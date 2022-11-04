ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

TrueCar (TRUE) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

TrueCar (TRUE) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.15 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.11. This compares to loss of $0.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -36.36%. A...
NASDAQ

TRxADE (MEDS) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

TRxADE (MEDS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.12. This compares to break-even earnings per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 50%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates (Revised)

Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.30 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.23. This compares to loss of $0.23 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -30.43%....
NASDAQ

Invacare (IVC) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

Invacare (IVC) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.54 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.37. This compares to loss of $0.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -45.95%. A...
NASDAQ

Westport Innovations (WPRT) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

Westport Innovations (WPRT) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.07 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this maker of natural-gas engine...
NASDAQ

Benefitfocus (BNFT) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Benefitfocus (BNFT) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.12 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.14. This compares to loss of $0.19 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.29%. A...
NASDAQ

Argo Group (ARGO) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates

Argo Group (ARGO) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.13 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.91 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ

Titan International (TWI) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Titan International (TWI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.54 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.49 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.20%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.28 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.23 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.19 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 21.74%....
NASDAQ

Masonite (DOOR) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Masonite (DOOR) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.53 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.51 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.99 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.80%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ

Intapp (INTA) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Intapp (INTA) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.04 per share. This compares to loss of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 125%....
NASDAQ

Mueller Water Products (MWA) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates

Mueller Water Products (MWA) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.14 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -28.57%. A...
NASDAQ

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q3

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) reported break-even quarterly earnings per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.03. This compares to earnings of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -100%. A quarter ago, it was expected...
NASDAQ

Monroe Capital (MRCC) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Monroe Capital (MRCC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.29 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 16%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Reports Q3 Loss

Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.15 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.13. This compares to loss of $0.27 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ

Ashland (ASH) Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates

Ashland (ASH) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.46 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.22 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.04%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ

Strength Seen in Veru Inc. (VERU): Can Its 39.5% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Veru Inc. (VERU) shares ended the last trading session 39.5% higher at $14.44. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 6.5% loss over the past four weeks. Shares of Veru surged on anticipation of...
NASDAQ

Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Matches Q3 FFO Estimates

Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.29 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to FFO of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this real...
NASDAQ

Credit Suisse Stock Missed The Street Expectations In Q3, What To Expect?

Credit Suisse’s stock (NYSE: CS) has lost approximately 58% YTD, as compared to the 22% drop in the S&P500 over the same period. Further, the stock has lost almost 16% since the Q3 earnings on October 27, 2022. CS stock is currently trading around $4 per share, which is...
NASDAQ

Roblox (RBLX) Q3: Is User Growth Enough to Catapult this Stock?

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) is on deck to report third-quarter 2022 results on November 9 before the bell. Last month, in a preliminary look into September’s performance, Roblox announced solid numbers that indicated user growth. However, there were certain concerns about users that were hard to miss, so RBLX stock might not climb on its Q3 results.

Comments / 0

Community Policy