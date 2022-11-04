Read full article on original website
Related
Syria’s water woes, slivers of climate hope, and Yemen’s mercenaries: the Cheat Sheet
Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. Syria’s cholera outbreak has now spread to every one of the country’s 14 provinces, with 24,000 suspected cases and more than 80 deaths since early September. Severe water shortages – exacerbated by war, politics, and climate change – have forced people to drink unsafe water and allowed cholera bacteria to spread in the extremely low Euphrates River. There are other dangerous impacts from what the UN calls an “already dire water crisis” that is likely to get worse: Pastures dry up, and farmers have to sell their livestock. Crop yields are low, prices go up, and more families are forced to skip meals. It’s almost as predictable as what happens when winter comes to northern Syria: Many can’t afford heating and resort to burning whatever they can find, tents collapse under the weight of storms, and the temperatures can be deadly. Aid groups are working on what’s known as “winterisation”, but this week a UN representative called the response “grossly underfunded”, warning that if more money doesn’t come in, “families will not receive the heating, fuel, blankets, and winter clothes they desperately need to keep warm.”
Interlocking crises: Why humanitarian needs keep increasing in South Sudan
It has been just over four years since South Sudan’s main warring parties signed a peace agreement that was supposed to end a five-year civil war that killed at least 400,000 people and plunged parts of the country into famine. Yet some humanitarian indicators are now worse than they...
Ethiopia’s accord, armed interventions, and hunting for hope in the COP27 gloom: The Cheat Sheet
Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. Ethiopia deal brings hope for an end to the world’s deadliest war. After two years of war and hundreds of thousands of deaths, a ceasefire deal was struck on 2 November between Ethiopia’s federal government and their rivals in the northern Tigray region. Brokered in South Africa by the African Union and supported by international partners, the deal represents a decisive victory for the government, whose forces have been pushing towards the Tigray capital, Mekelle. Under the agreement, Tigrayan rebels must disarm within 30 days and the federal government will take control of the region, ruling through an interim administration. Humanitarian access and the resumption of essential services is agreed – ending a blockade imposed by Addis Ababa. Unaddressed is Eritrea – whose forces were integral to Ethiopia’s final military push. The text does not explicitly call for the withdrawal of Eritrean troops. Neither does it refer to the fate of western Tigray – a region occupied by the pro-federal government forces of neighbouring Amhara. For more, read our full report.
Nigeria’s #EndSARS struggle endures
Two years ago, Nigerian youths were taking to the streets in huge demonstrations against police brutality, triggered by the repeated deaths of young men at the hands of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) – a notoriously brutal and lawless unit. What became known as #EndSARS was groundbreaking, reverberating throughout...
In Türkiye, Syrians and Afghans live in fear ahead of 2023 elections
As highly charged political debate in Türkiye intensifies ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections next year, the situation for refugees and asylum seekers in the country is becoming increasingly precarious. Hundreds of Syrian refugees – including many with protected status – were coerced into signing ‘voluntary’ return papers and...
In Ukraine’s liberated east, winter aid and heating worries
In late September, as Albina Iliushchenko drove down the familiar streets of her childhood in Izium in eastern Ukraine, she choked back tears looking at the cracked, blackened facades of apartment blocks, and at the restaurants and shops reduced to rubble. At the elementary school where her mother used to teach, the roof had caved in and all the windows were blown out. A family was picking through the debris trying to salvage anything useful.
Indigenous neglect, hunger, and police violence: Brazil’s presidential in-tray
As she waited her turn to vote earlier this month, Gleyniane Trajano couldn’t help but smile. Aged 17, it was the first time she had ever voted in a national election, where citizens are eligible to cast ballots as young as 16 and obligated to do so from 18.
‘Truth telling’ and the path to war crimes justice in Liberia
Beyond the bang-bang: Reporting from the front lines of peace. This article is part of our peacebuilding coverage, reporting on how atrocities can be prevented, how societies can be made more resilient, and how peace can be sustainably built. During 14 years of civil war in Liberia, its citizens were...
Q&A: Behind the push to bring the climate crisis to court
For diplomat Georges Maniuri, the front line of the climate crisis cuts across a tiny island in the Pacific nation of Vanuatu. Beset by rising seas, sudden floods, and powerful storms, his entire village of about 150 people, on the island of Makira, is debating packing up and moving to higher ground.
Nuclear weapons are a humanitarian issue
As the world faces an unprecedented level of nuclear threat following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, all countries must heed the humanitarian consequences of nuclear weapons and join the movement to ban their use. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threats to use nuclear weapons have only escalated over the course of...
Afghans targeted by surge in online smuggling and visa scams
Last August, shortly after the Taliban returned to power, Yahya* noticed a disturbing trend. Whenever the 24-year-old Afghan journalist opened Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or TikTok, his feed was crowded with posts claiming to be able to help him flee the country. Promises were wide-ranging: “Legal Migration from Afghanistan to Russia...
In COP27 host Egypt, hunger mounts amid soaring import costs and weather extremes
Egypt, an African nation of more than 106 million people, finds itself at the heart of two of the largest and most pressing challenges the world is facing today – the food and climate crises. It is soon to host UN-led climate negotiations, and when world leaders descend on...
Five international NGOs launch fresh bid to tackle power imbalances in aid
The international aid community has a poor track record of keeping reform promises, especially when it comes to localisation and shifting power to the Global South. So when five international NGOs sign up to a new set of commitments, there’s a degree of scepticism. But this time, they say, it’s different.
Meet the DIY humanitarians changing it up
Most people think of the multi-billion-dollar aid system in terms of the recognisable big players – UN organisations, international NGOs, government donors. But thousands of others are working independently to support those affected by crisis. Many aren’t considered formal aid workers, and most go unrecognised by the traditional humanitarian system.
Scrambling for solutions as Peru’s hunger crisis grows
Rising prices, government mismanagement, dietary habits, and an over-reliance on imported food staples and fertiliser have left half of Peruvians struggling to feed themselves, the Food and Agriculture Organization has warned. A recent report by the UN agency put the Andean country in top position in South America in terms...
In Afghanistan, a drive to continue education – and confront the Taliban
As the day of the Kankor, Afghanistan’s college entrance exam, approached last month, Mozhdah Hossaini and her classmates were certain it would end in disappointment. “We just kept thinking, ‘What if we get to the gates of the university and they turn us away?’” Hossaini, 19, told The New Humanitarian by phone from Mazar-e Sharif, capital of northern Balkh province, shortly after her 5 October exam date.
Backroom aid: The groups helping behind the scenes
Most aid agencies are set up to provide direct help to people affected by crises: food, shelter, healthcare, and other assistance. But a growing number of humanitarian organisations now focus on helping the frontline – and better known – aid providers to improve their work. These groups offer...
How to begin fixing the ‘nonsensical’ humanitarian financing system
The humanitarian aid system needs an urgent overhaul, and the devastating yet preventable food crisis unfolding in East Africa is a clear example why. Parts of Somalia are expected to enter famine within the coming weeks, yet the crisis remains a footnote to the terrible news from the Ukraine war – which has exacerbated the situation by pushing up the price of staple foods and fertiliser.
In Myanmar, a monk takes on the junta
1 February 2021 started like any other day for Sayadaw U Yaw Gyi, a Buddhist monk and monastic teacher living in Myanmar’s Irrawaddy region. He woke up at 4am, went out to collect alms, and returned to his monastery at 5am. Only then did he check Facebook and learn that the military had staged a coup. The internet and phone line were cut off soon after. By 8am, the coup was confirmed by a state TV broadcast announcing the military had seized power. “When I heard the news, my mind was not on teaching anymore,” he said.
How deep-seated sexism is making food insecurity worse in Nigeria
She Said: Women’s lives, women’s voices You’ve heard it before. Women and girls pay a heavy price during humanitarian crises. She Said is an ongoing collection of reporting in which women offer glimpses of their lives, speaking with TNH from COVID-19 lockdowns, situations of conflict and displacement, and other global emergencies.
The New Humanitarian
Washington, DC
360
Followers
839
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT
Journalism from the heart of criseshttps://www.thenewhumanitarian.org
Comments / 0