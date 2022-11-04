Read full article on original website
Area Man Accused of Strangling Girlfriend; Allegedly Attempts to Jump Out of Moving Vehicle
CLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a Clarion man accused of strangling his girlfriend and allegedly attempting to jump out of a moving vehicle on Interstate 80 in Clinton Township moved forward in court on Wednesday. According to court documents, the following charges against 47-year-old Chad Ryan Matthews...
Local Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Assaulting Woman During Domestic Dispute
CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars for allegedly assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute in Clarion Borough. According to court documents, the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Jerid Michael Cochran, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on November 1.
Ridgway man accused of locking kids in car to go do drugs
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Ridgway man is behind bars after reportedly overdosing in an apartment leaving first responders to find his children locked in a car just after midnight. At 11:03 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, police were dispatched for 51-year-old Scott Lovell who had just overdosed at an apartment along Upper Front Street. […]
Troopers Looking for Man who Used Pistol to Threaten Girl in Horse and Buggy in Crawford County
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help to track down the suspect who used a pistol to threaten a juvenile on a horse and buggy Thursday. It happened in the 20500 block of Fish Flats Rd. near Whitney Rd. in Rome Township around 1:44 p.m. A truck was following the...
Punxsy Man Allegedly Assaults Victim Following Motorcycle Chase
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney man is facing assault and other charges as a result of an altercation that occurred following a motorcycle chase. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 38-year-old George Walter Pearce on October 13 in Magisterial District Court before Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office.
Police: Man Points Pistol at Teen Girl in Amish Buggy
ROME TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are asking the public for information on an incident in which an unknown man pointed a pistol at a teen girl in Amish buggy on Wednesday afternoon in Rome Township. Corry-based State Police say the incident occurred around 1:44 p.m. on Wednesday,...
Man arrested on charges of arson in Trumbull County
A man is in the Trumbull County Jail Sunday morning on multiple arson charges.
Son MedEvac'd After Stabbing By 75-Year-Old Dad, Pennsylvania State Police Say
'I brought him into this world. I might as well take him out of it," 75-year-old, James Westley Suman Jr. told authorities when they asked if he wanted to kill his son when he stabbed him on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Pennsylvania state police.
Pennsylvania man charged with DUI in crash that injured man and 4 children
PITTSBURGH — An Allegheny County man was involved in a rollover crash that injured another man and four children who were his passengers on June 7, according to our affiliate KDKA. Kevin Harrison, 35, of Natrona Heights, was driving a 2001 Chevy Silverado on State Route 908 and was...
Local police captain booked into jail Friday
An East Liverpool police captain was booked into the county jail Friday after he was placed on leave earlier this year.
Man arrested following investigation into attack on bicyclists in Warren
Warren police are investigating after two bicyclists were attacked by a driver.
Man posing as Beaver Co. Police officer trying to scam callers
Another police scam is hitting Beaver County. The Sheriff’s Office says it received numerous calls Wednesday from residents reporting the scam.
Police identify suspect wanted for putting hidden camera in bathroom at The Frick Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police have said they have identified the man wanted for putting a hidden camera in the bathroom at The Frick Pittsburgh.RELATED: Police seek suspect's identity after finding hidden camera in The Frick Pittsburgh bathroomPolice said they are working on obtaining an arrest warrant for the suspect. A search warrant found multiple videos and photos of victims ranging in age from small children to older people. The suspect's name was not released. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PSP investigating after man found dead on roadside
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a bystander found a man dead on the side of the road.
Warren men accused of punching, slamming non-functional patient
The Mahoning County Grand Jury has named a health care provider and two of its employees in an indictment alleging that they physically and verbally abused a disabled patient. According to assistant county prosecutor Mike Yacovone, the two 19-year-old employees of Penny’s Behavioral Healthcare abused a sixteen-year-old male patient described as autistic and non-functioning.
State Police Calls: Dog Found Living in Deplorable Conditions, Troopers Respond to Incidents of Harassment
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Franklin-based State Police are investigating an incident in which two known persons threatened physical harm to a victim. Police say the incident occurred near Rockwood Avenue in Cornplanter Township, Venango County, around 10:28 a.m. on October...
Downtown Youngstown murder suspect indicted
A man accused of a downtown shooting death was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury.
Youngstown man facing charges after crash, chase in Warren
amar Mitchell was arraigned on charges of aggravated menacing, aggravated burglary, felonious assault, driving under suspension, reckless operation of a vehicle and illegal use of plates.
Body found in Lawrence County; police investigating
State police in New Castle are investigating after a man was found dead along a Lawrence County road. Joseph Detello, 40, of Meadville, was found along Young Road in Slippery Rock Township Thursday afternoon, according to a police report. He was found by a passerby who stopped to assist when...
Mahoning County indictments: Nov. 4, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Friday.
