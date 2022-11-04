ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

‘Your Husband A Groupie': Drake Attacks Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Ohanian On New Album

By Radar Staff
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EOXtD_0iyiqtse00
Source: mega

Drake shaded Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian by labeling him a “groupie” on his new album Her Loss, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Canadian-born music mogul dropped his latest record with 21 Savage on Friday. On the track Middle of the Ocean, Drake didn’t hold back his feelings on Williams’ tech mogul husband.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NTXyL_0iyiqtse00
Source: mega

“Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie,” Drake rapped. “He claim we don’t got a problem but, no, boo, it is like you comin’ for sushi.”

Drake and Serena have been close for years with the two even rumored to have dated years back. The tennis superstar and her husband have yet to respond to the diss.

Article continues below advertisement

Drake wasn’t done with Serena and her family. The rapper caught backlash for a verse in the song Circo Loco that many took as a jab at Megan Thee Stallion.

He said, “This b--- lie ‘bout getting shot but she still a stallion.” The line led to Megan tweeting, “Stop using my shooing for clout b---- a—n-----! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt [sic] getting shot! You n------ especially RAP n----- are lame. Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black women when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23aXal_0iyiqtse00
Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

She continued, “I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak a—conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol n---- nor hoes EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts. I AM CLOUTB---- keep sucking my p-----.”

Drake even came for his enemy Kanye West. The two came together in December 2021 to promote the Free Larry Hoover concert in Los Angeles. On his new album, the OVO rapper explained he doesn’t like West and only took a photo with him because J Prince requested it.

“Linking with the opps, b----, I did that for J Prince,” he rapped. West responded on Twitter, “Enough already. I done gave this man his flowers multiple times. Let’s really see who are real ops are in this music game. Imagine all the rappers on the same side and everyone cleaning up each other's contracts. It’s kingdom time. Love Drake.

Drake has yet to respond to West.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zVdi2_0iyiqtse00
Source: mega

Comments / 18

IZEAL vanburen
4d ago

Wow! Drake hating because Serena married a white man! Jealousy is envy! Unreal bro you can have any woman you want to! That’s sad!

Reply(5)
11
JHE
4d ago

And with that man he chose to sleep with to get his son he can’t talk not one bit. THE HATE IS REAL!!!!! How long he thinks “RAP OR WHATEVER THEY CALL THESE DAYS WILL KEEP HIM RELEVANT”??

Reply
5
Zion
4d ago

That's really dumb of Drake. Yes if Serena was my wife I would be her groupy also.

Reply(2)
8
Related
Vibe

Candace Owens Threatens To Sue George Floyd’s Family

Candace Owens is considering suing the George Floyd family. Owens took to her platform, The Candace Owens Podcast, on Wednesday (Oct. 19) to discuss the family’s recently filed lawsuit. She also expressed her thoughts on the fallout from Kanye West’s now-infamous Drink Champs interview, where he falsely claimed Floyd died from fentanyl. More from VIBE.comKanye West No Longer A Billionaire After Adidas Terminates PartnershipKanye West's G.O.O.D. Music Reportedly No Longer A Part Of Def JamJaylen Brown To Remain With Kanye West's Donda Sports Despite Controversy The right-wing commentator bashed the idea that George’s family could sue for “emotional distress” and considered the idea of counter-suing.  “I’m also...
TENNESSEE STATE
TODAY.com

See Serena Williams live it up on a girls weekend in Mexico

In another edition of “Let’s Scroll,” Michelle Collins shares what’s buzzing on social media, including Ricky Gervais’ thought-provoking tweets, Serena Williams girl’s weekend and more!Oct. 14, 2022.
RadarOnline

'Bite Marks All Over!' Cher's Former Flame Raved Over Their Steamy Hookups Before Her Rumored Romance With Alexander 'AE' Edwards

Cher's former flame couldn't stop raving over their red-hot hookups before she sent the rumor mill into overdrive by holding hands with Amber Rose's ex-boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards on Wednesday, RadarOnline.com can confirm.Insiders told RadarOnline.com that she previously rekindled her romance with a much-younger former stripper boyfriend, then 49-year-old Mark Connolly, just a few years back."Cher may be 70, but every time I see Mark after an encounter with her, he needs a day or two to recover!" a friend exclusively told us about the songstress, now 76, in 2017. "Mark shows up beaten and bruised — and with bite...
HollywoodLife

Nia Long Flashes A Huge Smiles In Selfie With Her 2 Sons After Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal

Nia Long, 51, looked completely unphased as she spent some quality time with her two sons, Massai Dorsey II, 21, and Kez Sunday Udoka, 10, on Oct. 10. The Friday actress shared a sweet photo of the happy moment via her Instagram, nearly one month after her fiancé, Ime Udoka, 45, was suspended from the Boston Celtics for allegedly having a consensual relationship with a woman on the NBA team’s staff. Nia captioned the selfie with a single black heart emoji while she covered up half her face with her long raven-hued tresses. Meanwhile, Kez stuck his tongue out to make the moment silly, and Massai twinned with his momma with a huge smile.
Aabha Gopan

"I still love her" Man cries as ex-wife marries her boyfriend

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Rachel, one of my colleagues, had a disturbing childhood. Her devout father, Gabriel, had an affair, which broke their family. Her mother, Ester, took the divorce pretty hard.
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

121K+
Followers
3K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy