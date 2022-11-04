VIDEO: Whoa! Zhang Weili shows off incredible strength by lifting Francis Ngannou onto her shoulder

Zhang Weili is looking super strong ahead of her title fight at UFC 281.

Ex-champ Weili (22-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC) challenges strawweight champion Carla Esparza (19-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) in the co-main event Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

In Esparza, Weili will be facing a standout wrestler, and it appears she’s ready for it. Despite being warned against it, Weili lifted Francis Ngannou up with ease and hoisted him over her shoulder at the UFC Performance Institute, surprising the heavyweight champ with her strength.

You can watch the video below, courtesy of Ngannou’s Instagram:

“I can’t believe that @zhangweilimma just picked me up like I wasn’t 293lbs 😳 I didn’t want her to do it I was scared of her hurting her back and was trying to explain this to her….then found myself suddenly up in the air. Her strength ratio is through the roof 📈”

What do you think Esparza’s reaction was when she watched this? 😳

