Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTEN.com
Sherman closes season on two-game win streak, beating Liberty
FRISCO, Texas (KTEN) - The Sherman Bearcats beat Frisco Liberty 48-13 on Friday night to close their season on a two-game win streak. Sherman quarterback Caleb Orr hit Phoenix Grant for three touchdowns to help the Bearcats finish the year 4-6 (3-5).
One killed after tornado hits McCurtain County
The deadly storm moved through Idabel and McCurtain County on Friday evening. One person died and homes are damaged.
Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief sending dozens to Oklahoma towns destroyed by tornado
Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief is sending several volunteers to Idabel after Governor Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw and Le Flore counties following the destructive tornado that tore through Southeastern Oklahoma Friday night.
NWS: 2 tornadoes touched down in McCurtain County
The National Weather Service's Shreveport office released storm damage surveys about Friday night's severe weather on Sunday morning.
KXII.com
Thunderstorms start two fires near Pottsboro
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Friday night’s storms kept Pottsboro area firefighters busy. A lightning bolt caught a home north of Pottsboro on fire around noon,. Firefighters got another call at the same time about an oil tank storage battery struck by lightning off of FM 996. The Locust Community...
Police searching for missing Oklahoma man
Authorities in Murray County are searching for a missing man who hasn't been seen in several days.
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt declares State of Emergency for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw and LeFlore Counties
Oklahoma City -- Governor Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency today (November 5) for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw, and LeFlore counties following last night’s destructive tornadoes that swept through southeastern Oklahoma. More than 100 homes and businesses were damaged and there has been one confirmed fatality, as well as...
WATCH: Possible Tornado Causes Damage In Bryan County
News 9 Storm Tracker Tom Pastrano surveyed storm damage at a mobile home in Bryan County. Pastrano found the home leveled Friday in Calera, a city located just miles southwest of Durant. No injuries have been reported at this time. Friday's severe weather potential blanked portions of south-central Oklahoma, including...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Huge Powwow Held in Oklahoma to Commemorate Native American Heritage Month
November is Native American Heritage Month, in commemoration of the history, culture and contributions of Native Americans. Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma will mark the occasion with its 17th Annual Choctaw Powwow this Friday through Sunday in Durant, Okla., which is just an hour and a half from DFW. The Choctaw...
KXII.com
Severe storms bring damage to Bryan County
CALERA, Okla (KXII) - Friday afternoon there were major storms that hit all across Texoma. Heavy rainfall and powerful winds knocked down power lines and tossed a semi-truck completely upside down on Highway 69 near Calera. The severe weather started early Friday afternoon and made its way through Bryan County.
KXII.com
Firefighters delayed in arriving to house fire due to train block
MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - A trailer house on Barbara Lane burned down Thursday night in Madill. Tri-City and Madill fire departments responded just before 6 p.m. Madill Fire Chief Mike Idleman said his department was able to respond relatively quickly, considering how far the house was from the station, but their path was blocked for several minutes by a train.
3 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Denison (Denison, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Denison on Wednesday. The crash happened on U.S. 75 near Spur 503 at around 7:30 p.m. According to the Police, two unknown vehicles were involved in the collision involving three people.
bryancountypatriot.com
Bokchito woman killed on Bryan County road
BRYAN COUNTY – One woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Friday night. Mindy Vandenburg, 30, of Bokchito, was involved in a fatality collision at about 11:25 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 70E approximately 1.6 miles south of Bennington, according to a report form the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Vandenburg...
KTEN.com
Sherman preparing for the city's future
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- As the city of Sherman continues to grow, city staffers are preparing for the city's future. Sherman planning and zoning recently approved the city's comprehensive plan. This plan focuses on the city's housing needs and the cost of housing. "It's kind of a map and a...
KTEN.com
Emergency crews discuss preparation before storms
(KTEN) — Emergency management teams started storm preparation days in advance this week to ensure the safety of local residents. The severe weather has already impacted people both north and south of the Red River. Fannin County Emergency Manager Troy Hudson said it takes everyone to be able to...
news9.com
2 Killed In Bryan County Crash
Two people were killed in a crash in Bryan County on Friday afternoon. The crash happened just after 2 p.m. on US 70 just west of Durant. Kaylei Greenlee, 21, and Melva Love, 73, both from Kingston, were killed in the crash. The crash involved two cars. The drivers of...
kswo.com
LPD hires former Stephens Co. deputy who had K-9 partner die in his care
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A former Stephens County deputy, who was terminated after a police dog died in his care, has been hired by the Lawton Police Department. Matthew Peck was called out to a scene with his K-9 back in 2016 but reportedly forgot to retrieve the dog from the car when he got home.
bryancountypatriot.com
Marriage licenses- Oct. 26-Nov. 1, 2022
Presented by Why We Care, here are the marriage licenses filed in Bryan County during the week of Oct. 26-Nov. 1, 2022:. • Robert William Henderson and Megan Colleen Hartley. • Timothy Eugene Ussery, Jr. and Hannah Grace Bryant. • Josiah Edward Boss and Christine Elizabeth Biggerstaff. • Dakota Gene...
easttexasradio.com
Body Found In Durant Parking Lot
Authorities are investigating after man’s body was found in a parked vehicle outside the Walmart in Durant. It was confirmed the man was a Choctaw Nation citizen, so Choctaw Police were also called.” The death of the 24-year-old unnamed individual remains under investigation.Police expect to receive a ruling from the medical examiner’s office soon.
KTEN.com
Mom arrested in Tishomingo on child neglect charge
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KTEN) — The mother of an infant has been jailed in Tishomingo after investigators said her malnourished child was admitted to Mercy Hospital. Cheyenne Michelle Vivier, 27, was booked on October 28, accused of child neglect and possession of methamphetamine. "The infant suffered from not only malnourishment,...
Comments / 0