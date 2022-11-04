PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police have said they have identified the man wanted for putting a hidden camera in the bathroom at The Frick Pittsburgh.RELATED: Police seek suspect's identity after finding hidden camera in The Frick Pittsburgh bathroomPolice said they are working on obtaining an arrest warrant for the suspect. A search warrant found multiple videos and photos of victims ranging in age from small children to older people. The suspect's name was not released. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO