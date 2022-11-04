Northwest Montana power outages - Nov. 4, 2022

UPDATE

KALISPELL - Flathead Electric Cooperative is reporting additional members have had their power turned back on following Wednesday's storm.

FEC was reporting approximately 2,400 members were without power as of 12:15 p.m. on Friday.

A total of 157 separate power outages were being reported.

Click here for the latest FEC power outage information.

KALISPELL - Crews are continuing to work on restoring power to Flathead Electric Cooperative (FEC) members who remain without power following Wednesday's snow.

FEC reports there were approximately 3,000 members without power as of 9 a.m. Friday,

There are a total of 155 outages.

FEC reported on Thursday that some members may not have their power restored until the weekend .

Members can click here for more additional information about outages and to sign up for text message updates.

People are being asked to report power outages only once and keep the phone lines open for all members.

The continuing power outages forced Bigfork Schools to call off Friday's classes.