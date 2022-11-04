Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
HUGE Craft Fair Taking Over the Long Prairie High School November 26th
There is no better place to shop on Small Business Saturday than the Long Prairie Arts and Crafts Fair. This annual event has been held at the Long Prairie-Grey Eagle High School for 30 years and continues to be a big draw for both vendors and shoppers alike:. This event...
mprnews.org
Power outages sweeping through northern Minnesota from winds
Minnesota Power says they’re working to restore power after multiple outages were reported in areas ranging from Little Falls to Duluth Sunday. Outages were first reported Pillager at around 9 a.m., with more in Little Falls and Pierz around 12:30 p.m. By 2:30 p.m., Minnesota Power reported outages in...
Sartell-St. Stephen Swimming/Diving a Favorite in the Section
The Sartell-St. Stephen swimming/diving team finished the regular season 8-0 in dual meets and placed first in the Central Lakes Conference meet October 29th in Willmar. The Sabres are one of the favorites as they prepare to compete in the Section 8AA meet in Brainerd Friday and Saturday. (November 11-12).
The Weekender: Granite City Train Show, C. Willi Myles and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - There is a variety of fun and entertaining events happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Share a laugh with comedian C. Willi Myles, check out the Granite City Train Show, grab your girl friends for Ladies Night in Little Falls, rock out the the Rolling Stones at Pioneer Place and enjoy Aquila Theatre Company's performance of Pride and Prejudice. Read more in The Weekender!
willmarradio.com
Jensen clarifies stand on abortion during visit to Willmar
(Willmar MN-) GOP candidate for governor Dr. Scott Jensen was in Willmar for a campaign stop yesterday. During a visit to KWLM, Jensen said he feels like rural voters are energized, less than one week before the election. He continued to hammer Governor Tim Walz for being weak on crime...
November Teacher Of The Month: Tina Douvier Of Rice Elementary
Congratulations to November's 'Teacher of the Month,' Tina Douvier! Ms. Douvier is a Kindergarten teacher and was nominated by her student Audra:. I love going to class every day. Mrs. Douvier teaches me letters, numbers and reads us the Pigeon books. I was very nervous starting kindergarten, but now I love going to Mrs. Douvier's after Kids Club. She makes all of us kids happy to be in her class. Yeah, I think that's it. Thanks.
valleynewslive.com
Motorcyclist found dead in same area of Otter Tail County chase
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says a motorcyclist was found dead on Friday morning, in the same area where deputies engaged in a pursuit the night before. Just before 8:30 p.m. on November 3, members of the Otter Tail County...
Sartell Seeking Input on Future Parks and Trails System
SARTELL (WJON News) - Sartell officials are seeking input on the future of the city's parks and trails. Residents and other park users around central Minnesota are encouraged to give their feedback through a short survey. The survey will help the parks department better prioritize park and trail amenities and...
I-94 briefly closed due to hit-and-run crash near Alexandria
Interstate 94 was closed in both directions between Alexandria and Osakis due to a hit-and-run crash Monday morning. Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol said detours were in place as of 7 a.m. between Exit 103 and Hwy 27. The State Patrol said in an update the hit-and-run...
Hit and Run, Police Chase On Interstate 94
ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- Interstate 94 near Alexandria was shut down for a brief period Monday morning because of a police chase. State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow says after a hit-and-run crash involving a stolen vehicle on eastbound Interstate 94 near Ashby, troopers and other law enforcement chased the vehicle and used stop sticks to end the pursuit.
willmarradio.com
Man falls asleep at the wheel, shears off light pole in Willmar
(Willmar MN-) An Olivia man escaped injury after falling asleep and hitting two light poles in Willmar. Police say early Thursday morning 19-year-old Jacob Haney was traveling southbound on Highway 71 near Ella Avenue when he fell asleep at the wheel and woke up as he was traveling in the median. Haney struck two light poles, knocking one over, but was not injured.
willmarradio.com
Musician killed in crash with accused drunk driver
(Hudson, WI) -- An Alexandria woman is charged with drunk driving and reckless endangerment connected to a crash that killed a Twin Cities musician. 31-year-old Amber Lea Pospisil is accused of drinking vodka while driving the wrong way on I-94 near Hudson Wisconsin. Mark Filbrandt, 54 of Robbinsdale was lead guitarist of the group "Gorrified" and was leaving a performance in Wisconsin when Pospisil's car hit his SUV head-on early Sunday morning. Pospisil was serving three years' probation for a previous drunk-driving incident. She was reportedly driving home after a wedding in Wisconsin at the time of the crash.
Man pinned beneath vehicle in Stearns Co. crash dies
LYNDEN TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday morning.The crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. on County Road 44, just west of 203rd Street East in Lynden Township.Investigators on the scene said that the vehicle, a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe, was resting on its side in a ditch, and the driver was pinned underneath. He was pronounced dead on the scene. He was not believed to have been wearing a seat belt.On Monday, he was identified as 34-year-old Christopher Gutknecht, of Albany.Police say the section of road where the crash happened is between two sharp curves.The crash remains under investigation.
Grass Fire in Sartell on Wednesday Afternoon
SARTELL (WJON News) -- Fire crews responded to a grass fire Wednesday afternoon. Sartell police say the call came in around 4:30 p.m. for a fire along Pinewood Street. Fire crews found flames and smoke in the area near several homes. Because of the strong winds, they evacuated the people...
CSB/SJU Offers New Climate Studies Minor
COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) - In response to student requests, the College of St. Benedict and St. John’s University will offer a minor in climate studies starting next fall. CSB/SJU joins only a handful of other colleges that offer a climate studies program, and officials say it will complement the existing environmental studies major.
knsiradio.com
Stearns County Remembers Deputy Killed in the Line of Duty
(KNSI) – The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office remembers one of their own who was killed in the line of duty. Deputy Edwin Arendt died in a car crash on November 3rd, 1987. The Stearns County Honor Guard will conduct a wreath-laying ceremony at the site of the accident on County Road 2, west of Jacobs Prairie. The wreath was guarded from noon to 1:00 p.m.
knsiradio.com
One Person Arrested After Shooting Saturday Night in Sartell
(KNSI) — One person is in custody after a shooting Saturday night in Sartell. According to police, they were called just after 11:00 to the 1900 block of Cypress Circle for a victim with a gunshot wound to the stomach. The suspect fled the scene, but police received information about a vehicle connected to the shooting. Waite Park police found the car a short time later and arrested the 33-year-old driver without incident.
voiceofalexandria.com
Three people are injured in crash near Carlos
(Carlos, MN)--Authorities say three people are injured following a crash in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place on Hwy 29 at County Road 30 in Carlos Township near Carlos. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Stephen Bjerk, 46, of...
Election 2022: Brickman, Howe in Senate District 13
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The race for Senate District 13 features Democratic Challenger Alissa Brickman of Sauk Rapids against Incumbent Republican Jeff Howe from Rockville. Brickman says this is her first run at public office. She decided to run because she has a trans daughter and she's concerned about trans people's future.
103.7 THE LOON
St. Cloud, MN
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0