelters in the community do in order to help animals. According to National Today, the term ‘animal shelter’ originated after the use of ‘pound’ took on a negative connotation. The Humane Society of the United States founded the week as a way to acknowledge and appreciate the different roles animal shelters in communities all over the country take in order to help out animals in the area. Many shelters in the states are non-profits which means they rely on community support in order to continue providing vital services for animals.
kbhbradio.com
Super Bowl winners crowned as Black Hills Youth Football Season comes to an end
RAPID CITY, S.D. – O’Harra Field at Rapid City hosted the Black Hills Youth Football League Super Bowl on Saturday for the three divisions. Winning the Mighty Mites title was the Bad Lands Eagles, who defeated the Sturgis Buccaneers 22-0. The Rapid City Steelers defeated the Rapid City...
