Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foxla.com
Significant storm to bring 3 days of rain, snow to Southern California
LOS ANGELES - Get your umbrellas and rain boots ready. The most significant rain since December of last year will impact Southern California in the coming days as a storm is headed our way bringing not only rain but mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. FOX...
2urbangirls.com
Southern California braces for three days of rain, snow
LOS ANGELES – A significant storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain was possible after midnight Sunday, and most areas of Los Angeles and Orange County will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they’ll still be intermittent.
Freeze warning issued for Mojave Desert
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The Mojave Desert is placed on a freeze warning from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday, according to a news release from the City of Tehachapi. City organizers said temperatures are expected to reach as low as 28 to 30 degrees. Frost and freeze conditions will kill sensitive vegetation and crops […]
Storm system expected to bring widespread rain, strong winds, and mountain storm to SoCal
A storm system is set to bring widespread rain, mountain snow and strong winds to parts of Southern California as early as Monday. Rain is expected to develop over Santa Barbara County by 6:15 a.m. and will move into Los Angeles County by 6:30 p.m., as well as into portions of the Inland Empire and Orange County. The rain is expected to continue through Tuesday evening to early Wednesday. Snow levels are expected to drop down to as low as 3,500-feet across the major mountain passes, causing a potential hazard for drivers in those areas. The storm system is expected to move out...
Storm delivers heavy snow to the Southern California mountains
The season’s first significant storm is bringing fresh snow to the mountains of Southern California. Chains were already required for travel as KTLA’s mobile weather vehicle, Drive 5, headed up Highway 18 toward Big Bear Thursday morning. Up to 5 inches of snow was reported by Big Bear Mountain Resort near Los Angeles. A winter […]
Power outage affecting thousands in Bakersfield, Lamont, and Arvin
More than 50,000 PG&E customers in Bakersfield, Lamont, and Arvin have been without power for several hours.
proclaimerscv.com
Southern California will Remain Cold on Friday, as SoCal Weather/Temperature Will go Below Average
The weather in Southern California will remain bright and clear on a Friday afternoon. But on the same day, there are chances of a little cold during the evening. For this weekend, the night temperature and SoCal weather will remain below average. On Friday noon the temperature in Orange County...
Snow and ice delays and closures for some Kern County schools
Some schools across Kern County are experiencing delayed starts due to the weather on Thursday, November 3rd.
Rise in COVID cases in LA County prompting fears of winter surge
The number of coronavirus patients in hospitals in Los Angeles has risen in recent days, raising concerns among public health officials of an impending winter spike.According to the latest state figures, there were 453 people being treated at hospitals throughout the county for COVID, of which 44 were in intensive-care units. "With recent unusually high levels of flu and other respiratory diseases, there are signs the county could be headed toward a COVID surge this fall and winter," Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Friday."As families are about to start their holiday travel and get-togethers, it continues to...
Origin of mysterious herd of wild horses in Tehachapi mountains leaves locals stumped
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — If you’ve lived in Kern County long enough you are likely adept at extolling our beautiful sights and rich history for newcomers and outsiders. But even if you’ve lived here most of your life, like I have, there’s a piece of our history hiding in the hills in Tehachapi, you’ve likely […]
Coroner IDs Biker Killed in Fiery Crash on Angeles Forest Highway
Officials Sunday released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a fiery crash with a vehicle on the Angeles Forest Highway near the Clearcreek Truck Trail in Tujunga.
Long Beach roads closed due to suspicious device
A suspicious device has been rendered safe in Long Beach after its discovery shut down roads on Saturday afternoon. A bomb squad was dispatched to the 6400 block of Marina Drive around 3:24 p.m. to investigate the suspicious device, said the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The device has been “rendered safe” and the area […]
Deputies Respond To Santa Clarita Overdose Near Bouquet Canyon Park
On Thursday afternoon, paramedics responded to an Santa Clarita overdose in a residential neighborhood near Bouquet Canyon Park. At around 3 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a male overdosing on Newbird Drive, a residential street in Santa Clarita, according to Craig Little, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “He was transported ...
Officials work to capture 3 bears at L.A. Arboretum; area evacuated
California Department Fish and Wildlife officials are working to capture three bears spotted at the Los Angeles County Arboretum in Arcadia Friday. A mama bear and her two cubs were spotted somewhere in the 127-acre arboretum around 2 p.m. The grounds were evacuated and closed to the public as about a dozen California Department Fish […]
End of daylight saving time, rainy forecast for Los Angeles present dual dangers for drivers
Daylight saving time ends this Sunday morning, and further complicating matters, Southern California is expecting wet conditions on the road. Not only will motorists likely face groggy drivers in the mornings and darker conditions on their way home, but with a good chance of rain on Monday and Tuesday, next week’s commutes present multiple dangers. […]
Gravel from Overturned Truck Causes Vehicle to Lose Control on 210 Freeway
La Verne, Los Angeles County, CA: A semi with an overturned gravel truck involved a vehicle on the 210 Freeway early Saturday morning, Nov. 5, around 4:53 a.m. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision with an overturned semi and one vehicle that was facing the wrong way on the westbound 210 Freeway at Foothill Boulevard in the city of La Verne.
foxla.com
Mail thrown from vehicle during pursuit in San Fernando Valley, two arrested
LOS ANGELES - Two people were arrested after stealing mail and leading officers on a chase through parts of the San Fernando Valley. Officers say the suspects, a man and woman, stole mail from a post office loading dock in Simi Valley around 1 p.m. They then led officers on a chase through parts of the north San Fernando Valley.
proclaimerscv.com
Los Angeles County Offers Motel Vouchers for Homeless
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) is now offering motel vouchers to the homeless as the weather turns cold and wet. The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has a new winter shelter program. Before, when the weather turns cold and wet, the homeless in the city and county has two only two options. Either they hunker down or get to one of the winter shelters anywhere in Los Angeles County.
Overturned big rig causes sig alert on 5 Freeway in Burbank
The first four lanes of the northbound side of the 5 Freeway in Burbank are closed after a big rig overturned on Friday afternoon. The sig alert is expected to last for a couple hours. The big rig was carrying a container with lithium battery acid, which spilled over after the truck overturned. The Burbank Fire Department hazmat team is at the scene of the crash cleaning up the spilled chemical. The big rig overturned north of Buena Vista street. At one point the truck did catch fire but by the time Sky9 had gotten over the crash, the fire was already out.
Authorities identify big rig driver involved in low-speed chase on 5 Freeway
Authorities have identified the driver of a big rig that led deputies on a slow-speed chase that ended in the Santa Clarita Valley with the truck consumed by flames on Thursday. At about 12:30 p.m., deputies from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 15800 block of Edgewood Way in Frazier Park for […]
Comments / 0