NASA's Artemis I mega moon rocket is back on the launchpad ahead of third launch attempt

Something terrifying is happening at the border of our solar system
Our solar system is just a small slice of the universe. From the depth that James Webb’s first images have provided, to the journeys that Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 have taken into interstellar space, our universe is much bigger beyond our solar system’s edge. Now, though, scientists have noticed a series of terrifying changes in the heliopause, the border between our solar system and interstellar space.
Satellites spot gargantuan Airbus Beluga jet unloading satellite for SpaceX launch (photo)
Satellites watched as an absolutely massive Airbus Beluga aircraft unloaded a telecommunications satellite at Kennedy Space Center ahead of a planned SpaceX launch.
A Chinese rocket will fall to Earth Friday, and it could be headed for the US
A massive, 23-ton hunk of Chinese space junk orbiting Earth is expected to make a chaotic return to the home planet Friday, but it's unknown exactly when or where it will come down.
SpaceX shares an image of Falcon Heavy's 27 Merlin engines ahead of launch
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy, the most powerful rocket in the world, is approaching its first launch in over three years. The massive launch system, which is powered by three modified Falcon 9 first-stage boosters, is now linked together and awaiting launch from Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. Ahead of...
NASA's 'doomed' Artemis moon mission could FINALLY liftoff! World's most powerful rocket is now set to launch on November 14 following THREE failed attempts
NASA’s ‘doomed’ Artemis mission could finally take flight on November 14 in its fourth attempt to make history by paving the way for humans to return to the moon. The 69-minute launch window opens at 12:07am ET, but in case of another scrub the agency has set back-up dates for November 16 and 19.
Gizmodo
NASA’s Megarocket Rolls Back to Launch Pad, With Blastoff Just 10 Days Away
The towering Space Launch System is back at Launch Pad 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, following a nine-hour trek from the nearby Vehicle Assembly Building. The agency is targeting November 14 for the rocket’s first launch, an event that will kick off the Artemis 1 mission and NASA’s return to the Moon.
Nasa reveals image of mysterious ‘cosmic keyhole’ in deep space
On Monday, Nasa Hubble shared as its photo of the week a stunning 'reflection nebula'. Reflection nebulae are clouds of interstellar dust that often reflect the light of a nearby star or stars. This particular nebula, dubbed NGC 1999, comprises detritus left over from the formation of a newborn star.
Gizmodo
NASA's Asteroid Probe Captures Haunting Images of the Earth and Moon
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft got its first view of the Earth-Moon system one year after launching from its home planet to explore a distant swarm of asteroids. The spacecraft captured beautiful, and somewhat daunting, images of Earth and its natural satellite as it whizzed past for a gravitational assist. The...
click orlando
WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy rocket from Florida coast
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – SpaceX sent two spacecraft payloads to geosynchronous orbit on behalf of the U.S. Space Force, treating Floridians to their first Falcon Heavy launch in more than three years on Tuesday. Heavy fog surrounded the rocket that launched from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center.
Gizmodo
China's Mysterious Spaceplane Raises Orbit Nearly 3 Months After Launch
It’s been nearly eight weeks since we last heard from China’s spaceplane, which launched from the the Gobi Desert in early August. But things are happening, as the spaceplane recently fired its thrusters to ascend to a higher and more circular orbit, but for reasons that aren’t entirely clear.
NASA's tiny CAPSTONE moon probe overcomes glitch, sets sights on lunar orbit
NASA's tiny CAPSTONE probe has bounced back from a troubling glitch and is on track to reach the moon this month as planned.
Video: NASA telescope takes 12-year time-lapse of ‘entire sky’
NASA has released a time-lapse video of space in all directions over 12 years. The Near-Earth Object Wide Field Infrared Survey Explorer has been taking photos in all directions since NASA repurposed the satellite in 2011. Since then, it has been taking images in every direction, which are later stitched together to create an “all-sky” map of celestial objects.
SpaceX launches 54 satellites into Earth's orbit
SpaxeX succesfullly sent 54 Starlink satellites into Earth's low orbit on Thursday morning at a launch center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft just passed Earth on its way to Mars and won’t be back for another two years
Astronomers and skywatchers are sharing their images and videos of Nasa’s Lucy spacecraft as it buzzed close by Earth on Sunday.The large school bus-sized Lucy spacecraft passed within 220 miles of Earth on Sunday morning, and was visible to viewers in Western Australia and the western US. Lucy’s flyby came on the one-year anniversary of its launch, the first high-speed close encounter of a planned 12-year mission to visit the Jupiter Trojan asteroids. Nasa encouraged people to share images of Lucy on social media using the hashtag #SpotTheSpacecraft, or images of themselves waving at the passing Lucy using the hashtag...
NASA kicked asteroid off course in test to save Earth
NASA on Tuesday celebrated exceeding expectations during a mission to deflect a distant asteroid, in a sci-fi like test of humanity's ability to stop an incoming cosmic object from devastating life on Earth. - Mass extinction - No known asteroid larger than 140 meters (460 feet) in size -- big enough to devastate a city -- has a significant chance to hit Earth for the next 100 years, according to NASA. But wait long enough, and it will happen.
‘Blood moon’ total lunar eclipse to arrive on Tuesday
The moon is set to pull off a disappearing act Tuesday, and those who miss it will have to wait three years for another chance to see something like it again. A total lunar eclipse will be visible throughout North America before dawn on Tuesday, giving those further west the best view. In Asia, Australia and the rest of the Pacific, it will be visible after sunset.
US military's X-37B space plane zooms past 900 days in orbit
The U.S. military's X-37B robotic space plane just passed 900 days in orbit on its latest hush-hush mission, adding to the program's flight-duration record.
Bryan College Station Eagle
NASA discovers largest meteor impact crater on Mars since exploration began
NASA’s InSight lander recorded a magnitude 4 marsquake last Christmas Eve. Scientists only later learned the cause of that quake: a meteoroid strike estimated to be one of the biggest seen on Mars since NASA began exploring the cosmos.
Massive Asteroid Set for Close Call With Earth at Beginning of November
Earlier this week, stargazers were treated to a special view of the annual Orionids meteor shower. The celestial event peaked on Friday, October 21st as Halley’s Comet made its way around the sun. Now though, after the peak last week, Earth-dwellers should prepare for another nearby celestial event. However, this time a massive asteroid the size of one World Trade Center will come careening uncomfortably close to our planet. Fortunately, though, the asteroid is set to soar right past our green and blue planet.
NASA rolls Moon rocket out to Kennedy Space Center launch pad
NASA rolled out its largest-ever rocket to a launch pad in Florida on Friday and will try again 10 days from now to blast off on a much-delayed uncrewed mission to the Moon. If the rocket blasts off on November 16, the mission would last a little more than 25 days with the crew capsule splashing down in the Pacific Ocean on December 9.
