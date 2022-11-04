ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A year before he joined Metallica, Cliff Burton was in a college band with Faith No More’s Jim Martin – watch them jam For Whom the Bell Tolls at a battle of the bands

In 1981, the two childhood friends embraced improvisatory psychedelic chaos as Agents of Misfortune – and their epic jam sessions gave birth to several future classics along the way. When Cliff Burton joined Metallica in 1982, he arrived a readymade bass hero: a virtuosic soloist, furious fingerstyle player and...
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Counting Crows

Here at American Songwriter, we love Counting Crows. The band, which is fronted by songwriter and lead singer Adam Duritz, is a hit-making machine. From the group’s breakout hit “Mr. Jones” to others like “Omaha” and “Mrs. Potter’s Lullaby,” the emotional, heart-on-the-sleeve songwriting from Duritz is unmatched. And for a while in the ’90s, the band was one of the biggest musical groups in the world.
Poll: What’s the Best Alice in Chains Album? – Vote Now

Alice in Chains were one of the most pivotal rock bands of the '90s, and especially of the Pacific Northwest music scene. Though they released some of the best albums of that decade, they're still going strong today with a second vocalist. But which of their records is the best? That's what we want to know during this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.
Download Festival 2023: Over 60 bands announced including headliners BMTH, Metallica and Slipknot

Download have announced over 60 bands for next year’s 20th anniversary edition of the festival, including all three (well… four!) headliners. Bring Me The Horizon and Slipknot will be performing on the Friday and Sunday of the June bash respectively, while Metallica are doing double duty – playing two unique sets with no songs repeated on Thursday and Saturday.
Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist

Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
Low’s Mimi Parker Has Died

Low’s Mimi Parker has died. “Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and into a short message, but…” Alan Sparhawk, Parker’s husband and the group’s other half, announced on social media. “She passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours. Keep her name close and sacred. Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is indeed the most important thing.” Parker was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in December 2020. Earlier this year, the band canceled shows scheduled for this summer and fall as she underwent treatment.
‘Black Panther’ fans passionately denounce the role Killmonger could have played in ‘Wakanda Forever’

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just around the corner, and with the passing of the great Chadwick Boseman many are wondering how the helm of his most iconic character will be passed on. The film will explore who will rise to the task during their conflict with the underwater kingdom of Talocan. One hot take on a past villain and how he could have stepped up in Wakanda Forever has now led to a rousing debate on Twitter.
Original Alice Cooper Group Members Making Music Again

Alice Cooper and members of his original band—guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway, and drummer Neal Smith—are working on new music together, a follow-up to Cooper’s 21st album, Detroit Stories. Along with Cooper, the original members have been working together, without original guitarist Glen Buxton who died...
Eminem & Daughter Hailie Jade, 26, Bond At Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Rehearsals: Rare Photos

Eminem and his gorgeous 26-year-old daughter Hailie Jade were spotted together in a rare public appearance on Friday, Oct. 4 in Los Angeles. The stylish duo attended rehearsals at the Microsoft Theater for the rapper’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which took place the following evening, and included fellow inductees Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon.
Sylvia Robinson, Incoming Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, Was a Hit Artist Before Becoming an Influential Hip-Hop Mogul

Sylvia Robinson (1935-2011) has deservedly been called “the mother of hip-hop” for her efforts in co-founding and running Sugar Hill Records. But even as impressive an honorific as that can’t begin to encapsulate a wide-ranging career that predated the dawn of rap and unfolded over a remarkable half-century in music. Like her fellow 2022 Ahmet Ertegun Award honorees, Grubman and Iovine, Robinson created a world in which musicmakers could come to the fore and thrive. Not only did she co-found one of the first hip-hop labels, Sugar Hill Records, and serve as its CEO, but she was one of the architects...
Dolly Parton Officially Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: ‘I’m a Rockstar Now’

On Nov. 5, Dolly Parton added another title to her laundry list of accolades. During the evening, the country music icon was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. She was inducted alongside fellow inductees such as Eminem, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon. In addition, Judas Priest and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis will join the Rock Hall with the “award for musical excellence.”
