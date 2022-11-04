Are MTB brands taking over the gravel scene? YT is the latest one to muscle in with its new 'gravity' Szepter
YT Industries has shocked (pun intended) the mountain bike world by releasing a gravel bike, the Szepter.
After 14 years of producing bikes that our friends at mbr regard as “modern MTB classics” (opens in new tab), the German brand has joined off-road counterparts Nukeproof (opens in new tab), Santa Cruz (opens in new tab) and Orange (opens in new tab)in toning down the travel and clamping on curly bars.
