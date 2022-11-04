ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen A Smith reveals what’s really holding Nets back from dropping Kyrie Irving

Is Kyrie Irving’s career with the Brooklyn Nets over? ESPN’s Stephen A Smith definitely seems to think so. The renowned broadcaster has always been a big fan of Kyrie the basketball player, but at the same time, Stephen A has never been shy of criticizing the enigmatic point guard for all of controversies off the court. Right now, amid Kyrie’s most recent scandal, Smith firmly believes that the only thing holding the the Nets back from dropping him is the fact that Irving is still under contract with the squad (via SiriusXM NBA Radio on Twitter):
Robert Horry On When He Played 1-On-1 Against Magic Johnson: "I Don't Think The Dude Ever Jumped Over 2 Inches And Wore My Ass Out!"

Robert Horry isn't someone who was ever going to go down as one of the greats of the game but there is no denying that the man is a winner. Horry was a crucial role player on championship teams for much of his career, as he won 7 NBA titles, which is still the most for any player who wasn't a part of those dynastic Celtics teams of the 1950s and 1960s.
Nets Star Kyrie Irving Done in Brooklyn?

As first relayed by Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports, the Nets have created a list of multiple steps that must be taken by Irving before they lift his suspension, which the team has said will be at least five games. But that list may have been created with the idea...
Jewish Wizards Forward Deni Avdija Speaks Up On Kyrie Irving Controversy: “It’s A Little Upsetting To Hear Some Stuff About Your Religion."

Once again, Kyrie Irving has made a lot of noise around the NBA. The controversial Brooklyn Nets player decided it was a good idea to share a movie full of antisemitism on social media, stirring the pot last week. While people like Kanye West showed their support for Kyrie, the vast majority of fans have blasted the point guard.
Very Exciting News About Cam Reddish

On Saturday evening, the New York Knicks are hosting the Boston Celtics in Manhattan at Madison Square Garden. For the game, they have announced their starting lineup as relayed by Underdog NBA. Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Knicks will start Brunson, Reddish, Barrett, Randle, Hartenstein on Saturday." In his first eight...
NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Only Offered Russell Westbrook & Second Round Picks To Spurs For Josh Richardson & Doug McDermott

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook has seen his name in trade rumors nonstop for months and that has not changed since the season started. Due to the Lakers’ lack of mid-tier salaries and trade assets, any roster upgrade would have to come by trading Westbrook and the organization’s 2027 and 2029 first-round picks.
NBA Fans Destroy Kevin Durant For Missing Clutch Free Throws Against The Dallas Mavericks: "Ultimate Choke Job"

The Brooklyn Nets just lost to the Dallas Mavericks for the second time this season in the most shocking way possible. With the game tied at 93-96, the Dorian Finney-Smith fouled Kevin Durant on a 3-point attempt with less than 7 seconds on the clock. KD proceeded to drain the first with a chance to tie the game up but proceeded to miss the next 2.
Luka Doncic Drops Ben Simmons With Incredible Move

On Monday evening, the Dallas Mavericks hosted the Brooklyn Nets in Texas, and during the game Luka Doncic had a phenomenal move. Doncic was picked up by Ben Simmons, and he showed off his handles with a nice move that dropped Simmons to the ground. Unfortunately, he missed the layup...
What Could Be Next For Steve Nash?

It has been a very turbulent and tumultuous season for the Brooklyn Nets, and we’re not even three weeks into the NBA season. One of the casualties of the Nets’ ineptitude has been Steve Nash, their now-former head coach who left his post after both sides mutually agreed that he would do so.
