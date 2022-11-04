ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are MTB brands taking over the gravel scene? YT is the latest one to muscle in with its new 'gravity' Szepter

By Simon Smythe
 4 days ago
(Image credit: YT Industries)

YT Industries has shocked (pun intended) the mountain bike world by releasing a gravel bike, the Szepter.

After 14 years of producing bikes that our friends at mbr regard as “modern MTB classics” (opens in new tab), the German brand has joined off-road counterparts Nukeproof (opens in new tab), Santa Cruz (opens in new tab) and Orange (opens in new tab)in toning down the travel and clamping on curly bars.

