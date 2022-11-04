ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Washington Examiner

Trump supporters at Texas rally strongly oppose Abbott and DeSantis in 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —Supporters of former President Donald Trump opposed the idea of any other Republican candidate running for the White House in 2024. Attendees at Trump's Save America rally in Robstown, Texas, Saturday evening agreed that no other conservative politician could compare to Trump, who was twice impeached by the House before leaving office.
ROBSTOWN, TX
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene So Confident of Reelection That She Spent November 3 Campaigning With Trump in Iowa

Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. With campaigning in the November midterm elections almost over, some politicians seem more confident in winning than others. Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis clearly feels that another term is already secured as polls report a 10%+ lead over his Democratic challenger Charlie Crist.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Pompeo tweets support for DeSantis after Trump chides governor

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted support for fellow rumored 2024 GOP contender Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) after former President Trump nicknamed him “Ron DeSanctimonious” at a Saturday rally. “Not tired of winning. @GovRonDeSantis you’ve proven conservative policies work. Florida is better for it. Vote for...
FLORIDA STATE
Sioux City Journal

PHOTOS: Trump rallies for support in Sioux City

Attendees find their seats before the start of a political rally where former President Donald Trump will speak in support of Chuck Grassley, Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City. Stay tuned for more photos.
SIOUX CITY, IA
AFP

'I love Trump': Republicans rally for former president in Pennsylvania

He may not be on the ballot in the upcoming US midterm elections, but Donald Trump was still the main draw for Pennsylvania's Republicans Saturday ahead of what they hope will be a "red wave" sweeping control of Congress. The midterms, held two years after the presidential election, are usually seen as a referendum on the current occupant of the White House, and determine control of the House of Representatives and the Senate -- as well as many state governors and other officials.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS News

Trump weighs plans for 2024 White House bid

Former President Donald Trump is hinting at another run for office in 2024, and may be planning an announcement soon. CBS News political director Fin Gomez has more on how Trump’s latest remarks in Iowa could impact the 2022 midterm elections.
IOWA STATE
The Independent

Trump kicks off midterm rally blitz in Iowa with familiar string of grievances

It took nearly an hour for Donald Trump to utter the name of the man he’d come to Iowa to support, Senator Chuck Grassley. The veteran Republican, who is seeking a seventh term in the upper chamber, hardly had more than a few minutes to speak on Thursday night alongside the twice-impeached ex-president, who chose instead to spin anecdotes about Mr Grassley’s voice and attack his opponent, retired US Navy Admiral Mike Franken.
IOWA STATE
Newsweek

Trump Heads to Pennsylvania, Florida Rallies Under Pressure

Former President Donald Trump will arrive in Pennsylvania and Florida for rallies this weekend as he continues to face several legal challenges just days before the midterm elections. Trump will attend a rally on Saturday at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, where he will speak in support...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newsweek

Chuck Grassley Defends Trump's Border Wall With Iron Curtain Reference

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley is calling for the completion of former President Donald Trump's border wall with Mexico, pointing to the effectiveness of the Iron Curtain in preventing residents of Soviet-aligned countries from fleeing their Communist regimes. The long-serving Iowa senator made the remarks in a video posted to Twitter...
IOWA STATE

