NASDAQ
TrueCar (TRUE) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
TrueCar (TRUE) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.15 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.11. This compares to loss of $0.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -36.36%. A...
NASDAQ
TRxADE (MEDS) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
TRxADE (MEDS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.12. This compares to break-even earnings per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 50%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates (Revised)
Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.30 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.23. This compares to loss of $0.23 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -30.43%....
NASDAQ
Invacare (IVC) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Invacare (IVC) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.54 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.37. This compares to loss of $0.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -45.95%. A...
NASDAQ
Westport Innovations (WPRT) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Westport Innovations (WPRT) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.07 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this maker of natural-gas engine...
NASDAQ
Benefitfocus (BNFT) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Benefitfocus (BNFT) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.12 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.14. This compares to loss of $0.19 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.29%. A...
NASDAQ
Argo Group (ARGO) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
Argo Group (ARGO) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.13 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.91 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
Titan International (TWI) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates
Titan International (TWI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.54 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.49 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.20%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.28 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.23 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.19 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 21.74%....
NASDAQ
Masonite (DOOR) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Masonite (DOOR) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.53 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.51 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.99 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.80%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
Intapp (INTA) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Intapp (INTA) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.04 per share. This compares to loss of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 125%....
NASDAQ
Mueller Water Products (MWA) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates
Mueller Water Products (MWA) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.14 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -28.57%. A...
NASDAQ
Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q3
Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) reported break-even quarterly earnings per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.03. This compares to earnings of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -100%. A quarter ago, it was expected...
NASDAQ
Monroe Capital (MRCC) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Monroe Capital (MRCC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.29 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 16%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Reports Q3 Loss
Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.15 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.13. This compares to loss of $0.27 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
Ashland (ASH) Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates
Ashland (ASH) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.46 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.22 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.04%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
Strength Seen in Veru Inc. (VERU): Can Its 39.5% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Veru Inc. (VERU) shares ended the last trading session 39.5% higher at $14.44. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 6.5% loss over the past four weeks. Shares of Veru surged on anticipation of...
NASDAQ
Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Matches Q3 FFO Estimates
Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.29 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to FFO of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this real...
NASDAQ
Credit Suisse Stock Missed The Street Expectations In Q3, What To Expect?
Credit Suisse’s stock (NYSE: CS) has lost approximately 58% YTD, as compared to the 22% drop in the S&P500 over the same period. Further, the stock has lost almost 16% since the Q3 earnings on October 27, 2022. CS stock is currently trading around $4 per share, which is...
NASDAQ
Roblox (RBLX) Q3: Is User Growth Enough to Catapult this Stock?
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) is on deck to report third-quarter 2022 results on November 9 before the bell. Last month, in a preliminary look into September’s performance, Roblox announced solid numbers that indicated user growth. However, there were certain concerns about users that were hard to miss, so RBLX stock might not climb on its Q3 results.
