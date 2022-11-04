Read full article on original website
Data shows many voters still haven't turned in their ballots in Washington state
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Just over 36% of King County ballots for the 2022 General Election have been returned as of 5 p.m. Monday, according to the Secretary of State. There are 1,383,742 registered voters in the state's largest county, and 510,829 ballots were returned as of Monday evening. The deadline to vote for the midterms is 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Study underway for new drug aimed to prevent Alzheimer's disease
SEATTLE, Wash. — We could be on the cusp of a landmark development in the fight against Alzheimer's disease. Researchers are investigating a drug that might protect people who are at risk. If it works, it may prevent Alzheimer's from ever taking hold. Spencer Beard enrolled in the drug...
Washington state general election complete results
FILE - Voters cast their ballots at a polling station in Derry, N.H., on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Key races to watch in Washington state as early election results released
WASHINGTON — Election Day has wrapped up in Washington state, but it will still be weeks before results are certified due to mail-in voting in our state. However, early results released from the Secretary of State's Office show how some of the key races in Washington are starting to shape up.
Republican Tiffany Smiley pushes for votes in Washington ahead of Election Day
TUMWATER, Wash. — Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley made her final push before Election Day at campaign stops in the South Sound. Smiley greeted supporters at a stop in Tumwater Monday morning, sending a message to voters. “I will work with anyone to deliver results for you here in Washington...
Washington's North Cascades Highway closed for remainder of season
NEWHALEM, Wash. — Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) have closed the North Cascades Highway, or SR 20, after crews assessed and determined conditions were unfit for travel. WSDOT made the announcement Tuesday, just a day after the region experienced its first major snowfall of the...
Local voters speak out ahead of Election deadline
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Local voters are busy casting their ballots before Tuesday night's 8 p.m. deadline. Action News spoke to local voters about the issues that matter most to them. "Inflation, the cost of going to the grocery story or the gas station is horrendous. You practically have to...
In concession statement, Dan Cox tears into Larry Hogan over Md. governor's race loss
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox conceded the Maryland governor's race Wednesday afternoon, congratulating governor-elect Wes Moore, but also blasting Gov. Larry Hogan for his lack of support. There was some uncertainty as to whether Cox would concede. During the campaign, he dodged questions about whether he...
Wind from the west levels Snohomish County tree line knocking out power to 200,000
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — On Nov. 4, an atmospheric river brought record rain, flooding rivers, and an impressive rain shadow over downtown Seattle. It was immediately followed by a destructive wind event that had the highest impact over Snohomish and Island counties. The powerful west wind acted like hurricane force and changed the tree line and landscape!
Snoqualmie Pass collecting foot and a half of snow early Monday
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Before hitting the road to Snoqualmie Pass this time of the year, it’s important to be prepared for anything the cold weather brings. “Almost 95% of time we close I-90 it is due to unprepared drivers, so going too fast for conditions, not obeying the traction tire requirements, and not being prepared and not having the vehicle required,” Washington State's Department of Transportation's (WSDOT) Meagan Lott said.
Crews work to restore power, clean debris in Snohomish County after windstorm
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — On Monday night, 20,000 people were still without power in Snohomish County, three days after a powerful windstorm toppled trees onto powerlines, homes, and cars. “It sucks, it absolutely sucks,” said Maya, a Lake Stevens resident. “. The storm toppled trees in several cities,...
Suspect vehicle sought following weekend drive-by shooting on I-5 in King County
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Authorities are searching for a suspect vehicle after receiving reports of a drive-by shooting on I-5. Washington State Patrol (WSP) communications received a call-in reference to the shooting around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. The victim told authorities they were shot at by...
Vigil held at Seattle high school for student killed in shooting
SEATTLE (KOMO) — The investigation continues into what led to one person to open fire on a student at a north Seattle school on Tuesday. It is still unclear if the shooter was a student at Ingraham High School and if they knew the victim. The shooting occurred just before 10 a.m. Wednesday inside the school. The student died shortly after.
Pierce County deputies searching for suspects who stole $1,500 worth of product from Ulta
SOUTH HILL, Wash. — Pierce County deputies are asking the community for help finding two suspects who they said stole $1,500 worth of fragrances from Ulta Beauty recently. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said the incident occurred at the makeup and beauty store located at 16908 Meridian East in South Hill. Deputies did not specify the date of the incident in their Facebook post.
SR 18 reopens after 2 semitruck collisions; pickup driver in custody on DUI suspicion
State Route 18 is open again after being blocked between much of Hobart and Preston as a result of a pair of semitruck collisions Wednesday morning. At 6:35 a.m., Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper Rick Johnson said a "minor" crash occurred between a semitruck and a pickup truck heading east near Issaquah/Hobart, causing a fire.
