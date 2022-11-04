SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- Upsolver, the company dedicated to making data in motion accessible to every data practitioner, today announced the general availability of SQLake. The new service provides a SQL-based, self-orchestrating data pipeline platform that ingests and combines real-time events with batch data sources for up-to-the-minute analytics. It is available at a new ground-breaking price of $99 per TB ingested, with no charge for transformation processing, and no minimum commitment. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005857/en/ Upsolver SQLake lets you build data pipelines that unify streaming and batch data. (Graphic: Business Wire)

