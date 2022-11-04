ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

VIDEO: Whoa! Zhang Weili shows off incredible strength by lifting Francis Ngannou onto her shoulder

By Farah Hannoun, The Blue Corner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SrynF_0iyiS4bK00

Zhang Weili is looking super strong ahead of her title fight at UFC 281.

Ex-champ Weili (22-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC) challenges strawweight champion Carla Esparza (19-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) in the co-main event Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

In Esparza, Weili will be facing a standout wrestler, and it appears she’s ready for it. Despite being warned against it, Weili lifted Francis Ngannou up with ease and hoisted him over her shoulder at the UFC Performance Institute, surprising the heavyweight champ with her strength.

You can watch the video below, courtesy of Ngannou’s Instagram:

“I can’t believe that @zhangweilimma just picked me up like I wasn’t 293lbs 😳

I didn’t want her to do it I was scared of her hurting her back and was trying to explain this to her….then found myself suddenly up in the air.

Her strength ratio is through the roof 📈”

What do you think Esparza’s reaction was when she watched this? 😳

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 281.

The Blue Corner is MMA Junkie’s blog space. We don’t take it overly serious, and neither should you. If you come complaining to us that something you read here is not hard-hitting news, expect to have the previous sentence repeated in ALL CAPS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC Fight Night 214 video: Tamires Vidal crumbles Ramona Pascual with flying knee to body

LAS VEGAS – Tamires Vidal may have joked and danced her way into the octagon for her debut at UFC Fight Night 214. Once the fight started, though, she was all business. Vidal (7-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) wasted no time landing hard shots on Romona Pascual (6-5 MMA, 0-3 UFC) – who missed weight for the women’s bantamweight contest at the UFC Apex. The Brazilian finished the job in a little more than three minutes, when she went up the middle with a switch knee to the body of her opponent.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

169K+
Followers
225K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy