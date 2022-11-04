ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thackerville, OK

KXII.com

Thunderstorms start two fires near Pottsboro

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Friday night’s storms kept Pottsboro area firefighters busy. A lightning bolt caught a home north of Pottsboro on fire around noon,. Firefighters got another call at the same time about an oil tank storage battery struck by lightning off of FM 996. The Locust Community...
POTTSBORO, TX
metalconstructionnews.com

Choctaw Casino and Resort, Durant, Okla.

As part of JCJ Architecture’s design for Choctaw Casino and Resort, the firm specified aluminum, oblong-shaped column covers, rectangular column covers and elevator tower cladding. There are six oblong columns in the lobby and four rectangular columns. The elevator tower also has aluminum panels. Glenn Rieder LLC installed Moz...
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

Authorities searching for missing Sulphur man

SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are asking for the public’s help locating a man who has been missing since Saturday. The Sulphur Police Department and the Murray County Sheriff’s Office are asking for assistance in locating 46-year-old Robert Broome, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
SULPHUR, OK
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. CORNELIUS, CARIANNAH ESTELITA; B/F; POB: OKLAHOMA CITY OK; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: OKLAHOMA CITY OK;...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
KTEN.com

Tishomingo breaks ground for new high school

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KTEN) -- In 2019, Tishomingo City Schools had a vision of improving facilities for its students. Three years later, on Friday morning, district officials held a groundbreaking ceremony to announce the construction of a new high school. "Our kids deserve more, and we want to make that investment,"...
TISHOMINGO, OK
bryancountypatriot.com

Two killed in collision near Roosevelt Bridge on Friday

BRYAN COUNTY – Two people were killed in a two-vehicle collision on Friday afternoon. Bailey Greenlee, 20, of Kingston, was driving a 2019 Ford Mustang just east of the Roosevelt Bridge at about 2:07 p.m., according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Darryl Love, 60, of Kingston,...
KINGSTON, OK
KTEN.com

Sherman police official hangs up his badge

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Sherman Police Department Assistant Chief Bruce Dawsey retired on Friday. "Now he's going to be stepping into the new role, serving as our County Judge for Grayson County," said Assistant Chief Wes Trisler. "Bruce, I've been blessed to be able to have called you 'friend.'"
SHERMAN, TX
bryancountypatriot.com

Marriage licenses- Oct. 26-Nov. 1, 2022

Presented by Why We Care, here are the marriage licenses filed in Bryan County during the week of Oct. 26-Nov. 1, 2022:. • Robert William Henderson and Megan Colleen Hartley. • Timothy Eugene Ussery, Jr. and Hannah Grace Bryant. • Josiah Edward Boss and Christine Elizabeth Biggerstaff. • Dakota Gene...
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Grayson County recognizes the need for adoption

(KTEN) — Grayson County's foster care system is now handling 126 children; 55 of them are ready to be adopted to a forever family, according to the Grayson County Child Welfare Board. "They're six. They're seven. They're 10. They're 16. They need homes, and that's what we're experiencing here...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Emergency crews discuss preparation before storms

(KTEN) — Emergency management teams started storm preparation days in advance this week to ensure the safety of local residents. The severe weather has already impacted people both north and south of the Red River. Fannin County Emergency Manager Troy Hudson said it takes everyone to be able to...
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
bryancountypatriot.com

Bokchito woman killed on Bryan County road

BRYAN COUNTY – One woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Friday night. Mindy Vandenburg, 30, of Bokchito, was involved in a fatality collision at about 11:25 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 70E approximately 1.6 miles south of Bennington, according to a report form the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Vandenburg...
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Sherman preparing for the city's future

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- As the city of Sherman continues to grow, city staffers are preparing for the city's future. Sherman planning and zoning recently approved the city's comprehensive plan. This plan focuses on the city's housing needs and the cost of housing. "It's kind of a map and a...
SHERMAN, TX
easttexasradio.com

Body Found In Durant Parking Lot

Authorities are investigating after man’s body was found in a parked vehicle outside the Walmart in Durant. It was confirmed the man was a Choctaw Nation citizen, so Choctaw Police were also called.” The death of the 24-year-old unnamed individual remains under investigation.Police expect to receive a ruling from the medical examiner’s office soon.
DURANT, OK

