‘Your Husband A Groupie': Drake Attacks Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Ohanian On New Album

Drake shaded Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian by labeling him a “groupie” on his new album Her Loss, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Canadian-born music mogul dropped his latest record with 21 Savage on Friday. On the track Middle of the Ocean, Drake didn’t hold back his feelings on Williams’ tech mogul husband.

“Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie,” Drake rapped. “He claim we don’t got a problem but, no, boo, it is like you comin’ for sushi.”

Drake and Serena have been close for years with the two even rumored to have dated years back. The tennis superstar and her husband have yet to respond to the diss.

Drake wasn’t done with Serena and her family. The rapper caught backlash for a verse in the song Circo Loco that many took as a jab at Megan Thee Stallion.

He said, “This b--- lie ‘bout getting shot but she still a stallion.” The line led to Megan tweeting, “Stop using my shooing for clout b---- a—n-----! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt [sic] getting shot! You n------ especially RAP n----- are lame. Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black women when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.”

She continued, “I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak a—conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol n---- nor hoes EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts. I AM CLOUTB---- keep sucking my p-----.”

Drake even came for his enemy Kanye West. The two came together in December 2021 to promote the Free Larry Hoover concert in Los Angeles. On his new album, the OVO rapper explained he doesn’t like West and only took a photo with him because J Prince requested it.

“Linking with the opps, b----, I did that for J Prince,” he rapped. West responded on Twitter, “Enough already. I done gave this man his flowers multiple times. Let’s really see who are real ops are in this music game. Imagine all the rappers on the same side and everyone cleaning up each other's contracts. It’s kingdom time. Love Drake.

Drake has yet to respond to West.