Are MTB brands taking over the gravel scene? YT is the latest one to muscle in with its new 'gravity' Szepter

(Image credit: YT Industries)

YT Industries has shocked (pun intended) the mountain bike world by releasing a gravel bike, the Szepter.

After 14 years of producing bikes that our friends at mbr regard as “modern MTB classics” (opens in new tab), the German brand has joined off-road counterparts Nukeproof (opens in new tab), Santa Cruz (opens in new tab) and Orange (opens in new tab)in toning down the travel and clamping on curly bars.