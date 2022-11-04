Read full article on original website
Drew Barrymore reveals she hasn’t had an ‘intimate relationship’ since 2016
Drew Barrymore has revealed she has not been in an “intimate relationship” since 2016. Writing on her personal blog, the actor said that having had two children and separating from their father, Will Kopelman, six years ago “has made me cautious” when it comes to relationships.
Tom Felton says 'Harry Potter' costar Daniel Radcliffe used a photo of Cameron Diaz to know where to look while filming the flying broomsticks scenes
Tom Felton shared memories from the set of the "Harry Potter" films in his memoir, "Beyond the Wand." To film flying scenes, the actors had to look at tennis balls and pretend they were something else. Felton said that costar Daniel Radcliffe looked at "a picture of a particularly beautiful...
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Reveal They Recently Renewed Vows: '10 Years Ain't Enough'
Justin Timberlake is celebrating his 10th anniversary of being married to Jessica Biel. In honor of the significant milestone, the "SexyBack" singer shared a carousel of images via Instagram on Wednesday featuring throwback photos of the couple from various times and places throughout their relationship. Biel also took to social media and posted a series of photos — before revealing the pair recently renewed their wedding vows.
Drew Barrymore Tears up Remembering How She Thought 'E.T. The Extra Terrestrial' Was Real
Drew Barrymore shares a profound but funny experience on Monday's new episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. In a preview clip from her reunion with her E.T. co-stars, Dee Wallace helps Barrymore recall that she believed the extra-terrestrial was real while they were filming. She explained that director Steven Spielberg and the crew conspired to keep that belief alive for the then-7-year-old Barrymore.
You Need to See Rihanna Dancing in Her Underwear and a Hoodie in New Video
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Rihanna is promoting her loungewear the best way she knows how—with herself as the muse. The singer shared a new video on Instagram yesterday, in which she is seen dancing around in a...
Jamie Lee Curtis Recalls That Time Eddie Murphy Showed Up Late To The Trading Places Set And What Happened After
Jamie Lee Curtis recalled that time Eddie Murphy showed up late to the Trading Places set and what happened after.
'She Refuses To Wait:' Kylie Jenner Is 'Sick' Of Travis Scott's Commitment Issues As Rapper Fights Off Cheating Rumors
Spending time apart has become the new normal for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. Sources claim the duo has been struggling in their relationship since The Kardashian star gave birth to their second child in February, with Kylie growing "sick" of Travis' commitment issues —especially on the heels of cheating rumors, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Tamera Mowry-Housley finally reveals the real reason she left 'The Real' after seven years
Tamera Mowry-Housley has finally revealed the real reason she left The Real after seven years of being a co-host on the talk show. Now more than two years after an abrupt exit in July 2020, she has finally discussed the reason for her departure.
Sheree Zampino, Will Smith's Ex, Says Their Son Told Her He Didn't Feel Loved By Her
Sheree Zampino recently shared that Trey, her son with actor Will Smith, once told her that he didn’t “feel loved” by her growing up. The skin care entrepreneur was participating in an episode about forgiveness on “Red Table Talk” posted on Wednesday. Zampino was stepping in for Willow Smith, who co-hosts the multigenerational family Facebook Watch show with her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her grandmother, Adrienne Banfield Norris.
‘Leave her ass alone’: Taylor Swift defended over ‘fatphobic’ music video by The View hosts
Taylor Swift posts clip revealing release schedule of new album. The hosts of US talk show The View have defended Taylor Swift amid criticism of the new music video for her track “Anti-Hero”. The video features a scene in which Swift steps onto a scale that reads “Fat”,...
Watch Kim Kardashian’s youngest kids rapping to their dad’s song
Kim Kardashian might have future rappers living in her home. The reality tv star and businesswoman took to social media to shake an adorable video of her daughter Chicago and son Psalm, rapping to Kanye West’s “True Love,” featuring late rapper XXXTentacion. “OMG they are just sooooo cute I had to share!” Kim captioned the Instagram post.
Fans Are Calling Kim Kardashian’s Face ‘Unrecognizable’ In New Photo: ‘Did She Get Another Nose Job?’
Kim Kardashian was recently photographed in a skintight, all-black outfit while cheering on her daughter, North West, 9, at her basketball game. The reality star, 42, was snapped at a recreation center in Los Angeles, California last week, and while her outfit did show off her noticeable weight loss, some fans had more to say about her suspected plastic surgery, instead.
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
Sharon Osbourne Makes Bold Claim About Meghan Markle
Sharon Osbourne is sharing her opinion about Meghan Markle. Last year, she was “canceled” for defending her friend Piers Morgan and his comments about Meghan. While she did not completely agree with everything he said, she stood by him and was subsequently forced out of the show The Talk.
Kim Kardashian Thinks Ray J’s Hangout With Kanye West Was Completely ‘Disrespectful’
Kim Kardashian was not pleased after news broke that two of her exes, Kanye West, 45, and Ray J, 41, reunited at Candace Owens’ film premiere in Nashville on Oct. 12. Both men were in attendance for the event when they came face-to-face for some red carpet snapshots. A few sources close to the SKIMS founder EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how Kim felt about Ye & Ray’s recent run-in.
Charlamagne Tha God Says Kanye West Moves Like Someone Who ‘Won’t Be Here Much Longer’
Charlamagne Tha God thinks Kanye West's recent actions are conducive of a person who doesn't think they will "be here much longer." The radio host-entrepreneur shared his sentiment on the new episode of his Brilliant Idiots podcast, which aired on Thursday (Oct. 27), while speaking on the current downfall of the popular rapper-designer.
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely Beaten
"Saturday Night Live" star Chris Redd was rushed to the hospital this week after he was attacked at a comedy club in New York City, according to entertainment website TMZ and news site The Hill.
Awkward! Whoopi Goldberg appears to be caught off-guard on The View after being asked about Sister Act 3 by former co-star Kathy Najimy - who didn't know sequel had been greenlit
Things got a little awkward on The View last week when co-host Whoopi Goldberg didn't appear enthusiastic about the possibility of her former Sister Act co-star Kathy Najimy appearing in Sister Act 3. Najimy, who was on the show in part to promote Hocus Pocus 2, a sequel to another...
Keke Palmer Told Wendy Williams She Should ‘Be a Little More Compassionate’ After Trey Songz Comments
Here's a look at comments Wendy Williams made about Trey Songz that led to Keke Palmer trading words with the talk show host.
Latto Slams Nicki Minaj, Twitter Beef Is On: “Ur Older Than My Mom Tryna Be A Bully”
Seems like Big Latto has had enough. The Atlanta rapper took to Twitter to slam Nicki Minaj for what she described as months of subtweets. https://twitter.com/latto/status/1580756435084115968 And she didn’t pull any punches. “I’ve ignored countless subtweets since March and instead addressed u in the dm,” tweeted Latto, @’ing Minaj, so you know it’s real. “You’re […] The post Latto Slams Nicki Minaj, Twitter Beef Is On: “Ur Older Than My Mom Tryna Be A Bully” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
