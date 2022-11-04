Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Sherman closes season on two-game win streak, beating Liberty
FRISCO, Texas (KTEN) - The Sherman Bearcats beat Frisco Liberty 48-13 on Friday night to close their season on a two-game win streak. Sherman quarterback Caleb Orr hit Phoenix Grant for three touchdowns to help the Bearcats finish the year 4-6 (3-5).
NWS: 2 tornadoes touched down in McCurtain County
The National Weather Service's Shreveport office released storm damage surveys about Friday night's severe weather on Sunday morning.
KXII.com
Thunderstorms start two fires near Pottsboro
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Friday night’s storms kept Pottsboro area firefighters busy. A lightning bolt caught a home north of Pottsboro on fire around noon,. Firefighters got another call at the same time about an oil tank storage battery struck by lightning off of FM 996. The Locust Community...
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Texas
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Texas using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt declares State of Emergency for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw and LeFlore Counties
Oklahoma City -- Governor Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency today (November 5) for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw, and LeFlore counties following last night’s destructive tornadoes that swept through southeastern Oklahoma. More than 100 homes and businesses were damaged and there has been one confirmed fatality, as well as...
metalconstructionnews.com
Choctaw Casino and Resort, Durant, Okla.
As part of JCJ Architecture’s design for Choctaw Casino and Resort, the firm specified aluminum, oblong-shaped column covers, rectangular column covers and elevator tower cladding. There are six oblong columns in the lobby and four rectangular columns. The elevator tower also has aluminum panels. Glenn Rieder LLC installed Moz...
KXII.com
Authorities searching for missing Sulphur man
SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are asking for the public’s help locating a man who has been missing since Saturday. The Sulphur Police Department and the Murray County Sheriff’s Office are asking for assistance in locating 46-year-old Robert Broome, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. CORNELIUS, CARIANNAH ESTELITA; B/F; POB: OKLAHOMA CITY OK; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: OKLAHOMA CITY OK;...
WATCH: Possible Tornado Causes Damage In Bryan County
News 9 Storm Tracker Tom Pastrano surveyed storm damage at a mobile home in Bryan County. Pastrano found the home leveled Friday in Calera, a city located just miles southwest of Durant. No injuries have been reported at this time. Friday's severe weather potential blanked portions of south-central Oklahoma, including...
Update: North Texas Schools Closed On Election Day Amid Safety Concerns
Schools across North Texas being used as polling locations will be closed on Election Day due to safety concerns. This will also allow educators and school staff to vote during the day. According to Axios, the decision to close schools in Dallas, Richardson, Garland, Grand Prairie and several others was...
KTEN.com
Tishomingo breaks ground for new high school
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KTEN) -- In 2019, Tishomingo City Schools had a vision of improving facilities for its students. Three years later, on Friday morning, district officials held a groundbreaking ceremony to announce the construction of a new high school. "Our kids deserve more, and we want to make that investment,"...
bryancountypatriot.com
Two killed in collision near Roosevelt Bridge on Friday
BRYAN COUNTY – Two people were killed in a two-vehicle collision on Friday afternoon. Bailey Greenlee, 20, of Kingston, was driving a 2019 Ford Mustang just east of the Roosevelt Bridge at about 2:07 p.m., according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Darryl Love, 60, of Kingston,...
KTEN.com
Sherman police official hangs up his badge
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Sherman Police Department Assistant Chief Bruce Dawsey retired on Friday. "Now he's going to be stepping into the new role, serving as our County Judge for Grayson County," said Assistant Chief Wes Trisler. "Bruce, I've been blessed to be able to have called you 'friend.'"
bryancountypatriot.com
Marriage licenses- Oct. 26-Nov. 1, 2022
Presented by Why We Care, here are the marriage licenses filed in Bryan County during the week of Oct. 26-Nov. 1, 2022:. • Robert William Henderson and Megan Colleen Hartley. • Timothy Eugene Ussery, Jr. and Hannah Grace Bryant. • Josiah Edward Boss and Christine Elizabeth Biggerstaff. • Dakota Gene...
3 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Denison (Denison, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Denison on Wednesday. The crash happened on U.S. 75 near Spur 503 at around 7:30 p.m. According to the Police, two unknown vehicles were involved in the collision involving three people.
KTEN.com
Grayson County recognizes the need for adoption
(KTEN) — Grayson County's foster care system is now handling 126 children; 55 of them are ready to be adopted to a forever family, according to the Grayson County Child Welfare Board. "They're six. They're seven. They're 10. They're 16. They need homes, and that's what we're experiencing here...
KTEN.com
Emergency crews discuss preparation before storms
(KTEN) — Emergency management teams started storm preparation days in advance this week to ensure the safety of local residents. The severe weather has already impacted people both north and south of the Red River. Fannin County Emergency Manager Troy Hudson said it takes everyone to be able to...
bryancountypatriot.com
Bokchito woman killed on Bryan County road
BRYAN COUNTY – One woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Friday night. Mindy Vandenburg, 30, of Bokchito, was involved in a fatality collision at about 11:25 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 70E approximately 1.6 miles south of Bennington, according to a report form the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Vandenburg...
KTEN.com
Sherman preparing for the city's future
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- As the city of Sherman continues to grow, city staffers are preparing for the city's future. Sherman planning and zoning recently approved the city's comprehensive plan. This plan focuses on the city's housing needs and the cost of housing. "It's kind of a map and a...
easttexasradio.com
Body Found In Durant Parking Lot
Authorities are investigating after man’s body was found in a parked vehicle outside the Walmart in Durant. It was confirmed the man was a Choctaw Nation citizen, so Choctaw Police were also called.” The death of the 24-year-old unnamed individual remains under investigation.Police expect to receive a ruling from the medical examiner’s office soon.
