Lone Grove, OK

KXII.com

Thunderstorms start two fires near Pottsboro

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Friday night’s storms kept Pottsboro area firefighters busy. A lightning bolt caught a home north of Pottsboro on fire around noon,. Firefighters got another call at the same time about an oil tank storage battery struck by lightning off of FM 996. The Locust Community...
POTTSBORO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Huge Powwow Held in Oklahoma to Commemorate Native American Heritage Month

November is Native American Heritage Month, in commemoration of the history, culture and contributions of Native Americans. Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma will mark the occasion with its 17th Annual Choctaw Powwow this Friday through Sunday in Durant, Okla., which is just an hour and a half from DFW. The Choctaw...
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

Severe storms bring damage to Bryan County

CALERA, Okla (KXII) - Friday afternoon there were major storms that hit all across Texoma. Heavy rainfall and powerful winds knocked down power lines and tossed a semi-truck completely upside down on Highway 69 near Calera. The severe weather started early Friday afternoon and made its way through Bryan County.
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Firefighters delayed in arriving to house fire due to train block

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - A trailer house on Barbara Lane burned down Thursday night in Madill. Tri-City and Madill fire departments responded just before 6 p.m. Madill Fire Chief Mike Idleman said his department was able to respond relatively quickly, considering how far the house was from the station, but their path was blocked for several minutes by a train.
MADILL, OK
bryancountypatriot.com

Bokchito woman killed on Bryan County road

BRYAN COUNTY – One woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Friday night. Mindy Vandenburg, 30, of Bokchito, was involved in a fatality collision at about 11:25 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 70E approximately 1.6 miles south of Bennington, according to a report form the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Vandenburg...
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Sherman preparing for the city's future

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- As the city of Sherman continues to grow, city staffers are preparing for the city's future. Sherman planning and zoning recently approved the city's comprehensive plan. This plan focuses on the city's housing needs and the cost of housing. "It's kind of a map and a...
SHERMAN, TX
KTEN.com

Emergency crews discuss preparation before storms

(KTEN) — Emergency management teams started storm preparation days in advance this week to ensure the safety of local residents. The severe weather has already impacted people both north and south of the Red River. Fannin County Emergency Manager Troy Hudson said it takes everyone to be able to...
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
news9.com

2 Killed In Bryan County Crash

Two people were killed in a crash in Bryan County on Friday afternoon. The crash happened just after 2 p.m. on US 70 just west of Durant. Kaylei Greenlee, 21, and Melva Love, 73, both from Kingston, were killed in the crash. The crash involved two cars. The drivers of...
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
bryancountypatriot.com

Marriage licenses- Oct. 26-Nov. 1, 2022

Presented by Why We Care, here are the marriage licenses filed in Bryan County during the week of Oct. 26-Nov. 1, 2022:. • Robert William Henderson and Megan Colleen Hartley. • Timothy Eugene Ussery, Jr. and Hannah Grace Bryant. • Josiah Edward Boss and Christine Elizabeth Biggerstaff. • Dakota Gene...
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
easttexasradio.com

Body Found In Durant Parking Lot

Authorities are investigating after man’s body was found in a parked vehicle outside the Walmart in Durant. It was confirmed the man was a Choctaw Nation citizen, so Choctaw Police were also called.” The death of the 24-year-old unnamed individual remains under investigation.Police expect to receive a ruling from the medical examiner’s office soon.
DURANT, OK
KTEN.com

Mom arrested in Tishomingo on child neglect charge

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KTEN) — The mother of an infant has been jailed in Tishomingo after investigators said her malnourished child was admitted to Mercy Hospital. Cheyenne Michelle Vivier, 27, was booked on October 28, accused of child neglect and possession of methamphetamine. "The infant suffered from not only malnourishment,...
TISHOMINGO, OK

