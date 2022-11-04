ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

KIMA TV

Data shows many voters still haven't turned in their ballots in Washington state

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Just over 36% of King County ballots for the 2022 General Election have been returned as of 5 p.m. Monday, according to the Secretary of State. There are 1,383,742 registered voters in the state's largest county, and 510,829 ballots were returned as of Monday evening. The deadline to vote for the midterms is 8 p.m. Tuesday.
KING COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

Study underway for new drug aimed to prevent Alzheimer's disease

SEATTLE, Wash. — We could be on the cusp of a landmark development in the fight against Alzheimer's disease. Researchers are investigating a drug that might protect people who are at risk. If it works, it may prevent Alzheimer's from ever taking hold. Spencer Beard enrolled in the drug...
SEATTLE, WA
KIMA TV

Washington's North Cascades Highway closed for remainder of season

NEWHALEM, Wash. — Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) have closed the North Cascades Highway, or SR 20, after crews assessed and determined conditions were unfit for travel. WSDOT made the announcement Tuesday, just a day after the region experienced its first major snowfall of the...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIMA TV

Local voters speak out ahead of Election deadline

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Local voters are busy casting their ballots before Tuesday night's 8 p.m. deadline. Action News spoke to local voters about the issues that matter most to them. "Inflation, the cost of going to the grocery story or the gas station is horrendous. You practically have to...
TRI-CITIES, WA
KIMA TV

Snoqualmie Pass collecting foot and a half of snow early Monday

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Before hitting the road to Snoqualmie Pass this time of the year, it’s important to be prepared for anything the cold weather brings. “Almost 95% of time we close I-90 it is due to unprepared drivers, so going too fast for conditions, not obeying the traction tire requirements, and not being prepared and not having the vehicle required,” Washington State's Department of Transportation's (WSDOT) Meagan Lott said.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
KIMA TV

Suspect vehicle sought following weekend drive-by shooting on I-5 in King County

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Authorities are searching for a suspect vehicle after receiving reports of a drive-by shooting on I-5. Washington State Patrol (WSP) communications received a call-in reference to the shooting around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. The victim told authorities they were shot at by...
KIMA TV

Vigil held at Seattle high school for student killed in shooting

SEATTLE (KOMO) — The investigation continues into what led to one person to open fire on a student at a north Seattle school on Tuesday. It is still unclear if the shooter was a student at Ingraham High School and if they knew the victim. The shooting occurred just before 10 a.m. Wednesday inside the school. The student died shortly after.
SEATTLE, WA
KIMA TV

Pierce County deputies searching for suspects who stole $1,500 worth of product from Ulta

SOUTH HILL, Wash. — Pierce County deputies are asking the community for help finding two suspects who they said stole $1,500 worth of fragrances from Ulta Beauty recently. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said the incident occurred at the makeup and beauty store located at 16908 Meridian East in South Hill. Deputies did not specify the date of the incident in their Facebook post.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

