ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emlenton, PA

Comments / 4

Related
explore venango

Local Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Assaulting Woman During Domestic Dispute

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars for allegedly assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute in Clarion Borough. According to court documents, the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Jerid Michael Cochran, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on November 1.
CLARION, PA
WTAJ

Ridgway man accused of locking kids in car to go do drugs

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Ridgway man is behind bars after reportedly overdosing in an apartment leaving first responders to find his children locked in a car just after midnight. At 11:03 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, police were dispatched for 51-year-old Scott Lovell who had just overdosed at an apartment along Upper Front Street. […]
RIDGWAY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Punxsy Man Allegedly Assaults Victim Following Motorcycle Chase

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney man is facing assault and other charges as a result of an altercation that occurred following a motorcycle chase. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 38-year-old George Walter Pearce on October 13 in Magisterial District Court before Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
explore venango

Police: Man Points Pistol at Teen Girl in Amish Buggy

ROME TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are asking the public for information on an incident in which an unknown man pointed a pistol at a teen girl in Amish buggy on Wednesday afternoon in Rome Township. Corry-based State Police say the incident occurred around 1:44 p.m. on Wednesday,...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police identify suspect wanted for putting hidden camera in bathroom at The Frick Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police have said they have identified the man wanted for putting a hidden camera in the bathroom at The Frick Pittsburgh.RELATED: Police seek suspect's identity after finding hidden camera in The Frick Pittsburgh bathroomPolice said they are working on obtaining an arrest warrant for the suspect. A search warrant found multiple videos and photos of victims ranging in age from small children to older people. The suspect's name was not released. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Warren men accused of punching, slamming non-functional patient

The Mahoning County Grand Jury has named a health care provider and two of its employees in an indictment alleging that they physically and verbally abused a disabled patient. According to assistant county prosecutor Mike Yacovone, the two 19-year-old employees of Penny’s Behavioral Healthcare abused a sixteen-year-old male patient described as autistic and non-functioning.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
explore venango

State Police Calls: Dog Found Living in Deplorable Conditions, Troopers Respond to Incidents of Harassment

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Franklin-based State Police are investigating an incident in which two known persons threatened physical harm to a victim. Police say the incident occurred near Rockwood Avenue in Cornplanter Township, Venango County, around 10:28 a.m. on October...
FRANKLIN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy